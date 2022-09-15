 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Residents of Sussex circulating petition demanding King Charles revert Harry & Meghan from royalty to Naked Vegas Pool Ginger & Unemployed Ex Female Lawyer Actress   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, British Royal Family, Royal Highness, Prince Harry, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Charles, Prince of Wales, Monarch, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, royal titles of Duke  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SHE'S A BLAH WOMAN!111111111111111111111ONES!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A "Petition" how cute, it's like they think they're in a Democracy

"well that's a sternly worded letter...throw it on that pile over there..."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Manufactured outrage is manufactured.

No one really cares.
 
Gollie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Duchess is a N..*BONG*
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That article is a masterpiece of the passive voice.

"They have faced scrutiny..."
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's cute they think they have a say in the matter.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

optikeye: A "Petition" how cute, it's like they think they're in a Democracy

"well that's a sternly worded letter...throw it on that pile over there..."


When KC3 and William the Terrible both die unexpectedly, King Harold will have Sussex razed and their people sold into bondage.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
York strangely silent.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ditching monarchy for republic is one way of accomplishing that.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Manufactured outrage is manufactured.

No one really cares.


There are entirely too many people who care about the royal family.

/stoplikingwhatidontlike.jpg
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FRESH FROM THE SUSSEX THEY ARE
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Saxons.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: optikeye: A "Petition" how cute, it's like they think they're in a Democracy

"well that's a sternly worded letter...throw it on that pile over there..."

When KC3 and William the Terrible both die unexpectedly, King Harold will have Sussex razed and their people sold into bondage.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UO5-vLVJG5Q

The English Civil War SONG🎶 | Slimy Stuarts | Horrible Histories
Youtube UO5-vLVJG5Q
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The whole idea of a "Royal Family" is so strange to me.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: It's cute they think they have a say in the matter.


Threadjack

Your comment made me click on your profile, and just have to ask: "piddble" - is that a poodle/pitbull cross?? If so, could you share a pic?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: The whole idea of a "Royal Family" is so strange to me.


It shouldn't be. America has a bunch of them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it's like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown.

https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/tv-radio-web/harry-and-meghan-the-union-of-two-great-houses-the-windsors-and-the-celebrities-is-complete-1.4504502

The monarchy is fan fiction for bored people who like to imagine that they are proximate to something important.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hmph. Subjects.  Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: MiamiChef: The whole idea of a "Royal Family" is so strange to me.

It shouldn't be. America has a bunch of them.


Yeah but America's royal families don't last and wouldn't exist at all if they weren't propped up by the media. How often do people talk about the Rockefellers or the Carnagies any more? The Roosevelts? More recently, the stupid media infatuation with the Kennedys and Camelot? The Bushes? American Royal Families last three generations and then fade away. I'd argue the lack of an enduring American version of the Royal Family is the single biggest contributor to the American media obsession with the British Royal Family.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: Manufactured outrage is manufactured.

No one really cares.


Inevitably, the people who actually care are the worst.
 
