Rail strike averted - Let's Go Brandon!
    News, Trade union, President of the United States, President Joe Biden, White House, Democratic Party, Eddie Vale, sick leave, tentative railway labor agreement  
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Bragg -There Is Power In A Union
Youtube DwbzxemJZIc
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and republican hopes for a crashed economy get derailed.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay for them
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dark Brandon strikes, so they don't strike.

/or something
//more coffee
///
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lockout averted.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President's choice for Secretary of Labor had a little to do with it too, AP.

From NYT:
"...all-night talks brokered by Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh, President Biden said early Thursday morning.
...
The talks brokered by Mr. Walsh began Wednesday morning and lasted 20 hours. Mr. Biden called in around 9 p.m."

And sober Irish Catholic Boys were heard in the streets of Boston, "Mahty!!"

/It's early. The non-sober will be chiming in around noon.
//Dark Brandon dark-delegating.
///true power flows from many sources--narcissists will doom fascism
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dark Brandon ain't putting up with no malarkey!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: ...and republican hopes for a crashed economy get derailed.


Brandon The Conductor keeps chugging along.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was the most exciting moment for railroads since Unstoppable.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My god you idiots, it hasnt even been voted on yet
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How were the issues of sick leave, on-duty time and days off resolved?

are the rail company management execs going to stop being oppressive sh*theels?

I read the worker's complaints.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Group that gave him millions in contrib  bribes put on a
charade to make the dope look good?

Pull the other one.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rail bosses are always horrible to their workers.

The Sad Story Of Henry (RS)
Youtube O60q8r3E3ak
 
pre-chewed dirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am-trak! Am-trak! Am-trak!
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Group that gave him millions in contrib  bribes put on a
charade to make the dope look good?

Pull the other one.


Yeah, we definitely want vital and difficult to replace workers in an essential industry to be badly overworked and underpaid. It's not like we've seen in recent years how badly every facet of life can be affected when the logistic networks that keep the country running grind to a halt.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: all hard-earned," Biden said.

After a few weeks and then a union vote.

So we'll see.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Well you folks sort this out or I'm going to nationalize the railroad and give Amtrak priority over the tracks."
 
Valacirca
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Group that gave him millions in contrib  bribes put on a
charade to make the dope look good?

Pull the other one.

[Fark user image 619x362]


[Fark user image 320x182]


Sadly me penis isn't large enough for the jerk-off motion this post deserves.
 
wxboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: My god you idiots, it hasnt even been voted on yet


That's true, but it's relatively uncommon for a deal to be reached by union negotiators only to be rejected by the full membership. Union bosses aren't going to risk their own positions asking the membership to take a deal that is bad for them, unless they have no choice.

On the other hand, we don't know how well the deal actually addresses the workers' grievances. It's certainly possible that the government put a lot of pressure on the unions not to strike, "for the good of the country", and that it's a bad deal. I'm not really sure the railroads really have serious incentive to give in.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fake news. I know railway workers. The strike is imminent. Tomorrow by 9pm.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: My god you idiots, it hasnt even been voted on yet


Get this into the news...that's the point.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Group that gave him millions in contrib  bribes put on a
charade to make the dope look good?

Pull the other one.

[Fark user image image 619x362]


[Fark user image image 320x182]


Derping detected again
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wxboy: Concrete Donkey: My god you idiots, it hasnt even been voted on yet

That's true, but it's relatively uncommon for a deal to be reached by union negotiators only to be rejected by the full membership. Union bosses aren't going to risk their own positions asking the membership to take a deal that is bad for them, unless they have no choice.

On the other hand, we don't know how well the deal actually addresses the workers' grievances. It's certainly possible that the government put a lot of pressure on the unions not to strike, "for the good of the country", and that it's a bad deal. I'm not really sure the railroads really have serious incentive to give in.


When is this vote gonna be?

TFA said "several weeks."  If it got more specific later, I missed it.

If it's right before the midterms, we could potentially find ourselves right back in the path of a runaway train...
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It looks like they bought time. The workers wanted time off and sick time. The companies had already offered better pay and healthcare but rejected it without the time off. The railway workers are overworked.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Group that gave him millions in contrib  bribes put on a
charade to make the dope look good?

Pull the other one.

[Fark user image image 619x362]


[Fark user image image 320x182]


This useless sh*t-and-run troll and the fact that he's an ignorant, gullible, cretinous, sh*t-eating nazi f*ckwit are not my issue.

My issue is with the 4 (so far) even dumber f*cktards who smarted that nonsense. You dumb motherf*ckers!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: It looks like they bought time. The workers wanted time off and sick time. The companies had already offered better pay and healthcare but [the unions] rejected it without the time off. The railway workers are overworked.


Accurate tl;dr version.

VICE has a more detailed rundown here.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Biden made a key phone call to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh at 9 p.m. as the talks were ongoing after Italian dinner had been brought in, according to a White House official insisting on anonymity.

The strike being averted is great, but could this be anymore stereotypical? 😁
 
rhythm nation expat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Group that gave him millions in contrib  bribes put on a
charade to make the dope look good?

Pull the other one.

[Fark user image 619x362]


[Fark user image 320x182]


How come you're saying that only Trump is allowed to give bribes?
 
rhythm nation expat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Zeb Hesselgresser: Group that gave him millions in contrib  bribes put on a
charade to make the dope look good?

Pull the other one.

[Fark user image image 619x362]


[Fark user image image 320x182]

Derping detected again


I wish they would stick around and explain their posts.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Both older brothers work for one of the larger rail companies. The gestures of a company posting over a billion plus dollars as a QUARTERLY profit, complaining about paying more and health costs, and making mild concessions there. Wanna know why they are overworked? They ran a lot of employees off by being cheap and refusing to concede anything. Now the worker shortage has created an overworked and over stressed work force and they 'can't afford' to expand their work force to bring things back to a reasonable level. Then the rail companies have the gall to say, "The employees don't contribute to the value and profits". Yeah, fark the CEOs and boards,
 
havocmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: It looks like they bought time. The workers wanted time off and sick time. The companies had already offered better pay and healthcare but rejected it without the time off. The railway workers are overworked.


Well crap, I was hoping to be able to drive over rail road crossings without looking both ways for a few days.

Good for them, but who isn't overworked right now? Everyone is short staffed and half the people being hired anywhere aren't a good fit and flunk out within a couple months. It is what it is.  Still, I like dark brandon memes, so here ya go:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Valacirca: Zeb Hesselgresser: Group that gave him millions in contrib  bribes put on a
charade to make the dope look good?

Pull the other one.

[Fark user image 619x362]


[Fark user image 320x182]

Sadly me penis isn't large enough for the jerk-off motion this post deserves.


Don't worry if Mandingo the porn star was posting here he would say the same thing.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Later in the tweet thread it mentions that they will get one additional floating personal day in addition to sick time.

https://twitter.com/LaurenKGurley/status/1570363362978201601?t=Skj4Nx0blgDkn12UtDgOhA&s=19
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Washington Post:

https://twitter.com/JStein_WaPo/status/1570361247765250048

SCOOP: Ppl familiar tell me & @LaurenKGurley that the deal DOES give rail workers ability to take days off for medical care without being subject to punishment, a key demand of the unions

President Biden was personally animated by need to get this done, I'm told
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hobnail: [Fark user image image 425x641]

Later in the tweet thread it mentions that they will get one additional floating personal day in addition to sick time.

https://twitter.com/LaurenKGurley/status/1570363362978201601?t=Skj4Nx0blgDkn12UtDgOhA&s=19


Shakes fists!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Group that gave him millions in contrib  bribes put on a
charade to make the dope look good?

Pull the other one.

[Fark user image 619x362]


[Fark user image 320x182]


Son, this is almost as sad and desperate as your classic "Legalize drugs! Ban vodak and whiskey for certain adults! The Left's schizophrenia is crazy." As the man said, it looks like scattered whale-shiat.

Would you like a box of tissues?
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Group that gave him millions in contrib  bribes put on a
charade to make the dope look good?

Pull the other one.

[Fark user image image 619x362]


[Fark user image image 320x182]


Insightful as always...

askideas.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Group that gave him millions in contrib  bribes put on a
charade to make the dope look good?

Pull the other one.

[Fark user image image 619x362]


[Fark user image image 320x182]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Must be nice... my work considers printing "Great job" on your paycheck a raise , because ink costs money!
(and we have a union...which is worthless)
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Envoy: Zeb Hesselgresser: Group that gave him millions in contrib  bribes put on a
charade to make the dope look good?

Pull the other one.

[Fark user image image 619x362]


[Fark user image image 320x182]

This useless sh*t-and-run troll and the fact that he's an ignorant, gullible, cretinous, sh*t-eating nazi f*ckwit are not my issue.

My issue is with the 4 (so far) even dumber f*cktards who smarted that nonsense. You dumb motherf*ckers!


He has three alts?
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Group that gave him millions in contrib  bribes put on a
charade to make the dope look good?

Pull the other one.

[Fark user image image 619x362]


[Fark user image image 320x182]


You remind me of the fart noise that used to post here, ages ago. He'd do the same thing, one-pump chump into the thread and then run away.

Over time, his worthless screeds were met with nothing but the same gif, thread after thread, to the point he eventually stopped posting. The gif:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: [Fark user image 850x470]


Ah, another triggered one.

I wish there was a magical app to extract conservative tears from Fark posts. Tasty!
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Legitimately huge news.

Great work.
 
