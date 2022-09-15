 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Nice try Putin, but putting polonium in a car to crash into Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's motorcade will not work   (dailyrecord.co.uk)
mongbiohazard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They buried the real lede in there...

FTFA:
The incident follows an alleged assassination attempt targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday. The limousine he was travelling in was reportedly hit by a "loud bang" in what is thought might have been an attack but the vehicle drove to safety.

Say what?! I hadn't heard that yet. That's an escalation for Russia internally. A nice bad sign for the current Russian regime.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: They buried the real lede in there...

FTFA:
The incident follows an alleged assassination attempt targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday. The limousine he was travelling in was reportedly hit by a "loud bang" in what is thought might have been an attack but the vehicle drove to safety.

Say what?! I hadn't heard that yet. That's an escalation for Russia internally. A nice bad sign for the current Russian regime.


yeah, I had to immediately google to see wtf they were talking about, wow

big if true
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: mongbiohazard: They buried the real lede in there...

FTFA:
The incident follows an alleged assassination attempt targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday. The limousine he was travelling in was reportedly hit by a "loud bang" in what is thought might have been an attack but the vehicle drove to safety.

Say what?! I hadn't heard that yet. That's an escalation for Russia internally. A nice bad sign for the current Russian regime.

yeah, I had to immediately google to see wtf they were talking about, wow

big if true


Yup, the russians are revolting.
 
goodncold
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: INTERTRON: mongbiohazard: They buried the real lede in there...

FTFA:
The incident follows an alleged assassination attempt targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday. The limousine he was travelling in was reportedly hit by a "loud bang" in what is thought might have been an attack but the vehicle drove to safety.

Say what?! I hadn't heard that yet. That's an escalation for Russia internally. A nice bad sign for the current Russian regime.

yeah, I had to immediately google to see wtf they were talking about, wow

big if true

Yup, the russians are revolting.


Yep, they stink on ice.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Re: Putin "assassination" attempt. The was reportedly a loud bang followed by smoke. Probably just typical Lada reliability.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: They buried the real lede in there...

FTFA:
The incident follows an alleged assassination attempt targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday. The limousine he was travelling in was reportedly hit by a "loud bang" in what is thought might have been an attack but the vehicle drove to safety.

Say what?! I hadn't heard that yet. That's an escalation for Russia internally. A nice bad sign for the current Russian regime.


I don't know, sounds like BS. If it's one thing Russians know how to do it's blow shiat up. They would have hit it with a shaped charge and bbq'd the target. They've done it before on bulletproof limos and such.

As for Zelensky, they should have cleared traffic better and had a blocking suv like they do when people travel in the US. If that car was packed with explosives he wouldn't be around.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Feels like I posted this on every other Russian news story.  Might as well post it here, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Great Scott!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Feels like I posted this on every other Russian news story.  Might as well post it here, too.

[Fark user image image 850x843]


Sucks to work for Gazprom
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guessing it was a drunk driver celebrate Ukraine's recent success. Imagine being the person who killed the Ukrainian President by being drunk.

Almost a repeat of Patton.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why are there "Jamaican shamans" in MOSCOW?!?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: They buried the real lede in there...

FTFA:
The incident follows an alleged assassination attempt targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday. The limousine he was travelling in was reportedly hit by a "loud bang" in what is thought might have been an attack but the vehicle drove to safety.

Say what?! I hadn't heard that yet. That's an escalation for Russia internally. A nice bad sign for the current Russian regime.


I read that rumor online but haven't seen a Putin assignation attempt in any credible source.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Feels like I posted this on every other Russian news story.  Might as well post it here, too.

[Fark user image image 850x843]


That's nothing compared to the Clinton Body Count.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clinton_Body_Count
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

frankb00th: dbrunker: Feels like I posted this on every other Russian news story.  Might as well post it here, too.

[Fark user image image 850x843]

Sucks to work for Gazprom


That was my thought too, stay the hell away from that company.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Why are there "Jamaican shamans" in MOSCOW?!?


Probably just code for drug dealer. Or they have someone creative in the cleanup biz, because it's so odd no one will question it as murder. I mean you can do the old fall out a window gig so many times.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
 Let's see:  women use poison, men use guns.  Little putin uses radioactive poison.  What a magical dwarf.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mongbiohazard: They buried the real lede in there...

FTFA:
The incident follows an alleged assassination attempt targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday. The limousine he was travelling in was reportedly hit by a "loud bang" in what is thought might have been an attack but the vehicle drove to safety.

Say what?! I hadn't heard that yet. That's an escalation for Russia internally. A nice bad sign for the current Russian regime.


Tell me about it. I read a quick bit about that last night and was like, wait - - what???

Putin?
Assassination attempt?
kids throwing rocks?
C'mon - tell us so we can cheer them on!

From the few blurry photos I saw yesterday, looks like they hauled at least one body away from Zelenskyy's car accident.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


The black tarp looks like it's shielding or being used to collect a body, no?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: [Fark user image 724x333]


Like a good gazprom executive near a window,
It's probably best not to jump to conclusions....
 
