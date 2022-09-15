 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   In the wild, floatplanes are created when a plane gently makes love to a boat   (cbsnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Larimer County, Colorado, Aircraft, Boats, Air safety, Photography, Federal Aviation Administration, Stephanie Stamos, images of the flight  
•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TV reporter can't be bothered to get the names of the people in the plane crash, maybe try to get their story? Were they arrested? Where did the plane came from? Who's the owner?
"Journalism."
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they tried for artificial inseamenation?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't drink and fly
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the factory, however, they fark, Max.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MaudlinMutantMollusk: Don't drink and fly

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"Make me another Old Fashioned! "
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: So they tried for artificial inseamenation?


Two young whales are going on a first date. The male whale is a bit brash, wants to impress his date, and get her to be "adventurous". When suddenly, they encounter the site of a sinking, with lifeboats full of people wanting to be rescued. The male whale says
- "Hey, you know what would be fun ? It's to go below the boats, and they blow very had to capize them ! It will be fun to see those dudes panick in the water !"
The female whale is reluctant at first, but finally gets convinced, and soon the both of them capsize all the boats using their blowhole.
Then the male says : "Hey, let's eat them, now !"
Here, the female answer : "No ! Look, I agreed to the blow job, but there's no way I'll swallow the seamen."
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is one situation where they should bury the survivors.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
CSB:
Was on fishing trip in middle of nowhere Ontario. It's a decent sized lake (~20 miles long). Only access is by bush plane and a rail line that comes within a few miles of the lake.

Anyway my buddy and I were out fishing in the little motor boat that the outfitter provided us and we decide to head into camp for a break. I'm driving, but have limited visibility due to it being a little windy and and getting some sea spray off the lake. I can see where I'm going but don't have much peripheral vision. My buddy is facing toward the back of the boat. This part of the lake is wide open and there are few people on it so I'm not worried at all about any traffic.

At some point the motor starts getting bogged down with seaweed (a common problem on the boat) so I stop to clear the prop. Just after stopping a bush plane lands in front of us on what would have been an intersecting path with our boat had I not stopped. If I hadn't stopped to clear the prop the plane might have landed on us or run into us.

We talked to the pilot later (he was bringing more people to the camp we were staying at). He says he saw but assumed we could see him and were going to stop. Hopefully he would have pulled up if we hadn't stopped but I'll never know. Seems like bad piloting by the guy in hindsight. Should have pick a landing path with no boat traffic near it.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.