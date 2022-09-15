 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Dead couple leave estate instructions for their 5 kids to sell the house that has been in the family since '96. Fark: 1696, that is   (wcvb.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Landscape, but sift
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Highlights of the home include original pine plank floors, original hardware, and a unique heart-shaped cutout in the framing between the entryway and the main foyer.

I don't know if I would consider that last part a "highlight."  It's cute, but really?

/maybe if you painted the word "live" on one side of it, and "laugh" on the other, the house would sell for more
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I question "original pine floors" in something that old unless they started a foot thick and were rarely sanded down and refinished.

My oak floors are very overdue for a refinishing but they are on their last sanding likely. 1953 oak tongue and groove, 1.25" narrow strips.

When we renovated, the exposed edges showed we were VERY close to the tongue and groove and nails. Pretty sure the 1950s finish and glues is the only thing holding them together
 
sleze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wife works in Estate Law.  The stories I hear are fascinating and horrifying.  If you aren't VERY explicit in your will, your kids and relatives will go to war over whatever you leave behind (and destroy their relationships).  If you want your family to stay together, don't skimp on the will.  Don't TRUST someone do to the right thing - WRITE IT DOWN!

/Legalzoom - not even once
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The pine floors were installed by Theseus
 
