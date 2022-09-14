 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Rabies alert issued after woman enters a North Dakota bar. Oh, and she had a feral raccoon with her   (kbzk.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Bismarck, North Dakota, North Dakota, Health officials, Cindy Smith, captive raccoon, North Dakota Health, Human Services Department, Bismarck Tribune  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Raccoon or no raccoon, a rabies shot is a good idea in ND.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

little big man: Raccoon or no raccoon, a rabies shot is a good idea in ND.


Just avoiding entering ND is better plan.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Be careful dragging your cans to the curb if the trash pandas have been at them, HazMat suits are encouraged.

/not too worried
//more likely to catch stupid from humans than rabies from raccoons
///Pfizer should develop a vaccine for stupid
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

MrBallou: Be careful dragging your cans to the curb if the trash pandas have been at them, HazMat suits are encouraged.

/not too worried
//more likely to catch stupid from humans than rabies from raccoons
///Pfizer should develop a vaccine for stupid


Making sure dogs are vaccinated is really important.

/Letting dogs chase something is a real joy for some dogs.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eurotrader: MrBallou: Be careful dragging your cans to the curb if the trash pandas have been at them, HazMat suits are encouraged.

/not too worried
//more likely to catch stupid from humans than rabies from raccoons
///Pfizer should develop a vaccine for stupid

Making sure dogs are vaccinated is really important.

/Letting dogs chase something is a real joy for some dogs.


Lame Story Bro: my puppy (9 months) just chased his first squirrel. I'm so proud.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Raccoon says "I've got this weird wart on my butt"...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rabid Raccoon Walks into a Room.....
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As one does
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why hello darlin'.  Is that a rabid raccoon in your pants or are you just happ--

WAAARGH AAAH! GET IT OFF!
 
oldfool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is this how it begins? Is the rage virus loose?

No, oh well there's always next time.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Enjoy your post rabies injections. Fun fact: it's not a shot in the stomach anymore, it's a series of 4 injections. With the volume of 6mls each shot. In the ass.
 
pre-chewed dirt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Build a wall.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But did she also have a feral beaver?
 
Pert
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"the North Dakota Health and Human Services Department even coming into contact with the raccoon's saliva poses a risk of rabies exposure."

Then the North Dakota Health and Human Services Department should stay well clear.
 
Pert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

oldweasel: But did she also have a feral beaver?


Username kinda checks out...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is this a joke?
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The messaging we've been getting about women's safety is working.  Without that raccoon this could have been just another date rape story.
 
