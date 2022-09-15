 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   Criminals fear the San Francisco police and tough prosecutions by the DA's office   (ktvu.com) divider line
2
    More: Amusing, SAN FRANCISCO, Catalytic converter, San Francisco police vehicles, Police, police department, marked police truck, police vehicles, SWAT  
•       •       •

59 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2022 at 2:35 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police said there are after-market modifications that can added to vehicles, like cages welded around catalytic converters which can harden the targets and deter thefts.

There are also laws that could be made that could require anyone accepting a catalytic converter on the second hand market to verify any reseller's driver license, stamped serial numbers (and refuse any lacking one), ownership via corresponding car title, and keep records of all supporting documents.

Theft would evaporate fairly quickly, and the remaining violators could be stung.
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

koder: Police said there are after-market modifications that can added to vehicles, like cages welded around catalytic converters which can harden the targets and deter thefts.

There are also laws that could be made that could require anyone accepting a catalytic converter on the second hand market to verify any reseller's driver license, stamped serial numbers (and refuse any lacking one), ownership via corresponding car title, and keep records of all supporting documents.

Theft would evaporate fairly quickly, and the remaining violators could be stung.


But that requires effort and spending on resources.

Can't have that. Besides, it might improve the quality of life for the little people.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.