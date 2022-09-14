 Skip to content
(CBS News) We can afford to meet your demands. We just don't want to
    Minnesota nurses, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Allina spokesperson, Nurse, Health system leaders, Abbott Northwestern, registered nurse  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Market forces in a shortage means costs go up. The number of people that can do a RN job is limited so farking pay them or see how long staffing with a full staff of travel RNs can continue.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Millions for defense, not one cent for raises!"

/ that's how the quote goes, right?
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Traveling nurses is a nice way of saying farking scabs.
 
Alunan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did they really lose millions during the pandemic? I wish articles would fact check and dig a little deeper.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh look lots of money available for scabs.
 
