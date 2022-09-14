 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Michigan marijuana growers tell state regulators "we got ours, so fark everyone else"   (mlive.com)
13
    More: Asinine, Cannabis, Legality of cannabis by country, Michigan marijuana prices, new grow licenses, Robin Schneider, declining revenue, small growers, Rick Thompson  
posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2022 at 1:20 AM



13 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Once wholesale price per pound drops below $600 there is no way for small growers to survive. Small legal growers in legal states have all but disappeared.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Do you want small businesses making money off weed or do you want MarlboroGreen?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mmmm, corporate hot dog weed.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They cited the deep-pocket capabilities of large, multi-state corporate growers to drive down prices and push out small competitors

This just in: Capitalism.  Same as when corporations moved in with Big Ag hurting small farmers, and when the Walmarts and the Targets killed off the mom & pop grocery stores.

as well as the ever-present competition from illicit marijuana sneaking into the state from without and within.

When you start believing only your product is "licit" be prepared to find out the market doesn't give a shiat.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Herb Utsmelz: They cited the deep-pocket capabilities of large, multi-state corporate growers to drive down prices and push out small competitors

This just in: Capitalism.  Same as when corporations moved in with Big Ag hurting small farmers, and when the Walmarts and the Targets killed off the mom & pop grocery stores.



And before that when grocery stores killed off the butcher, baker, milkman, etc...
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The overwhelming majority of commenters at the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) public quarterly meeting held in Lansing Wednesday, Sept. 14, identified themselves as small players in the 3-year-old recreational market and asked regulators to stop issuing new grow licenses, at least temporarily. They also want to cap the number of plants any single business can grow to 10,000. Several requested better enforcement to keep out black-market marijuana.

Someone needs to look out for corporate growers and the black market, and that someone is subby. Good jerb.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think it's inefficient to limit growers to only small amounts, as it's wasteful to do that if you could do it for 1/3rd the cost if you did it on a much larger scale.  It's the processing and the retail operations that I think should be limited in size to prevent a recurrence of Big Tobacco.  Some states have rules with liquor stores that you can only own one and you have to live in-state.  I think a similar system should be used to keep weed from becoming dominated by a few national retail chains.
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I think it's inefficient to limit growers to only small amounts, as it's wasteful to do that if you could do it for 1/3rd the cost if you did it on a much larger scale.  It's the processing and the retail operations that I think should be limited in size to prevent a recurrence of Big Tobacco.  Some states have rules with liquor stores that you can only own one and you have to live in-state.  I think a similar system should be used to keep weed from becoming dominated by a few national retail chains.


Nah. I like being able to buy my booze with my groceries and once it's legally at the federal level I look forward to hitting up the edibles in the same type of 21+ area as well. If it's legal to sell I want it to be legal to buy without stupid complications.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Keep the growers that have a level of Tegrity?
 
FiloBato
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Legalization was always gonna go this route.
Be careful what ya wish for, it may come true.
 
FiloBato
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also, big weed sucks!
Pass that doobie bruh...
 
alex10294
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Really, it's just another farm crop. It should cost about the same as heirloom hothouse tomatos. The market will make this happen, if people don't decide that "regulation" is the way.  "Regulation" is supposed to regulate, or make "regular" something that might be "irregular" (e.g. dangerous or deceptive). It's not "regulation" when you regulate money out of one person's pocket into another. That's called cronyism, or a planned economy.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, forgive me for not feeling for sorry for people who ... how did the article put it?

"They had mortgaged their home, done everything they could to create just enough investment to get that operation up and running."

In a cash-only biz. With no chance of actual banking support forthcoming before the US detangles itself from the two UN Conventions. In a market environment that, as noted above, was always going to do this, and just as quickly as it could.

Because that Hail Mary approach is demonstrably not business. That's ... something else. It's magnificent, but it isn't war, you know?

"Like, we'll just uhhhmmm grow, like, a lot of pot, man. It'll be super simple. Everybody I know buys, like, weed. You, too. We'll make bank."

If you do not pack the headgear for this kind of risk maybe you should leave it to the candy-stripers on Wall Street until you do. Or find an investo-

say waitaminute. I like weed. Like, a lot. So does everyone I know. How tough could it be? WE'LL BE RICH
 
