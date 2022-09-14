 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Deadline)   A secret task force disavowed by the Sheriff and DA is randomly conducting search and seizures of enemies of the Sheriff in the sleaziest story you'll read today   (deadline.com) divider line
7
    More: News, Constable, United States, Warrant, Sheriff, Los Angeles County, California, Los Angeles County Sheriff, Long Beach, California, Police  
•       •       •

192 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2022 at 11:35 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They better have a real reason for that. Ha, who am I kidding. No matter how bad they are the taxpayers will bail the cops out.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No Trump? No cigar!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
a corrupt sheriff with a track record of abusing his power and trying to silence and intimidate his critics

Well, whether the investigation is total bullshiat or not I can't tell at this point, but the quoted bit is pretty farking undeniable
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brantgoose: No Trump? No cigar!


FTFA:  But this strikes me as being part of a sort of a bogus, non investigation.

Sure sounds like him.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sheriffs are always acting like the FBI and Hobbs Act don't exist.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.