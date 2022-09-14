 Skip to content
(Outsider)   Wait Wait ....Cancel that. I guess the guy is screaming HELF   (outsider.com) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nicely done, subby.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What he actually should have done was something like this," Debattiste said, waving aggressively with both arms over her head, back and forth, over and over again. "Or waving a brightly colored piece of clothing, something to say 'Hey!! I'm the guy you're looking for!!"

What YOU should have done, asshole, is not be such a half-ass, and direct the people on the ground to the guy as if he were the missing man.  Because that was your damn job.

My god, people are f*cking stupid, not to mention having the deflection skills of a goddamn toddler.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That is literally the first thing that came to mind when I saw this story last week.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Colorado Wilderness gets capitalized now? This dumbfark was easily within five miles of roads and civilization and stuff at all times. Happy to hear he's getting a likely six figure Flight for Life bill, at least.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Colorado Wilderness gets capitalized now? This dumbfark was easily within five miles of roads and civilization and stuff at all times. Happy to hear he's getting a likely six figure Flight for Life bill, at least.


If you don't know what direction civilization is, five miles is an awfully long way.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm a total HELF.


Hirsute Elf you'd Like to....
 
jclaggett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: [Fark user image image 300x374]
/oblig


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Colorado Wilderness gets capitalized now? This dumbfark was easily within five miles of roads and civilization and stuff at all times. Happy to hear he's getting a likely six figure Flight for Life bill, at least.


https://www.durangoherald.com/articles/what-wilderness-with-a-capital-w-means/

There was a Colorado Wilderness Act that I believe incorporated a lot of individual Wilderness lands into the National Wilderness Preservation system.  So it's basically a proper noun like [name] National Park.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He'll be on next week on Wait Wait Don't Helf Me!

Whether as a contestant, bluff the listener topic, or interviewee, we haven't decided yet.
 
Royce P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Never gets old...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7C-vYY3SBDE
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
SOS
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We make fun of Slate all the time, but sometimes they would copy great articles from bloggers. This was one of them, and it's germane to this thread:




This has been your public service announcement for the day.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dafatone: El_Dan: Colorado Wilderness gets capitalized now? This dumbfark was easily within five miles of roads and civilization and stuff at all times. Happy to hear he's getting a likely six figure Flight for Life bill, at least.

If you don't know what direction civilization is, five miles is an awfully long way.


Being five miles from civilization, without knowing what direction it is, is a pretty avoidable situation.
 
Bondith
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image 425x317]


iunderstoodthatrference.jpg
 
falkone32
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "What he actually should have done was something like this," Debattiste said, waving aggressively with both arms over her head, back and forth, over and over again. "Or waving a brightly colored piece of clothing, something to say 'Hey!! I'm the guy you're looking for!!"

What YOU should have done, asshole, is not be such a half-ass, and direct the people on the ground to the guy as if he were the missing man.  Because that was your damn job.

My god, people are f*cking stupid, not to mention having the deflection skills of a goddamn toddler.


Yeah, he sounds like an absolute moron.

Debattiste hopes the situation will serve as a learning experience for people lost in the woods by teaching them the proper ways to signal for help.

.. he's the one that had the experience.
 
