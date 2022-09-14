 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Can I get a large to go? Extra cheese. Extra bricks. Extra dust   (6abc.com) divider line
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Construction equipment could be seen at the collapse site. According to the building owner and neighbors, work was being done on a property next door prior to the collapse.

This seems to happen a lot. Work being done on a building next door causes another building to collapse, especially when they are sharing walls.
cdn.abcotvs.comView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh man, I hope the kids in the basement survived okay.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope the King is ok.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Half with rebar, subby.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If only they had one of these

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Something similar happened in my hometown. Taking down a building where the walls were pretty much touching and the equipment went in a little too far. The whole building didn't come down though, just the wall. The people in the music shop had to change their panties after. And the instruments on that wall were gone.
 
