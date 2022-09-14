 Skip to content
(WTOP)   School tells parents that God's covenent came with an indemnity clause   (wtop.com) divider line
18
    More: Asinine, Child abuse, Plaintiff, court documents, Sexual abuse, Psychological trauma, Washington Hebrew Congregation, Lawsuit, Pleading  
18 Comments     (+0 »)
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I get a lawyer has to try to present the best case for their client, but claiming that the parents of sexually abused children waived their right to sue because they signed a form to not sue over "school activities" both isn't a good argument and might make lots of people very, very disgusted with you.

So maybe it's not actually a good defense and they should have convinced their client to try a different route.
 
bittermang [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The fact that you can waive basic human rights using the ver same court system that is supposed to protect those rights is a huge farked problem. See also: arbitration.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Contracts, waivers and non-disclosure agreements that are illegal are not enforceable.

/ Also...SEND THAT LAWYER TO PRISON!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's a good way to get some extra judicial killing on your hands.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meat0918: That's a good way to get some extra judicial killing on your hands.


I was thinking about that too. Did EVERYONE, including the staff, sign the unenforceable waiver?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I may not be a lawyer, but I'm moderately sure a waiver of responsibility for known criminal acts is not valid in civil court.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If they didn't want their children abused, why'd they send them to a religious school?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dave2042: If they didn't want their children abused, why'd they send them to a religious school?


Maybe they thought since it wasn't a Catholic school the children would be safe?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Other religious institutions are watching this case very closely, I'm sure.

nmrsnr: I get a lawyer has to try to present the best case for their client, but claiming that the parents of sexually abused children waived their right to sue because they signed a form to not sue over "school activities" both isn't a good argument and might make lots of people very, very disgusted with you.

So maybe it's not actually a good defense and they should have convinced their client to try a different route.


I imagine the defense is, "Being at the school is school activity."

lawyers for Washington Hebrew said parents gave up the right to sue when they signed enrollment waivers: "They agreed not to make any claim against WHC or sue WHC for any personal injury they or their minor may sustain as a result of participating in WHC programs when the injury resulted from negligent acts or omissions."

I also wonder why any parent would sign something that says they can't sue the school if, through the school's negligence, their child is harmed.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Contracts, waivers and non-disclosure agreements that are illegal are not enforceable.

/ Also...SEND THAT LAWYER TO PRISON!


I like to think the lawyer told their client beforehand "Yeeeeah, you should settle before this story gets worse." and the client refused  so they're giving it the ol college try.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"God's covenent"? What does Judaism in particular have to do with it?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I may not be a lawyer, but I'm moderately sure a waiver of responsibility for known criminal acts is not valid in civil court.


Also, I'm pretty sure the waiver that says you can't sue the school if the kid gets hurt in gym class doesn't cover sexual abuse.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meat0918: Dave2042: If they didn't want their children abused, why'd they send them to a religious school?

Maybe they thought since it wasn't a Catholic school the children would be safe?


I sort of see, but it's a brave bet to make with your kids.

Went to catholic school. Was not abused.  Plenty of others were.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So stabbing them is okay?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: So stabbing them is okay?


I mean really, anything. Have fun with it. That's why we have the waiver!
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Waivers are inapplicable for gross negligence. And this is pretty farking gross. Under any definition.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ALL religion is evil.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Next option: Borrow Hebrew National's slogan and claim to answer to a higher authority.
 
