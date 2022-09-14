 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Western Mass News)   Holmes' big, explosive package may have been staged. Bob Chinn nods knowingly   (westernmassnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Mark Zuckerberg, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Law enforcement agency, Police, Associated Press, hard plastic case, Northeastern University, Federal officials  
•       •       •

870 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2022 at 10:45 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Boston's bomb squad neutralized a second package near the city's Museum of Fine Arts, which is near Northeastern's campus.

Slight understatement.  It's quite literally across the street.  If you have a good throwing arm, you could hit it with a rock from Northeastern.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
is Holmes on the case ??
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Paging Mr. Jules. Mr. Jules please pick up the red courtesy phone.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just gonna leave this here Link should be familiar to people in IL north of Chicago.
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Staged? In Boston?? Unpossible??!1!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Eagerly looking forward to the explosive reveal of what really happened.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And I bet that's all just starchy water, look at it.
No stick to it.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Paging Mr. Jules. Mr. Jules please pick up the red courtesy phone.



Richard Jewell? He ded.

But, yeah, seems similar.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WTP 2: is Holmes on the case ??


It's "Detective Wadd...Johnny Wadd!"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Do Pelican cases have serial numbers?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We shall call you "The Unbomber."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Billy Bob Brockali Says "hi"

burgerbeast.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.