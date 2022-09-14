 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   My money or your life   (middleeasteye.net) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Could be worse. Could be sick in America
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, subby, now I gotta go listen to Jack Benny

Jack Benny - Your Money or Your Life
Youtube -tVzdUczMT0
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShowStop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
O
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Lebanese people, the Iranian money is only for Hezbollah and its glorious defence against Israel.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Libertarian paradise?  I'm shocked.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Could be worse. Could be sick in America


Story about someone robbing a bank for healthcare money and the usual fark troll goes hurr durr atleast it's not America
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not Necessarily the News June 1984 Commercial Parodies
Youtube MWRBM12j_r0


Come to Lebanon
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Father Ted:
(as Tom comes out of the Post Office with money, to the sound of a robbery alarm and a gunshot) Ya haven't been up to your auld tricks again, have ya?
Tom:
No, Father. 'Tis my money. I just didn't want to fill out the forms.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow! They can afford to pay for their care in Lebanon?
 
anuran
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Being a Syrian colony has its drawbacks
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't rob a bank to get to your money. Let Americans teach how we pay for American Healthcare.

gofundme and local bar fundraisers.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cant believe they're still standing.
Lebanon is so great...then.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sad.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Rob them all lol!!
Fark em
Jean valjean in Lebanon is awesome.
 
