Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [c.tenor.com image 260x172] [View Full Size image _x_


That's a Saskatchewan!
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well shiat, I wouldn't have even noticed if they hadn't drawn my attention to it with the big red circle.

Thanks RCMP!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
bittermang [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fark are we supposed to do with thermal images?

That's him right there, officer? I'd know his thermal signature anywhere!
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Short Victoria's War: [Fark user image image 780x439]

Well shiat, I wouldn't have even noticed if they hadn't drawn my attention to it with the big red circle.

Thanks RCMP!


Hey, the RCMP doesn't discriminate against those that suck at Where's Waldo.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an old picture...I've lost like 30 kg since then.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: The fark are we supposed to do with thermal images?

That's him right there, officer? I'd know his thermal signature anywhere!


ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
"And I told them that thermal imaging was the latest in security technology. Straight from the military. Best picture possible. They bought my entire stock of thermal security cameras!"
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Zzax.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Somebody call the Incredible Hulk!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like my friend Therm.
 
scrumpy7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ned Chicane last spotted driving down the mountain after the gondola car.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming this is the portrait view:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the damage from both incidents has cost the company over $10 million in total.

Maybe they should have installed a Ring doorbell.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
WE GOT HIM!

Fark user imageView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [i.imgflip.com image 780x439]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The individual is believed to be "extremely fit,"

Relax fellas, we're safe.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's a samsquanch all right....
 
noitsnot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a Scoobie Doo episode. It's a pity there's no plucky potheads looking to nose around in other people's real estate business.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

scrumpy7: Ned Chicane last spotted driving down the mountain after the gondola car.


Found the Clint McElroy fan!
 
