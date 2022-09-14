 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The latest Alex Jones trial seems to be off to a good start   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is his defense really trying to say it's all Hillary's fault that he's a huge POS?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was yesterday. Today, Pattis complained about having to constantly stand up to object, which were all overruled.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

question_dj: That was yesterday. Today, Pattis complained about having to constantly stand up to object, which were all overruled.


LOL, hey at least he's getting some cardio in
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

question_dj: That was yesterday. Today, Pattis complained about having to constantly stand up to object, which were all overruled.


Maybe he should do some more cardio.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?


Alex Jones is a piece of shiat who cannot take responsibility for his actions therefore Hillary clinton.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hunter Biden's laptop planned the fake shootings at that school!

Wharrgarrblll!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?


I'm pretty sure she's the one who invented murder, so you can see the connection.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the finest male lawyers have ponytails
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?


Shiny keys distraction in progress

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alex Jones entered the court room to a chant of "jail 'em, jails 'em" but the judge ceased leading the jury in chanting and called the public and bailiffs to order, reminding them that "only I may pass sentence".
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?


Who do you think is responsible for the gay frogs?

And what do you think those gay frogs are doing to the soil?

They're building landing strips for gay martians.

Study it out, Stuart.  Do your own research.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell us about how she smells like sulfer Alex. Sing it to me.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my fantasy for the day. Of course, if it really happened I would consider it legitimate free speech and a shaky, fakey democracy that ain't beat yet.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?


When in doubt, play the classics.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not realize he was at trial again.
Good.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah Norm, you finally get to grandstand again after your last guilty client offed himself.

Maybe your current one will too and you can be batting 1000
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Wil Smith when you need a name slapped out of someone's mouth?
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?


"Waves hands around aimlessly"

EVERYTHING!!!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?


Exactly, they keep suppressing the vital information on her involvement.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Where's Wil Smith when you need a name slapped out of someone's mouth?


Or a baseball hit at them at 100 MPH.

/different Will Smith
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the thread I wanted to post in, but it still seems appropriate...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gassy Snake: Not the thread I wanted to post in, but it still seems appropriate...


LOL, nobody noticed you posted that in the wrong thread.
 
rhythm nation expat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find another boogeyman, fellas. Throw in a few Soroses and Wassermans in there.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?


The lawyers was arguing that this conspiracy had died down and the parent wasn't effected by it, but that Hillary brought it up in a campaign bringing it back into the limelight (at which time Alex Jones had gotten more obsessed about it after Hillary mentioned it)
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

squidloe: Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?

"Waves hands around aimlessly"

EVERYTHING!!!


From the thread: "It appears that they are discussing jury selection and they are on the topic of juror's bias? The Hillary reference is about how Hillary brought up SH during her campaign. Megyn is discussed because of her interview with AJ"
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Is his defense really trying to say it's all Hillary's fault that he's a huge POS?


It's essentially what the whole so-called "conservative" movement has been saying for like 30 farking years straight.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: All the finest male lawyers have ponytails


His ponytail isn't a problem. Seriously, would this be any different if he had a better haircut?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: question_dj: That was yesterday. Today, Pattis complained about having to constantly stand up to object, which were all overruled.

Maybe he should do some more cardio.


The judge allows mics on the sidebar, and Pattis complained about having to do a thousand squats. He seems anti-exercise, anti-barber.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it's been 5 minutes and you haven't blamed Hillary for something

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Ah Norm, you finally get to grandstand again after your last guilty client offed himself.

Maybe your current one will too and you can be batting 1000


Only in that last case, the courts had to enter a not guilty verdict.  Here, all they'll do is transfer it to Jones' estate.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Gassy Snake: Not the thread I wanted to post in, but it still seems appropriate...

LOL, nobody noticed you posted that in the wrong thread.


GEOT the PFark outta here!

/slashies
Tip your liver or something...
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?

The lawyers was arguing that this conspiracy had died down and the parent wasn't effected by it, but that Hillary brought it up in a campaign bringing it back into the limelight (at which time Alex Jones had gotten more obsessed about it after Hillary mentioned it)


When in doubt, blame a woman. When in court, blame Hillary.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a fucking rope, and hang that fucker by his nuts on pay-per-view.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
watch your ass ponyboy, killary is gonna cut a biatch
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"For the love of God, lady, he's white, Republican, and rich. HOW can you NOT just declare an acquittal?"is an interesting tactic for the defense. At this point, I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't just whip out his checkbook and lay it on the bench and ask how much will it take to make this all go away...
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Get a farking rope, and hang that farker by his nuts on pay-per-view.


He used to abuse steroids, his nuts are too shriveled up for a rope noose.

Get some piano wire.
 
Kelwen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?

Who do you think is responsible for the gay frogs?

And what do you think those gay frogs are doing to the soil?

They're building landing strips for gay martians.

Study it out, Stuart.  Do your own research.


Just keep your head and hands inside the mixer at all times
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OldRod: Is his defense really trying to say it's all Hillary's fault that he's a huge POS?


Well she does kill people and he's still alive, so it's actually pretty logically consistent if that's their argument.

Since it's Alex Jones, I imagine it's more  along the lines of Hillary's child sex pizza shops provided the crisis actors to distract everyone from the fact that Democrats make frogs gay.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A lot of people don't want to hear Hillary Clinton again.
 
bdub77
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?


exactly. hes still alive.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: All the finest male lawyers have ponytails


Witness the finest specimen that Kansas City has to offer:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Actual, real, lawyer. Runs TV commercials with a badly done talking monkey and everything.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Where's Wil Smith when you need a name slapped out of someone's mouth?


Who needs Will?

I'm 30 minutes from there. I'll happy drive into Waterbury to slap the ever-loving shiat out of Alex and Pattis. Call me, judge!
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?


Reasons!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?


To the GQP it's always

TEH CLINTRON'S FAULT!!!!111!!!1111!!!ELEVENTY-one!1!!!1!1!!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm just saying that maybe it's time we bring back the scold's bride for lawyers who can't seem to follow basic instructions?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF does Hlllary Clinton have to do with any of this?

I'm pretty sure she's the one who invented murder, so you can see the connection.


There was Cain and Abel and their little sister Hillary. She set up Cain for murder, thus inventing both murder and setting up a patsy. She was cursed to live forever in the minds of republicans.
 
