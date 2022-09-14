 Skip to content
(WEAR Pensacola)   Florida Man appears in show about moonshiners. Florida Man is arrested for making moonshine   (weartv.com) divider line
    48-year-old Johnny Wayne Griffis, Television program, Reality television, Still, Ethanol, Distillation  
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm missing the Florida part.
Unless Flomaton=Florida.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, I wonder what evidence that law enforcement has against him.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: I'm missing the Florida part.
Unless Flomaton=Florida.


Perhaps Subby has been drinking the evidence against the Flomaton man.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He faces up to 5 years in prison. I guess moonshining is a whiskey business.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Gee, I wonder what evidence that law enforcement has against him.


"Videotaping our crimes is the best thing ever!"
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meh, make it legal for people to make moonshine at home.
 
LivinaParadox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I feel like Ignatius J. Reilly...  if we sent the cops after all the reality TV stars it would be a better world.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is that the show where sleeves and wearing shirts with overalls are not allowed?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I didn't know the Sunshine State had a big moonshine scene. But it explains so much.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Flomaton sounds like a diuretic drug.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Have Biden make home distilling legal through EO.  Or get Congress to do it.  Gitmo any reps who oppose.  In compromise make it so any home distiller that sells even an ounce of non tax paid alcohol is executed via decapitation with a rusty sword.  Isis style.  By the Governor of the state or the president if the governor is too weak of constitution to do the job.

Problem solved.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope to goodness they actually had evidence beyond what was shown on television for that warrant.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden make home distilling legal through EO.  Or get Congress to do it.  Gitmo any reps who oppose.  In compromise make it so any home distiller that sells even an ounce of non tax paid alcohol is executed via decapitation with a rusty sword.  Isis style.  By the Governor of the state or the president if the governor is too weak of constitution to do the job.

Problem solved.


Making your home supply of EtOH should be 100% legal.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
...you guys are allowed to carry around guns but not mix ingredients found in the baking section of your local supermarket and heat it up?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Last One (PBS Special with Popcorn Sutton / 2022 remaster)
Youtube 5Ma9vUqwpcc


/ worth watching
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dyhchong: ...you guys are allowed to carry around guns but not mix ingredients found in the baking section of your local supermarket and heat it up?


And God help you if you have some of the devil's lettuce in the wrong state.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks, Discovery Channel!

Seriously, creating a reality TV show about criminal activity, featuring folks committing crimes in real time, was bound to result in such an action.

Mock26: Meh, make it legal for people to make moonshine at home.


It's quite legal here. They weren't making moonshine in home-use quantities, and he was actively selling it. The latter's a huge no-no - never mind the "FFS, what's in this" moment, the state frowns upon tax evasion.
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mock26: Meh, make it legal for people to make moonshine at home.


It is working fine in New Zealand, but NZ is an advanced, civilized country. US not so much.

Also, don't do crime on TV
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Huh. It's actually not legal here - we're OK to brew at home, but distillation's still illegal without a permit.

Thank goodness I didn't buy that still, years ago, when I was still brewing...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden make home distilling legal through EO.  Or get Congress to do it.  Gitmo any reps who oppose.  In compromise make it so any home distiller that sells even an ounce of non tax paid alcohol is executed via decapitation with a rusty sword.  Isis style.  By the Governor of the state or the president if the governor is too weak of constitution to do the job.

Problem solved.

Making your home supply of EtOH should be 100% legal.


Agreed.  If GW didn't have to get a permit to make rye whiskey the rest of us shouldn't have to either.  Especially for personal consumption.

I declare the summer of 2023 the summer of booze.  Just like the summer of love we mostly peacefully riot until the government realizes that if there is no justice there can be no peace.  Legalize home distilling NOW!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mock26: Meh, make it legal for people to make moonshine at home.


I'm with you - it's apparently only legal to make moonshine for home use in Arizona, Massachusetts, Missouri, North Dakota, and, it appears, some parts of Alaska depending on local option.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden make home distilling legal through EO.  Or get Congress to do it.  Gitmo any reps who oppose.  In compromise make it so any home distiller that sells even an ounce of non tax paid alcohol is executed via decapitation with a rusty sword.  Isis style.  By the Governor of the state or the president if the governor is too weak of constitution to do the job.

Problem solved.

Making your home supply of EtOH should be 100% legal.


Yeah no.  It's too easy up fark up the process and get methanol or other contaminants that will really fark people up.  I guess if it's just for your own consumption, fine.  But not ok to poison others.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Mock26: Meh, make it legal for people to make moonshine at home.

I'm with you - it's apparently only legal to make moonshine for home use in Arizona, Massachusetts, Missouri, North Dakota, and, it appears, some parts of Alaska depending on local option.


And I probably should've said "if it wasn't already federally illegal." Huh. Learn something new every day.
 
tuxq
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Priapetic: backhand.slap.of.reason: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden make home distilling legal through EO.  Or get Congress to do it.  Gitmo any reps who oppose.  In compromise make it so any home distiller that sells even an ounce of non tax paid alcohol is executed via decapitation with a rusty sword.  Isis style.  By the Governor of the state or the president if the governor is too weak of constitution to do the job.

Problem solved.

Making your home supply of EtOH should be 100% legal.

Yeah no.  It's too easy up fark up the process and get methanol or other contaminants that will really fark people up.  I guess if it's just for your own consumption, fine.  But not ok to poison others.


I'm just gonna let the world believe this and in no way anyone google the "boiling temperature of methanol and ethanol" and certainly not "distilling heads and tails"
 
