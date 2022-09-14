 Skip to content
(WMAR News 2 Baltimore)   Adnan Syed, the subject for the first seasons of both the Serial and Undisclosed podcasts, set to be freed   (wmar2news.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2022 at 6:30 PM



baorao
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I listened to it all again a couple years ago prior to the HBO doc and came away thinking they he did it, but the police got the motive wrong and that's why it all feels off.

That would explain Jay's shifting stories, trying to "help" the police make their motive make sense because he knew they had the right guy.

I think Adnan is 100% committed to the idea that if the motive is wrong then the conviction is bad, which if he had had decent representation would have been the case.
 
baorao
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When the police presented Jay with their motive (before interviewing him), he couldn't exactly correct what they got wrong without implicating himself in some way. So he just filled in the parts that would keep Adnan as the primary suspect and concealed some stuff that would prompt questions about how he knew those things.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
/ yeah, I was never convinced Jay said anything true.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I still think it was Don, Lee's boyfriend at the time, since he did not have an alibi of his whereabouts at the time of the murder.

Jay and Don's mother were covering for Don.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We all know who really did it

Vercengetorix
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: We all know who really did it

Too busy perusing step-mom porn to kill anyone, let's be honest.
 
