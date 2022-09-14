 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Parkland trial update: "You are insulting me on the record in front of my client" (the mass murderer)   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Jury, Prosecutor, Judge, lead attorney Melisa McNeill, Trial, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calculated move to throw the prosecution into disarray and force the jurors to sit around for days to blunt the effects the sheer scale of the crime?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat fight.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Calculated move to throw the prosecution into disarray and force the jurors to sit around for days to blunt the effects the sheer scale of the crime?


How would it do either.  At worst, it lets the prosecutors perform any rebuttal early.  And the jury would start deliberating immediately.  If the trial is set for eleven days and you end shorter, the jury doesn't have to just sit in the courtroom for several days all by their lonesome - they get to start deliberating.  I imagine the defense attorneys either realized their strategery of skullhumping the jury into boredom was backfiring or potential witnesses just noped out after seeing the shiatshow so far.  Alternately, the idiot could have gotten bored and told them to stop.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That shooting was over 4 years ago, why it the trial only happening now?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish the death penalty weren't an option at all. This shiat stain has had more than enough attention. Slap him in a cell, no parole, ever, and let him quietly rot.

That the surviving victims and families are STILL having to suffer his bullshiat...
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Calculated move to throw the prosecution into disarray and force the jurors to sit around for days to blunt the effects the sheer scale of the crime?


Dude killed 17 people, even for a rich white boy that would be a hell of a pickle.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: That shooting was over 4 years ago, why it the trial only happening now?


Because most trials for major crimes takes years to come to court.  The average federal court case takes over two years from incident to starting a trial.  Same for most state cases.  Add in it being a big crime and the time adds up.  Investigations to gather evidence often take months, sometimes years, especially when the prosecutors want to avoid unforced errors for the defense to exploit.  And then despite you being afforded a speedy trial, many defendants prefer to not avail themselves of that.  They would rather take the extra time to prepare a decent defense than rush to be in a courtroom by opening the next day.  Then there is pre-trial motions, and setting an actual date for the trial.  Real life is not L&O - and even in L&O if you ever stop and check those little chyrons, the events of an episode are often spread out over months.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they had not even called Hanover Fiste...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"You've been insulting me the entire trial," Scherer told McNeill. "Blatantly taking your headphones off, arguing with me, storming out, coming late intentionally if you don't like my rulings. So, quite frankly, this has been long overdue. So please be seated."

"... and while you're at it, go get your farking shinebox!"
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: That shooting was over 4 years ago, why it the trial only happening now?


It's the penalty phase.
He already plead guilty.

Now he's just trying not to get the death penalty.

Which I hope he does.

He said he was going to do it.
He did it.
Zero sympathy.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phalamir: Ambivalence: That shooting was over 4 years ago, why it the trial only happening now?

Because most trials for major crimes takes years to come to court.  The average federal court case takes over two years from incident to starting a trial.  Same for most state cases.  Add in it being a big crime and the time adds up.  Investigations to gather evidence often take months, sometimes years, especially when the prosecutors want to avoid unforced errors for the defense to exploit.  And then despite you being afforded a speedy trial, many defendants prefer to not avail themselves of that.  They would rather take the extra time to prepare a decent defense than rush to be in a courtroom by opening the next day.  Then there is pre-trial motions, and setting an actual date for the trial.  Real life is not L&O - and even in L&O if you ever stop and check those little chyrons, the events of an episode are often spread out over months.


And to make it all even more exciting, Covid came along right around when you'd normally see that kind of trial get started.  Pretty sure that did not help at all
 
kindms
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: That shooting was over 4 years ago, why it the trial only happening now?


COVID kind of screwed with court dockets

I know i had a few jury duty notices automatically cancelled over the last 2 years for COVID. As soon as I plugged the info in online it said the jury duty was already cancelled.
 
ActionJoe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phalamir: Ambivalence: That shooting was over 4 years ago, why it the trial only happening now?

Because most trials for major crimes takes years to come to court.  The average federal court case takes over two years from incident to starting a trial.  Same for most state cases.  Add in it being a big crime and the time adds up.  Investigations to gather evidence often take months, sometimes years, especially when the prosecutors want to avoid unforced errors for the defense to exploit.  And then despite you being afforded a speedy trial, many defendants prefer to not avail themselves of that.  They would rather take the extra time to prepare a decent defense than rush to be in a courtroom by opening the next day.  Then there is pre-trial motions, and setting an actual date for the trial.  Real life is not L&O - and even in L&O if you ever stop and check those little chyrons, the events of an episode are often spread out over months.


Still unbelievable. Especially with the defendant getting caught and pleading guilty to the crime. This should have been wrapped up in months not years. What further evidence is needed?

It's all some messed up game and the rules are a 1000 page instruction manual in 4 point font that constantly changes that no one wants to spend time to really change.
 
Slypork
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ralanprod: Ambivalence: That shooting was over 4 years ago, why it the trial only happening now?

It's the penalty phase.
He already plead guilty.

Now he's just trying not to get the death penalty.

Which I hope he does.

He said he was going to do it.
He did it.
Zero sympathy.


It's Florida so sentence him to hand feeding gators in the swamp. Put him in a little skiff and have him hold his hand out over the water like the folks feeding the dolphins do at the aquarium. After he loses both hands and feet he has to hold the bait in his teeth.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wonder what those additional witnesses were gonna say that the attorney now decided would only make things worse.
 
