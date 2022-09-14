 Skip to content
(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "Keep a little fire burning; however small, however hidden." ― Cormac McCarthy, The Road. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, burning edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm going to go ahead and draw fire by saying that I'm not a huge fan of Cormac McCarthy, which is kind of odd since I've written some irredeemably bleak horror (Buried Deep from the first Fark Fiction Anthology is one I'm kind of proud of, considering how utterly screwed the protagonist ends up.) Since his Wikipedia page says he is 'widely regarded as one of the greatest contemporary American writers' with multiple footnotes I'm probably in the wrong. Also, that Pulitzer Prize for The Road probably weighs in here.

Cormac McCarthy's writing style is terse and powerful and is described as 'dreamlike.' He has a unique, almost punctuation-free approach. He occasionally uses archaic language and makes it work, as the themes he explores are timeless. But how does he do it?

This page lists five steps we can take to learn from his style.

Think poetry as much as you do prose. His writing is lyrical and poetic. You could almost imagine it as a spoken word set on a smoky stage. He alternates sentence length to maintain a tempo and keep the reader interested.
Don't be afraid of the dark. He visits sinister places with disturbing characters and goes exploring.
Abandon (almost) all punctuation. He uses periods to mark the ends of sentences, and that's about it. "I believe in periods, in capitals, in the occasional comma, and that's it."
Mix things up a bit. His variations on sentence and paragraph length and structure can leave the reader unsure what to expect.
Go and write. McCarthy doesn't waste time doing interviews. He lets his books speak for themselves. "My perfect day is sitting in a room with some blank paper. That's heaven. That's gold and anything else is just a waste of time."

Well, he's certainly not wrong with that.

Writing question of the week!
How important is the use of punctuation or breaking the rules of punctuation in writing?

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!
The readers and editors have weighed in, and we have our table of contents for this year's anthology! I've started sending up notices to submitters to let everyone know if they made it in or not, so if you haven't heard back from me, stay tuned! I will have all notices sent out before next Wednesday, most likely by this weekend.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like a good time and place to ask what was up with the fish at the end.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ugh. That book. I'm not saying it wasn't good. I;m saying I mostly read for fun and that book should be subtitled: Everything Sucks and Then You Die
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dinglenugget
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm gonna be That Guy and point out that this quote appears nowhere in The Road.
It's a major Mandela misattribution.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Toraque: How important is the use of punctuation or breaking the rules of punctuation in writing?

Omit the semicolons! And most of the commas.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: This seems like a good time and place to ask what was up with the fish at the end.


i've heard It said that it's an allusion to the end of "A River Runs Through It," as a sort of elegy for what was once a vibrant earth.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Inspirational words from an inspirational book. LOL

I mean, "despair" is a mood.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My first published fiction* was in part me riffing on McCarthy's work. I sometimes like to experiment with style, just for fun. I'd just read The Road and entertained myself by doing a short piece in a variation on that style. Though it was a just-for-fun experiment, I ended up liking it, sent it out, and it landed in a literary magazine.

I still like the piece, but sustaining that kind of writing over the course of a novel would be exhausting, in no small part because it's the exact opposite of my usual style. I'm far more influenced by folks like Bradbury and Le Guin than I am McCarthy or Hemingway.

As for the question, playing around with punctuation can be really effective, depending on the piece. Easy for it to become a gimmick, though. I've gone through punctuation phases over the years. Madly in love with semicolons for a year or two, over-reliant on ellipses for a few more, etc.


*technically the second, but for reasons unimportant here, I don't count the first
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

toraque: How important is the use of punctuation or breaking the rules of punctuation in writing?


Punctuation matters. Case in point:

Fark user imageView Full Size


P. S. - I like the Oxford comma. :)
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have another short horror story out. "The Best of The Horror Zine: The Middle Years" contains fiction from such renowned masters of the macabre as Bentley Little, Joe R. Lansdale, Richard Chizmar, Scott Nicholson, Nancy Holder, and also stellar works from emerging writers. My story "Can You See It?" appears in this book.

https://www.amazon.com/Best-Horror-Zine-Middle-Years-ebook/dp/B0BDV1P9LR/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
