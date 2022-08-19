 Skip to content
(CNN)   Manifesto explains motive for Northeastern University bombing is anti... what? Seriously? This isn't even a real thing   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
42
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep ignoring mental health
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He's anti- virtual reality and anti tech?
He's going to be so pissed when his phone turns him in.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Every 12 hours, we need this story
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tupperware?  Sounds like the work of the Tunabomber to me.

I'll show myself out.
 
Thingster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: He's anti- virtual reality and anti tech?
He's going to be so pissed when his phone turns him in.


Ted Kaczynski used the same motivation for his bombings.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The package was delivered to the university's virtual reality center and was opened by someone who works in the center, the sources said.

This latest update for Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is a bit too extreme for my tastes.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thingster: Private_Citizen: He's anti- virtual reality and anti tech?
He's going to be so pissed when his phone turns him in.

Ted Kaczynski used the same motivation for his bombings.


Unibomber 2 Electric Boogaloo
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds maga.  Round them up and gitmo them.

Problem solved.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA

"It's very important to note, our campus is secure," Davis said.

it probably is now that the bomb has detonated but you might want to check and make sure there aren't more there Colombo.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
the 5 rules of stupid insanity:

number one is, there are way way way way way way way more insane people than any of us admit.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Death to the demoness, Allegra Geller!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bomber: "I'm going to send a bomb to kill that evil scientist/professor/corporate boss who is doing mind control with VR and wargarblegarble...."

Typical result: An admin assistant gets killed or injured.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ooooh, a manifesto. Was there a communiqué too?

/Gotta dust off my beret
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It can't be bargained with, it can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity! Or remorse or fear and it absolutely will not stop!... ever... until you are dead!

cdn.coingape.comView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What did they put in the container? A firecracker?
 
Two16
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah tons of people hate VR
 
geggy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Max Headroom would like a w-w-w-word.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Two16: [i.imgflip.com image 612x408]


3 hours later...
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is far more infinitely wierd than what the original motive was thought to be.

Odd day when I think violence against people like me is more sane than anti-real doll action
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"What's the problem, toots?"
 
Malenfant
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: The package was delivered to the university's virtual reality center and was opened by someone who works in the center, the sources said.

This latest update for Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is a bit too extreme for my tastes.


This guy gets VR.

Who else in this thread has one or more VR systems, or has tried a friend's system?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Two16: [i.imgflip.com image 612x408]


we should totes go back to a system where watery tarts throw swords at kings and the common clay root around in manure for their daily turnip.
 
justanothersumguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My daughter is a student there.... I just want to move the family off this planet.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That was Meta.
 
anfrind
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pizzagate wasn't a real thing, either, but that didn't stop a gun-toting nutjob from threating a bunch of innocent people.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Boston. Where one of the 9/11 planes took off from, where there was a marathon bombing, and now THE GREAT COLLEGE CATASTROPHE BOMBING OF THE 21ST CENTURY! Will Bostonians ever get a break?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: He's anti- virtual reality and anti tech?



No wonder his bomb sucked.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Keep ignoring mental health


As long as the mentally ill vote Republican.... ANGH.gif
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anti-Masonic?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: [Fark user image image 220x220]
"What's the problem, toots?"


Blipverts cause people to explode...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: FTFA

"It's very important to note, our campus is secure," Davis said.

it probably is now that the bomb has detonated but you might want to check and make sure there aren't more there Colombo.


They did.  They claimed to have secured at least one more.

They even rounded up a few that were just deliveries of toilet paper or something.

/can't be too safe
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But last night I was told on Fark it was a  Amaya type person.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Based on the headline, I was hoping the bombing was part of a paramilitary terrorist campaign to bring back the McRib.

That would have at least been a worthy cause.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: Private_Citizen: He's anti- virtual reality and anti tech?


No wonder his bomb sucked.


Or maybe he's just Russian.  They aren't very good with weapons and explosives.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Yeah tons of people hate VR


*tens
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: This is far more infinitely wierd than what the original motive was thought to be.

Odd day when I think violence against people like me is more sane than anti-real doll action


A rational person might take this as a lesson that declaring a motive before they have any facts is dumb.  But this is fark, so no one will learn a thing.
 
whidbey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 285x275]


Dance away the bombing...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The important thing is that thie nutjob had legions of trolls, morons and other miscreants egging him on and feeding disinfo to his mental illness.   I have to wonder something - if everyone's entire internet history was made public, how many of us would be in prison?   We have the free speech part down pat, but the consequences part is really lagging.
 
guestguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hissatsu: It can't be bargained with, it can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity! Or remorse or fear and it absolutely will not stop!... ever... until you are dead!

[cdn.coingape.com image 640x853]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
