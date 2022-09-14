 Skip to content
(NBC News)   The latest 1980s fad that is making a comeback? Satanic panic. That would still make a great heavy metal band name   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Satanic ritual abuse, David Leavitt, people's lives, young children, satanic pizza parlors, so-called ritualistic abuse, partisan media, social media  
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If christians weren't so firm in their ignorance, they would see satanism is better than their zombie jebus malarkey.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Satanic panic is making a comeback, fueled by QAnon believers and GOP influencers"

Yes, I too remember 2018.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heeheehee Tipper Gore and the PMRC.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I thought it was gonna stay dead forever since almost every podcast in existence has covered it.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/tipper-gore-reflects-on-pmrc-30-years-later-57862/amp/
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Slayer is cool again? I don't feel so old now.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 80s satanic panic was fuelled by actual mainstream media sources taking it seriously. Nobody listens to anything Qcumbers say except other Qcumbers.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This brings back memories of the whole, 'play the song backwards' scare in the 80s
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jolts - 8% (Full Abum)
Youtube b4zyVvEyAIk
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: [Fark user image image 850x1180]

If christians weren't so firm in their ignorance, they would see satanism is better than their zombie jebus malarkey.


I prefer LaVey's Satanic Rules of the Earth TBH
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I f*ckin' love that song
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satanic Pancake
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a great movie, but it basically takes all the worst fears of these losers and plays them straight:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Roses_(1988_film)
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a former Christian, Satan seems like the good guy since he never, y'know, commanded genocide rape and slavery. Just me though
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fanbladesaresharp: So Slayer is cool again? I don't feel so old now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, there was this house in our neighborhood that was rumored to have Satanists living there.  The reasons were:

1.  A lot of people live there.
2.  They play loud music.
3.  They have pit bulls
4.  They have a creepy van.

Now that I'm older, I realize that they were just poor.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Heeheehee Tipper Gore and the PMRC.


I feel like we should have a Sunday music thread devoted to the songs that the PMRC missed.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnarlywizzard: swaniefrmreddeer: [Fark user image image 850x1180]

If christians weren't so firm in their ignorance, they would see satanism is better than their zombie jebus malarkey.

I prefer LaVey's Satanic Rules of the Earth TBH
[Fark user image 425x601]


I prefer to piss on the grave of Ayn Rand cultists even if they made up their own subcults
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q:  What do you call people who actually think Satan exists?

A: Christians.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fanbladesaresharp: So Slayer is cool again? I don't feel so old now.


SLAY-52s - "Raining Lobsters"
Youtube mnrfqPoX4WU
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer Satanic...Mechanics...
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Satan is raping kids or whatever isn't that all part of God's plan?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
clippercrew.comView Full Size


"Anyone with a Satanic child molestation obsession can become a conspiracy theorist. It's called QAnon, and it's a group of simpletons that you can join for free."
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: The 80s satanic panic was fuelled by actual mainstream media sources taking it seriously. Nobody listens to anything Qcumbers say except other Qcumbers.


The Republican Party and all of conservative media parrot their febrile ravings and make them national policy
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: When I was a kid, there was this house in our neighborhood that was rumored to have Satanists living there.  The reasons were:

1.  A lot of people live there.
2.  They play loud music.
3.  They have pit bulls
4.  They have a creepy van.

Now that I'm older, I realize that they were just poor.


Or methheads
 
Grande13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Utahns for Safer Communities"

Utahn sounds like an insult.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SO would the band be a widespread panic cover band that dressed like king diamond?
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the *mention* of the Satanic Panic gets my blood pressure up...

I have no small amount of anger and resentment against my parents for the farked up indoctrinated Evangelical upbringing I was subjected to. And they way they acted during the Satanic Panic was completely ridiculous, unfounded, and hysterical.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they made the 80s Satanic Panic a central theme of the latest season of Stranger Things, though. It was a good touch.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...in pog form?
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legion on FX did a great explainer on Moral Panic

Moral Panic - Legion
Youtube pwQqOdfc7pw
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

youre killing independent george: Just the *mention* of the Satanic Panic gets my blood pressure up...

I have no small amount of anger and resentment against my parents for the farked up indoctrinated Evangelical upbringing I was subjected to. And they way they acted during the Satanic Panic was completely ridiculous, unfounded, and hysterical.


I got the Southern Baptist flavor for 16 years. What about you?

/still have the punk CDs I had to buy in secret
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: The 80s satanic panic was fuelled by actual mainstream media sources taking it seriously. Nobody listens to anything Qcumbers say except other Qcumbers.


Oh lordy, there is an increasing number of these Qcumbers in NW CA. These folks just lower the collective community IQ by the day with their bullshiat and rhetoric. You cannot reason with them. And they are on a mission.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because the evangelicals are making noise doesn't mean anyone believes anything they say.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satan? You mean God's buddy in the book of Job? The one that God told  "Yeah, go ahead, torture Job, kill his kids, give him a disease or something, it should be good for a laugh...."?  That Satan?

He came across as a bit of a dick, but seriously, God is the one that gave the greenlight for all that shiat. Satan's not the bad guy.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there is going to be an other Memphis 3?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Rapmaster2000: When I was a kid, there was this house in our neighborhood that was rumored to have Satanists living there.  The reasons were:

1.  A lot of people live there.
2.  They play loud music.
3.  They have pit bulls
4.  They have a creepy van.

Now that I'm older, I realize that they were just poor.

Or methheads


Well, it was the mid-late 80s, so I'm not sure if that was available yet.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few months ago I saw a satanic doo wop band called Twin Temple. The imagery was alright, but I am not a fan of 50's music. They kind of reminded me of a mirror universe White Stripes.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fanbladesaresharp: So Slayer is cool again? I don't feel so old now.


eventworld.coView Full Size


Let's get these old fools too
cdn-p.smehost.netView Full Size

music.mxdwn.comView Full Size

i.scdn.coView Full Size


/ hell to the yeah
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: [Fark user image image 850x1180]

If christians weren't so firm in their ignorance, they would see satanism is better than their zombie jebus malarkey.


Depends on which version of Satanism you subscribe to. Some people are the do no harm Satanists, some are the goat orgy and ritualistic human sacrifice Satanists. The latter make rotten neighbors.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived through the D&D satanic panic. Most of the time it was just nonsense on the media, but it did at times affect me and my friends and it was really annoying.

On a related note I did witness something that was funny. The owner of the local book shop where I bought all my D&D stuff sold her entire inventory to a church group that was having a book burning event. At first I was a bit shocked as the owner was a huge supporter of free speech so I asked her why she would willingly sell them all those books and modules. She said that she made money off of the sale but more importantly it boosted the sales for TSR, the company that published D&D, and that would in turn lead to the printing of more D&D material. In short, book burning events like that helped D&D grow and become more popular.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: I Ate Shergar: The 80s satanic panic was fuelled by actual mainstream media sources taking it seriously. Nobody listens to anything Qcumbers say except other Qcumbers.

The Republican Party and all of conservative media parrot their febrile ravings and make them national policy


Not just conservative media.  Far too many centrist media outlets feel compelled to take this sort of stuff seriously in the name of "balance".
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way the christians have been behaving lately, they make Satan look like a sane and reasonable guy.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally got my TST membership packet yesterday. Woohoo!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with supporting the team?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
