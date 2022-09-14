 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Goatse strikes again   (nbcnews.com) divider line
33
    More: Asinine, High school, Texas, Teacher, Message, School districts, elementary school, Education, Vice President of the United States  
•       •       •

1652 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2022 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't clicking shiat, mother farker
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make me some tea?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, Goatsr, a man who died doing what he loved, buttstuff.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
C'mon... I'm sure HR wouldn't mind me looking at that.
Hell, they'd probably stream that in their office while holding a lemon party!

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
10Speed
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The pickle dude? Is it the pickle dude?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So that's what happened.   Our school district sent the following message out less than an hour ago:


Fark user imageView Full Size

Dear Families,

If you use Seesaw to communicate with your student's teacher, please be aware that APS has disabled access to this platform temporarily. The vendor reported that the Seesaw messaging platform was hacked and is experiencing a nationwide issue where some school district families and teachers were receiving links/URLs to inappropriate images.

If you have received a Seesaw message that appears to be from your student's teacher or anyone else in the last 24 hours that contains a link/URL, please do not click on the link or open the message.

Once APS confirms the issue has been completely resolved, we will send a follow-up communication to clarify the status.  In the meantime, if you need to speak with your student's teacher, please send them an email directly.

Thank you for your understanding.

APS Information Services Department
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The image was an infamous meme photo of a man engaged in an explicit act."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll bet they did goat see that coming.

/eh, whatever
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: C'mon... I'm sure HR wouldn't mind me looking at that.
Hell, they'd probably stream that in their office while holding a lemon party!

[64.media.tumblr.com image 245x230] [View Full Size image _x_]


While eating a blue waffle?
 
Derek Force
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Warthog: So that's what happened.   Our school district sent the following message out less than an hour ago:


[Fark user image 850x143]
Dear Families,

If you use Seesaw to communicate with your student's teacher, please be aware that APS has disabled access to this platform temporarily. The vendor reported that the Seesaw messaging platform was hacked and is experiencing a nationwide issue where some school district families and teachers were receiving links/URLs to inappropriate images.

If you have received a Seesaw message that appears to be from your student's teacher or anyone else in the last 24 hours that contains a link/URL, please do not click on the link or open the message.

Once APS confirms the issue has been completely resolved, we will send a follow-up communication to clarify the status.  In the meantime, if you need to speak with your student's teacher, please send them an email directly.

Thank you for your understanding.

APS Information Services Department


WELL!!!!  Click on the message, screenshot, upload to fark!!!!!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gotta admit, it's a brilliant design:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Im_Gumby: C'mon... I'm sure HR wouldn't mind me looking at that.
Hell, they'd probably stream that in their office while holding a lemon party!

[64.media.tumblr.com image 245x230] [View Full Size image _x_]

While eating a blue waffle?


With two girls and a cup, naturally!
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just think of how relatively innocent a time that was for the internet, when you'd only hide that landmine in front of your friends or fellow members of an eye-calloused online community.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: buckeyebrain: Im_Gumby: C'mon... I'm sure HR wouldn't mind me looking at that.
Hell, they'd probably stream that in their office while holding a lemon party!

[64.media.tumblr.com image 245x230] [View Full Size image _x_]

While eating a blue waffle?

With two girls and a cup, naturally!


You need to be in a tub, too.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now... if some enterprising soul could somehow pull an xzibit on a rick roll and just after the opening notes start to play, BOOM! Goatse!!!

/if only
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Im_Gumby: C'mon... I'm sure HR wouldn't mind me looking at that.
Hell, they'd probably stream that in their office while holding a lemon party!

[64.media.tumblr.com image 245x230] [View Full Size image _x_]

While eating a blue waffle?


As two girls share a cup of peanut butter
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: buckeyebrain: Im_Gumby: C'mon... I'm sure HR wouldn't mind me looking at that.
Hell, they'd probably stream that in their office while holding a lemon party!

[64.media.tumblr.com image 245x230] [View Full Size image _x_]

While eating a blue waffle?

With two girls and a cup, naturally!


Shakes tiny fist
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ahhh nostalgia....
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In retrospect, that firewall by Goatse Security Systems may have been a bad idea
 
guestguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
App to be renamed GoatSeesaw.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wonder how many kids had to explain what their parents were seeing.  Kids always know more about internet memes than parents.

One of the odd things as I age is how many people 40 and over act like they've never had anything but missionary style sex for procreation.  All those naked pics of object insertion and kink didn't just develop in a vacuum.  BJ, Anal, Leather, Rubber, BDSM etc all existed before anything digital was even invented.  Our grand parents were doing kinky things long before TV was even common.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SamLowryDZ-015: Our grand parents were doing kinky things long before TV was even common.


Considering only wedding pictures have my grandparents together.  I don't think so.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Could've also been meatspin...
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Years ago when I did Photoshops I tried to post one named 'hello dot jpg'. That is the name of the pic on the site so Fark had it filtered to nothing. My shop wouldn't show up until I renamed it. Was much later that I realized the problem.

Not sure if thegiver dot jpg was ever filtered.
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: SamLowryDZ-015: Our grand parents were doing kinky things long before TV was even common.

Considering only wedding pictures have my grandparents together.  I don't think so.


There was always one out of frame...getting a running start with the buttplug.
 
King Something
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
....afterwards, I found this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wrote a sketch for a YouTube comedy group that was called "Operation 2 Girls, 1 Cup." It was a Reservoir Dogs parody where instead of colors, the leader named them after parts of their mission. We eventually took it down because the guy running the group turned out to be a piece of shiat and also decided we didn't want our names on an obscene comedy show with a name that had started off stupid and then aged poorly now that we were adults trying to get real jobs. But I'll treat you to some highlights of the sketch:


"I'm sending you two ladies after the holy grail, so I'm calling this (flips chalkboard) Operation 2 Girls 1 Cup."

"You enter where you see the goat, so your name will be Mr. Goat See, got it?"

"You drop the jewels in the tub next to the poster of the babe, so your name will be Mr. Tubgirl."

"I'll be waiting here making us lemon daiquiris to celebrate a successful heist, so my name will be Mr. Lemon Party."

(Heist goes badly, just like in the original)

"This man is dying, and you're worried about jewels? As far as I'm concerned, 2 Girls 1 Cup can eat shiat!"

(Mr. Tubgirl and Goatse are shot by Mr. Lemonparty for losing the jewels. An investigator says the final line.)

"In the end Goatse had a giant hole put in him, Tubgirl was splattered everywhere, and only Lemon Party survived this orgy of terror."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At some point, everyone on the planet will have seen goatse.

And then what are we gonna prank people with?
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Warthog: So that's what happened.   Our school district sent the following message out less than an hour ago:


[Fark user image image 850x143]
Dear Families,

If you use Seesaw to communicate with your student's teacher, please be aware that APS has disabled access to this platform temporarily. The vendor reported that the Seesaw messaging platform was hacked and is experiencing a nationwide issue where some school district families and teachers were receiving links/URLs to inappropriate images.

If you have received a Seesaw message that appears to be from your student's teacher or anyone else in the last 24 hours that contains a link/URL, please do not click on the link or open the message.

Once APS confirms the issue has been completely resolved, we will send a follow-up communication to clarify the status.  In the meantime, if you need to speak with your student's teacher, please send them an email directly.

Thank you for your understanding.

APS Information Services Department


What if i want to click? No school district is going to tell me what to do.

/Yes, i remember rugbyjock and he who shall not be named
//Ok, gorgor
///I named him
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.