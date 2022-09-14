 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Want to pay your respects to the late Monarch but don't fancy spending 30+ hours waiting in line to do so? Here for your convenience is a continuous live stream of the Queen lying in State at Westminster Hall. Feel free to bow when appropriate   (youtube.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The day she passed, I ate a potato feast in her honor.

/Irish
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they ever say why her coffin is lined with lead?
Is she radioactive?
Some kind of zombification prevention?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Live? Not for several days now.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't spit on her grave with a livestream.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Did they ever say why her coffin is lined with lead?
Is she radioactive?
Some kind of zombification prevention?


Freshness. Seriously.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the lead out and bury her already.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


26+6=1
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've already paid my respects *and* buried the tissues.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother is Irish and Scottish.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Did they ever say why her coffin is lined with lead?
Is she radioactive?
Some kind of zombification prevention?


Prevents attempts to use an xray machine to prove she was reptilian.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to believe that Venture brothers won't eventallu complete. It's too soon to pay respects to the Mighty Monarch.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: bearded clamorer: Did they ever say why her coffin is lined with lead?
Is she radioactive?
Some kind of zombification prevention?

Freshness. Seriously.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and busted: watching grass grow and paint dry

New slapness: watching dead monarchs rot
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"In other news, Queen Elizabeth II is still dead."
"HE SAID, 'SHE'S STILL DEAD!'"
 
catmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: My mother is Irish and Scottish.


I am Scottish, Irish, Scots-Irish, Welsh, English (native Briton, Anglo Saxon and Norman) with some German, Dutch, and Flemish thrown in for fun. Sometimes I feel like I am at war with myself.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what they're doing about the smell?
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clicked because I wanted to see a dead body, but the video isn't showing it.

Fark, I am disappointed.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
am I the only one who thought it was getting a bit weird and creepy how they took the body and coffin on a tour, moving it everywhere?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: am I the only one who thought it was getting a bit weird and creepy how they took the body and coffin on a tour, moving it everywhere?


Probably, unless you're unfamiliar with western funeral rites for public figures.

Abe Lincoln was trotted around for weeks.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only bow to people who punch me in the stomach
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: am I the only one who thought it was getting a bit weird and creepy how they took the body and coffin on a tour, moving it everywhere?


Scotland, now London, being moved with respect and due pageantry, isn't really 'everywhere.

But it's a royal tradition thing, as is being in the presence of your beloved queen and being allowed to show your respects. You don't even have to be that much of a royalist to see how much she meant to so many people
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jesus, there is a dead body in that room!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are standing in line to look at a box. we don't even know she's in there. And those poor guys with the goofy hats and spears.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: The day she passed, I ate a potato feast in her honor.

/Irish


I once heard a "Seven Course Irish Meal" described as a six pack of Guinness and a potato.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we really need a live stream?  Couldn't they just loop it like the video from Speed?
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow that old broad can really lie there!
 
catmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stantz: Hyjamon: am I the only one who thought it was getting a bit weird and creepy how they took the body and coffin on a tour, moving it everywhere?

Scotland, now London, being moved with respect and due pageantry, isn't really 'everywhere.

But it's a royal tradition thing, as is being in the presence of your beloved queen and being allowed to show your respects. You don't even have to be that much of a royalist to see how much she meant to so many people


Not even sure she would have been at Edinburgh Castle had she been at Windsor when she died. Since she was at Balmoral, it made sense. If they were doing an actual tour of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland they would have trotted her off to Belfast and Cardiff too.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Do we really need a live stream?  Couldn't they just loop it like the video from Speed?


That didn't fool Dennis Hopper.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: People are standing in line to look at a box. we don't even know she's in there. And those poor guys with the goofy hats and spears.


Please stop trying to contribute. Those 'poor guys' will never again in their lives feel as honoured as they do right now, unless Charles pops off in the next 10 years and we have to go through all this again
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Stantz: Hyjamon: am I the only one who thought it was getting a bit weird and creepy how they took the body and coffin on a tour, moving it everywhere?

Scotland, now London, being moved with respect and due pageantry, isn't really 'everywhere.

But it's a royal tradition thing, as is being in the presence of your beloved queen and being allowed to show your respects. You don't even have to be that much of a royalist to see how much she meant to so many people


Yea, it just came across as creepy to me as it has dragged on. The news everyday has been rolling footage of a hearse just driving from place to place with a body to show to the people and updating us on the location and where it is headed next. I think it hopped on a plane at some point?

I get a ceremony celebrating the dead, but weeks long event with dragging a box around with a corpse in it?  It strikes me as Weekend at Bernies only less funny.

not meant to be a commentary on the Queen, just this ritual(?)

[Shes_Dead_Jim.jpg]
 
Stantz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

catmandu: Stantz: Hyjamon: am I the only one who thought it was getting a bit weird and creepy how they took the body and coffin on a tour, moving it everywhere?

Scotland, now London, being moved with respect and due pageantry, isn't really 'everywhere.

But it's a royal tradition thing, as is being in the presence of your beloved queen and being allowed to show your respects. You don't even have to be that much of a royalist to see how much she meant to so many people

Not even sure she would have been at Edinburgh Castle had she been at Windsor when she died. Since she was at Balmoral, it made sense. If they were doing an actual tour of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland they would have trotted her off to Belfast and Cardiff too.


Pretty much.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saywhat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nobody cares! Bury the old woman already.  This has been going on for way too long and there's been way too much news coverage. Just bury her!
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I really appreciated Dr Killinger AND Two Ton 21 were there.
 
Stantz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: I get a ceremony celebrating the dead, but weeks long event with dragging a box around with a corpse in it? It strikes me as Weekend at Bernies only less funny.


In all seriousness, take a look at faux-Gypsy funerals. The last big one that made the news featured scruffy goits holding up huge pictures of the deceased, and they hired a video wall van displaying rolling slideshows as well. They usually use glass-lined horse-drawn carriages to hold up as much traffic as possible to show just how much better then you they are, and if they could drag it out for a week or two for the same reason, they would.
 
AlacrityF42
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

saywhat: Nobody cares! Bury the old woman already.  This has been going on for way too long and there's been way too much news coverage. Just bury her!


Nobody cares? Seems to me thousands of people care enough to stand through a week-long line to pay their respects. Unless your name is "Nobody"?
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
On the plus side, I learned a new word: Catafalque.
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AlacrityF42: saywhat: Nobody cares! Bury the old woman already.  This has been going on for way too long and there's been way too much news coverage. Just bury her!

Nobody cares? Seems to me thousands of people care enough to stand through a week-long line to pay their respects. Unless your name is "Nobody"?


Will the Sleer take her?
 
Stantz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

saywhat: Nobody cares! Bury the old woman already.  This has been going on for way too long and there's been way too much news coverage. Just bury her!


Read the room, or more appropriately, read the country. Or better still, look at how many people are currently queueing to walk past the coffin. When I said 30+ hour queues, I wasn;t exaggerating, and that's best guess

Here's a live tracker of where the end of the queue is


Her Majesty The Queen's Lying-in-State | Queue Tracker
Youtube 9NpZuGxSgZY


Nobody cares? It would appear you are wrong.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Look at her, laying there like she owns the place.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I care, that's who.  Now STFU and EABOFD and die.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Look at her, laying there like she owns the place.


Actually, she does / did.  Westminster Hall, where she lies in state, is property of the crown, while the Palace of Westminster next door belongs to Parliament.
 
soupafi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it wrong that whenever I see someone lying in state, I secretly hope someone tries to tip the casket?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
uberalice
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcos P: My mother is Irish and Scottish.


I'm 1/4 irish and 1/4 german. Does that make me 1/2 British monarchy?
 
Bob Down
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No, I'm good. Still catching up on last year's Yule Log.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

saywhat: Nobody cares!


Nobody? Look at the live feed.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You either understand it, or you don't.  If you don't, it's a bit like trying explain Norway to a dog.
 
LivinaParadox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: namegoeshere: The day she passed, I ate a potato feast in her honor.

/Irish

I once heard a "Seven Course Irish Meal" described as a six pack of Guinness and a potato.


Maybe Sleeman.
 
