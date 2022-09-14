 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Two youths apprehended in roadside corn heist in what is probably the most Calgary crime of all time   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did you say "yutes"?  What's a yute?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Suspect?
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I expected something more like this.

Cows, catalytic converters, crystal meth seized in Alberta investigation
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two whaht?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corn stand proprietor was heard to exclaim "Aw, shucks!"
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Today in "This Canadian life"...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's more than a kernel of truth to the story they'll be popped in jail in a jiffy.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵"...It has the juice!"🎶
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll cob to a lesser charge.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Disguise with intent" is the name of my... oh, forget it.

Anyway, I'm usually in disguise myself, but it's completely unintentional. People look right through me.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful of your cornhole in jail son, that bean bag game can get rough.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strutin: 🎵"...It has the juice!"🎶


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
waldo6886
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: If there's more than a kernel of truth to the story they'll be popped in jail in a jiffy.


They do fine, they're husky lads
 
bittermang [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Suspect?
[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 850x425]


Proud of yourself? Doing a racism on an innocent fun loving boy? Because blacks are theives and that so farking hilarious, right?

Tariq is a national treasure.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they have an excuse, I'm all ears.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: Disguise with intent


This "Disguise with intent" is pretty serious stuff :

Disguise with intent

(2) Every person who, with intent to commit an indictable offence, has their face masked or coloured or is otherwise disguised is guilty of

  (a) an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than 10 years; or
  (b) an offence punishable on summary conviction.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pic of one of the suspects
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as much cash in those Taber corn stands. They all have credit card terminals these days.
 
northgrave
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sunny's mistaken.

This is the most Taber crime possible: holding up a Taber corn stand in Taber.

For those unfamiliar with Taber corn, it is a type of corn grown nearer the town of Taber and sold out direct to consumers out of the backs of pickup trucks parked in parking lots all around southern Alberta. The stands are typically cash only and often staffed by a teenager. While this might make them a bit of a target, they are out in the open.

And Taber itself is a small town of 8,400 people, so pretty bold of a couple of kids, presumably from town, to try a daytime heist.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: Suspect?
[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 850x425]


FFS. They played that at the Purdue-ISU game this weekend. FFS.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: If they have an excuse, I'm all ears.


That's what I mean, people look right through me.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

northgrave: Sunny's mistaken.

This is the most Taber crime possible: holding up a Taber corn stand in Taber.

For those unfamiliar with Taber corn, it is a type of corn grown nearer the town of Taber and sold out direct to consumers out of the backs of pickup trucks parked in parking lots all around southern Alberta. The stands are typically cash only and often staffed by a teenager. While this might make them a bit of a target, they are out in the open.

And Taber itself is a small town of 8,400 people, so pretty bold of a couple of kids, presumably from town, to try a daytime heist.


Taber corn is also whatever corn people can get their hands on to sell in roadside stands. I swear sometimes they just bought it from StupidStore.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Corey and Trevor came out west?!
 
knbwhite
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Taber

one flew over the cuckoo's nest taber best moments
Youtube V39sS1bEZLM
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Replace 'corn' with 'meth' and maybe.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
nafcu.orgView Full Size
 
BATMANATEE
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hear that in Alberta there's a band of buccaneers. They roam the Athabaska from Smith to Fort McKay, and you're gonna lose your stetson if you have to pass their way.
 
docilej
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They must be degens from up country!!
 
