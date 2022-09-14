|
Fark NotNewsletter: Doin' shots in Kentucky
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-09-14
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Finally, after about a month of Interesting Times, we had a normal weekend around here. Took Sierra and her friend to the Ohio Renaissance Faire for her birthday, we had a great time. Ate lots of turkey legs, did lots of walking, the usual. She's 13 now, and it was only this weekend that I realized we're probably going to the ren faire on her birthday every year from now on. Which isn't a bad deal at all.
That's the last of the kid birthdays 'til next July, everyone's leveled up. Next batch is in February, Heather and I have birthdays nine days apart and we're both turning 50 this year. Seems like we should do something fun. Anyone have any ideas?
Fark turns 24 the same week, by the way.
In other local fun news, the local health department is doing the new COVID boosters from 3-6 today, along with flu, monkeypox, and probably polio. I'm gonna take everything they've got. Shingles too, let's get this done. I'll update next week with what superpowers I get, other than the psychic ability to always text Christine while she's driving.
This week on the Fark News Livestream at 4 p.m. Eastern Thursday, it's me, Lucky, Christine, and Dill with a bumper crop of weird developments. I'm seeing some interesting meta stuff regarding the Ukraine counteroffensive; we'll go over that plus nursing home strippers, a toddler who loves a horrifying doll, and where have all the hurricanes gone? And much more. 95% likely to happen unless I pass out from surprise vaccine side effects.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
scottydoesntknow discussed UK reactions to Queen Elizabeth II's death
SumoJeb had a problem with the name of an antibody researchers developed to neutralize all forms of SARS-CoV-2
somedude210 had high praise for Queen Elizabeth
thorpe was personally affected by the queen's death
peachpicker shared a story about a visitor who thought he had a trump card
Incorrigible Astronaut attempted to work out how old Gisele Bundchen was when she met Tom Brady
Pocket Ninja was angry about one of King Charles III's decisions
Notabunny apparently owns a vagina laser
Recoil Therapy figured that the number of submissions to Fark about the queen's death did something weird to time
bearded clamorer turned the video from an article into a welcoming GIF
Smart:
a far candle told about finding Fark many years ago
maxandgrinch's mother-in-law got to meet the queen, apparently
uttertosh explained how websites used to regularly get Farked
GardenWeasel put the length of time Elizabeth served as queen in perspective
Pocket Ninja shared a story about a mysterious gift that allowed housemates to wrest their Saturday mornings from uninvited Mormons
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo pointed out a miscalibrated attempt at intimidation
Martian_Astronomer had advice for when you're planning a Satanic-themed birthday party for your 1-year-old
scottydoesntknow discussed UK reactions to Queen Elizabeth II's death
NM Volunteer talked about how awesome Fark is
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Adventures in dating
Smart: USAF Retired discovered that being a tour guide can really pay off
Funny: DragonIV asked a gal how she felt about her leather preferences
Politics Funny:
wademh figured out why all the nation's top attorneys aren't competing to represent Donald Trump
Cyberluddite thought Barack Obama should have gone for a different look for his official White House portrait
Marcus Aurelius explained why Trump is having such a hard time getting good lawyers
andrewagill asked a question about Hillary Clinton's emails
thorpe realized a typo had been made
Politics Smart:
Peki explained what the fark is wrong with rich people
EvilEgg gave reasons for becoming more liberal after having children
Algebrat figured it's finally time to use the best unit of measurement
fasahd brought up What King Charles III thinks of Vladimir Putin
zbtop updated us on the war in Ukraine (as of Tues. Sept. 13, Ukraine is still fighting to regain Lyman)
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector confirmed that what we always suspected about a classic Maxell cassette ad was true
artifishy showed us why so many malls are empty these days
Terrapin Bound got in a car chase with the police
RedZoneTuba redesigned Princess Eugenie's hat
Yammering_Splat_Vector created hot springs ice cream
RedZoneTuba didn't have the best spot in which to build this house
artifishy brought life to this accessory
RedZoneTuba showed that Fido learned a lesson today
RedZoneTuba took us to The Brooch on the Edge of Forever
dlarsen222 gave Jambi a new jewel
RedZoneTuba designed the perfect ensemble to wear to tea
Farktography theme: Above or Below
MorningBreath took us to church
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
♬ Nooo... more... gas from Gazprom / An impasse from Gazprom / "Maybe Siemens should get off their ass," says Gazprom ♬
Raffle items at the Dinosaur Stone Age Stampede include a couple of different guns. You can even win a handgun from a T-Rex; he's a small arms dealer
Queen reunites with Freddie Mercury
Let's pay our last respects to Bob Trainor, who recently passed away. He's on the line right now to take a few questions
The crudité is the point
One of the most popular flavors of Ben and Jerry's is considering a run for Chicago mayor
Christian missionaries are turning into moneychangers and if memory serves, there was ONE GUY way up in management who really had a problem with that
Quick, hide the lipstick
Happy 132nd to Colonel Harland Sanders. In remembrance, all Food Tab buckets will be hung at half-mast today and all fingers half-licked
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, where we learned that you can get pumpkin spice pumpkin seeds if you want to grow pre-pumpkin spiced pumpkins. On the Quiz itself, JasonOfOrillia came out on top with 1024 and a ticket to the Pumpkin Spice 1000 Club, with The_Philosopher_King in second with 990 and BigChad in third with 982. Tax Boy made fourth with 948, and WoolyManwich made it into the top five with 941.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about ID. Buzz. For the 100% of people who think it's the dumbest name ever for a minivan, you're not wrong, but for the 67% of people who thought there's no way even Volkswagen would name a minivan that, well, sorry. Only 33% of quiztakers knew that VW was for some reason trying to market a minivan(!) to hip young Gen Zers and their TikToks and thought "ID.Buzz" was just what would get them trending on the 'Grams.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which country had one-third of its land underwater at one point the prior week. 92% of quiztakers recognized the Indus River as flowing through Pakistan, and its overflow is what caused the flooding.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the word "demeanor". Only 54% of quiztakers knew that the word refers to a person's manner of how they treat other people. In other words, demeanor you are, the less other people like you.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which 80s movie franchise was getting a new entry with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 89% of quiztakers recognized Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, and Paul Reiser as stars of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Hopefully they'll use the original version of the theme, but I wouldn't be surprised if they bust out the Crazy Frog.
IF you missed out last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
