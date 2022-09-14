 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Mako shark does a "Jaws" to get in the fishing boat, but with a half gainer and a full twist   (nypost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's been a minute since I read Close to Shore but I'm 99% sure the part where the shark jumped on the boat was 100% true
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
\for TMLO
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How To Prepare Shark Steak
Youtube LUIy6hWo-Yo
 
doomjesse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Uhh ok, better get Mako?
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I didn't know he could jump like that
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

doomjesse: Uhh ok, better get Mako?


double A *beep beep* m-a-k-o
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look, as an drunk Australian once told me, you just got to punch em in the nose and say "Eh, back in the water with you bloke!"
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey! Free shark!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: Hey! Free shark!


... doo doo doo doo doo doo.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It is a fast-swimming, migratory species that swims up to 30 miles per day.

That seems kinda low for something that does nothing but swim.  Even if it's only averaging 2mph (equivalent to a slow walk), it'd still clear 30 miles in 15 hours.  Maybe they meant not like total forward motion but rather the change in lat/long per day?  I could see 30 miles then being more accurate, with plenty of circling in various locations throughout the day.
 
