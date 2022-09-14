 Skip to content
kdawg7736
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You spelled it wrong, Subby.
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
meat0918
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is turmeric the latest fountain of youth photo filter?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turmeric chicken salad is delicious.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size

Who farted yall?
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [pics.me.me image 500x698]


What essential oil do I mix with the tumeric to get the most anti-cancer benefit?
 
maxandgrinch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought goji probiotic charcoal fish oil quinoa  was the solution?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tumeric is really great for you. It's a natural anti inflammatory and antioxidant especially when mixed with black pepper (seriously). Adding it in your diet is great. But it's not the farking fountain of youth.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5664031/
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about you guys, but I don't generally take health and appearance advice from some random girl on the internet who has multiple axes that she uses in order to make her skin and face look younger and then assumes that one food trick is doing all the work instead of all the other things that she's doing at the same time.

I don't know, I'm a scientist so I understand the meaning of confounding variables, which I don't think this girl does. But hey, if people want to go eat a bunch of turmeric and think it helps their appearance, I guess it's a pretty low risk intervention. Pretty shiatty journalism for an article posting saying this girl says thing! As if she knows Jack about shiat
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only imagine how distorted and nasty she's going to look when she's in here 60's.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whatthefark: kdawg7736: [pics.me.me image 500x698]

What essential oil do I mix with the tuRmeric to get the most anti-cancer benefit?


FTFY
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: You spelled it wrong, Subby.


It ain't a tumeric, eat it!
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: I don't know about you guys, but I don't generally take health and appearance advice from some random girl on the internet who has multiple axes that she uses in order to make her skin and face look younger


I don't know about looking younger, but it can certainly keep her spry


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inflammation is the second strongest correlation to aging next to oxidation.

Not saying she's right, she's playing with words here.

But yes, turmeric will slow aging.  Not reverse it.
 
TotallyHeadless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: Tumeric is really great for you. It's a natural anti inflammatory and antioxidant especially when mixed with black pepper (seriously). Adding it in your diet is great. But it's not the farking fountain of youth.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5664031/


Black pepper is great because it increases the bio-availability of many nutrients. One should add it to all one's meals.

/Curcumin, the active ingredient in Tumeric, has also shown to help reduce colonic polyps.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whatthefark: kdawg7736: [pics.me.me image 500x698]

What essential oil do I mix with the tumeric to get the most anti-cancer benefit?


crude
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she cooks it. Because raw will eventually kill your liver.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money.  Money is the answer to everything.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tumeric is in 90% of Indian food.  So if you believe tumeric does anything, you've got 1.5 billion data points to prove yourself right.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to look younger with tumeric. Grind fresh tumeric and mix with organic olive oil. Let stand at room temperature for six hours. Randomly dab on your face leaving equal parts covered and uncovered. Leave on overnight.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TUR MUR IC

/since nobody else is gonna say it
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's NOT a tumour, Rick!

Kindergarten Cop: It's Not A Tumor!
Youtube Oj-xjDzghz4
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You say tumeric, I say penial glands...let's call the whole thing off

/Leech?
//Dr.Talbot!
///Ahhh, do you hear drums?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: Tumeric is really great for you. It's a natural anti inflammatory and antioxidant especially when mixed with black pepper (seriously). Adding it in your diet is great. But it's not the farking fountain of youth.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5664031/


Apparently it's an Indian (Desi) thing to mix it into cold milk as a health tonic. It's not bad, turmeric is so mild. I could see a lassi flavored with it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I was bathing in the blood of virgins like an idiot... I mean what?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turmeric powder is delicious along with some cumin and cayenne powder if you're making mac and cheese.

But I'm not going to fool myself into thinking it will cure cancer or give me a 10" wang.
 
jvl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: Tumeric is really great for you. It's a natural anti inflammatory and antioxidant especially when mixed with black pepper (seriously).


Maybe. This is why you should always talk to a doctor.

Anti-oxidants are pretty much in the category of "things we thought should work, but have never been shown to do anything useful."

Anti-inflammatory? Depending on your health and the mechanism, that could be a very bad idea. For example, certain diseases are worsened by aspirin's anti-inflammatory effects. And if you are already taking an anti-inflammatory, well you sure as hell don't want to be taking more behind your doctor's back.
 
Gawdzila
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: Tumeric is really great for you. It's a natural anti inflammatory and antioxidant especially when mixed with black pepper (seriously). Adding it in your diet is great. But it's not the farking fountain of youth.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5664031/


Practically everything is an antioxidant, though.  Vitamin C is an anti-oxidant and that stuff is everywhere, but nobody grinds up dehydrated limes for organic miracle pills or touts lemonade as a magical cure-all.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: I don't know about you guys, but I don't generally take health and appearance advice from some random girl on the internet who has multiple axes that she uses in order to make her skin and face look younger and then assumes that one food trick is doing all the work instead of all the other things that she's doing at the same time.

I don't know, I'm a scientist so I understand the meaning of confounding variables, which I don't think this girl does. But hey, if people want to go eat a bunch of turmeric and think it helps their appearance, I guess it's a pretty low risk intervention. Pretty shiatty journalism for an article posting saying this girl says thing! As if she knows Jack about shiat


It's the farking Metro, an English tabloid. That's what they do.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: But I'm not going to fool myself into thinking it will cure cancer or give me a 10" wang.


It can be a curse sometimes
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, Tumeric alone, yeah sure. Seriously though, diet, exercise, hygiene, and just taking care of yourself can do a heckuva lot. There is this local news anchor in my area that is seriously fine. Like a 10. She's tanned, toned, dresses like a supermodel, looks incredible. The other day she posted a pic of herself from 10 years ago, and she captioned it, "This was before I learned how to do my makeup and hair properly, & cared about diet and exercise". In the old pic she looked pale, tired, frumpy, looks older then she does now. She looked like a common housewife, and now she looks like a model. Simply amazing transformation. So yeah, Tumeric is good for you, but it takes a whole package of taking care of yourself to look your best.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: chawco: I don't know about you guys, but I don't generally take health and appearance advice from some random girl on the internet who has multiple axes that she uses in order to make her skin and face look younger and then assumes that one food trick is doing all the work instead of all the other things that she's doing at the same time.

I don't know, I'm a scientist so I understand the meaning of confounding variables, which I don't think this girl does. But hey, if people want to go eat a bunch of turmeric and think it helps their appearance, I guess it's a pretty low risk intervention. Pretty shiatty journalism for an article posting saying this girl says thing! As if she knows Jack about shiat

It's the farking Metro, an English tabloid. That's what they do.


This isn't news. It's barely even Fark.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whatthefark: kdawg7736: [pics.me.me image 500x698]

What essential oil do I mix with the tumeric to get the most anti-cancer benefit?


Aconite and water hemlock
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: chawco: I don't know about you guys, but I don't generally take health and appearance advice from some random girl on the internet who has multiple axes that she uses in order to make her skin and face look younger and then assumes that one food trick is doing all the work instead of all the other things that she's doing at the same time.

I don't know, I'm a scientist so I understand the meaning of confounding variables, which I don't think this girl does. But hey, if people want to go eat a bunch of turmeric and think it helps their appearance, I guess it's a pretty low risk intervention. Pretty shiatty journalism for an article posting saying this girl says thing! As if she knows Jack about shiat

It's the farking Metro, an English tabloid. That's what they do.


yes but I'm still gonna make fun of them, and the people who follow their dvice, and the ideiot girl who says "its the tumric"

Welcome, fark,etc

: )
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gawdzila: talkyournonsense: Tumeric is really great for you. It's a natural anti inflammatory and antioxidant especially when mixed with black pepper (seriously). Adding it in your diet is great. But it's not the farking fountain of youth.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5664031/

Practically everything is an antioxidant, though.  Vitamin C is an anti-oxidant and that stuff is everywhere, but nobody grinds up dehydrated limes for organic miracle pills or touts lemonade as a magical cure-all.


Well, they touted Vitamin C as a cure-all, all through the 70s and 80s and up to today. They grind up rose hips (or used to anyway) for the pills.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: Whatthefark: kdawg7736: [pics.me.me image 500x698]

What essential oil do I mix with the tuRmeric to get the most anti-cancer benefit?

FTFY


Thank you!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: Tumeric is really great for you. It's a natural anti inflammatory and antioxidant especially when mixed with black pepper (seriously). Adding it in your diet is great. But it's not the farking fountain of youth.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5664031/


Yeah, I take 1g of 99% curcumin at least once a day.  If there are health benefits, I don't notice them.

Lutein and Berberine on the other hand, I saw some pretty profound results with both.  Berberine dropped my BP nearly 20 points. Marigold derived Lutein (50mg 3x daily) gave me several abscesses from a wound that had wooden splinters embedded in it for years.  Lutein is in no way marketed for that, but I did some research after that happened and marigold paste is touted as having near magical wound healing abilities.  I have to say I agree.  I would have had those surgically removed were it not for Covid risk in the hospitals.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Tumeric is in 90% of Indian food.  So if you believe tumeric does anything, you've got 1.5 billion data points to prove yourself right.


Well they seem pretty healthy
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Turmeric powder is delicious along with some cumin and cayenne powder if you're making mac and cheese.

But I'm not going to fool myself into thinking it will cure cancer or give me a 10" wang.


9" is all it will give you, sorry.
 
Spass_Taschen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: But I'm not going to fool myself into thinking it will cure cancer or give me a 10" wang.


Turmeric causes shrinkage?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Rapmaster2000: Tumeric is in 90% of Indian food.  So if you believe tumeric does anything, you've got 1.5 billion data points to prove yourself right.

Well they seem pretty healthy


They sure know how to do spices and flavors. My Indian friends shake their heads sadly at any mention of western cooking that claims to have flavor or spice. We know how to cook meat and fatty sauces, but we fail at spice.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: talkyournonsense: Tumeric is really great for you. It's a natural anti inflammatory and antioxidant especially when mixed with black pepper (seriously). Adding it in your diet is great. But it's not the farking fountain of youth.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5664031/

Yeah, I take 1g of 99% curcumin at least once a day.  If there are health benefits, I don't notice them.

Lutein and Berberine on the other hand, I saw some pretty profound results with both.  Berberine dropped my BP nearly 20 points. Marigold derived Lutein (50mg 3x daily) gave me several abscesses from a wound that had wooden splinters embedded in it for years.  Lutein is in no way marketed for that, but I did some research after that happened and marigold paste is touted as having near magical wound healing abilities.  I have to say I agree.  I would have had those surgically removed were it not for Covid risk in the hospitals.


Creatine works.  It's been years since I used it, but it does what it says.
 
funzyr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Turmeric powder is delicious along with some cumin and cayenne powder if you're making mac and cheese.

But I'm not going to fool myself into thinking it will cure cancer or give me a 10" wang.

9" is all it will give you, sorry.


Why would i want to shrink it?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I hope she cooks it. Because raw will eventually kill your liver.


Do you have a reference for that?
I've just never heard it before.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Eating well can turn back the clock allegedly"

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Turmeric?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Post hoc, ergo propter hoc
Youtube HL_vHDjG5Wk
 
darinwil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So that's why he looks so young!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Turmeric powder is delicious along with some cumin and cayenne powder if you're making mac and cheese.

But I'm not going to fool myself into thinking it will cure cancer or give me a 10" wang.


>looks down<

Hmm... must've been something else.

>puts down spoonful of turmeric<
 
Monocultured
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Tumeric is really great for you. It's a natural anti inflammatory and antioxidant especially when mixed with black pepper (seriously). Adding it in your diet is great. But it's not the farking fountain of youth.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5664031/


And a single cup of coffee is literally 10x the quality polyphenol concentration.
 
