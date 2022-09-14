 Skip to content
(WANE Ft. Wayne)   Woman finally gets her prosthetic leg back from airline   (wane.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In a statement, Allegiant Airlines extended an apology to Tuite for the mishandling of her bag.
"Our system baggage team works around the clock to ensure customer issues are resolved," an airline spokesperson said. "We gave Ms. Tuite a refund in the amount of $60, which covers her baggage fees. In addition, we kindly asked Ms. Tuite to submit receipts for compensation and processing."

"My whole trip was spent on the phone trying to contact them," Tuite said. "It's frustrating to think that there's no other compensation for losing someone's medical device for 12 days."

If she works somewhere, she should figure out her hourly rate and invoice them for it. If she's not working, figure out a rate, maybe based on the salary of a gate agent.

I finally found help with an issue on Delta* by "@"ing them on Twitter. I have like maybe six followers but they responded quickly and competently via DM. Their "messaging" via their app is next to useless.

*Yes, I know he was on Allegiant
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: *Yes, I know he was on Allegiant


Gah, *she*
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I bet she was hopping mad.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I teleported home one night
With Ron and Sid and Meg.
Ron stole Meggie's heart away
And I got Sidney's leg.

- Douglas Adams
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Still not enough leg room... ( ._.)
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Peg, it will come back to you.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Peg, it will come back to you.


Came for Steely Dan. Leaving satisfied.

/it's my favorite private movie
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She would have sued, but her lawyer said her case didn't have legs to stand on.

/WAIGAWAIITH
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She took the airline to court but the judge threw the case out.  He said that she didn't...  Well, you know the rest.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dammit!  Just seconds apart!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fano: I bet she was hopping mad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've heard of airline tickets being so expensive it costs an arm and a leg, but this is new to me...
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm glad it all worked out for Ilene
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now what will Allegiant use to hold open the luggage bay door?
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

xanadian: I've heard of airline tickets being so expensive it costs an arm and a leg, but this is new to me...


I know...50% off is a hell of a deal!
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eileen?
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Sopranos - Svetlana's leg stolen by Janice
Youtube QkHnZppIgbU
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Next time don't check your medical device
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She should add an airtag if she plans to check Kicky McFakeleg on future trips.
 
Gunboat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA: However, a day after KXAN reached a media spokesperson and shared information about Tuite's situation, she finally got a phone call that the airline found her bag.

And there, folks, is what it takes.  Want to talk to someone at Allegiant?  Go to extraordinary measures.


/I farking hate Allegiant.
 
