 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Sports)   Hopefully Haaland can deal with his old club better than Lewa did with his as Man City host Dortmund. This and more on YOUR UEFA Champions League thread with games on Paramount+ and/or Univision starting at 12:45 PM EDT   (cbssports.com) divider line
6
    More: Live, Real Madrid C.F., UEFA Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, Serie A, CBS Sports HQ Newsletter, La Liga, A.C. Milan, UEFA Europa League  
•       •       •

71 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 14 Sep 2022 at 12:15 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mods, should this be moved to Sports...?

/ofc I'm the subby for this one, why else is the thread badly done
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just got a loaf of banana bread into the oven.  In honor of our long departed, football loving friend martissimo, I'm taking in the AC Milan match.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not sure about the headline. I saw they asked Marco Reus how to stop Haaland and he said, "Yeah, good question."

// Dortmund all the way
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Milan with some offense and wanting a back pass called from the sliding defender, but there is no way that is getting called.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Giroud flagged for offside on what looked like a very tight call.  Since he didn't get a shot on target, it hardly matters.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Celtic apparently ahead on Shakhtar on some late-ass news.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.