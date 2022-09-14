 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Is that wrong? Should kids not be riding in a car like that?   (newsable.asianetnews.com) divider line
38
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid we all rode in the bed of a pickup truck.

/gasp!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Pakistan. What's their life expectancy? 25?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We used to ride around like that all the time. It was fun. Then we noticed how less likely kids were to die in accidents when in a seat with seatbelts, and we stopped doing stuff like that.

I wouldn't drive kids around unsecured. Not because I don't trust my own driving, but because I've seen the way idiots drive around here.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: When I was a kid we all rode in the bed of a pickup truck.

/gasp!


Same. Also can't believe I didn't kill myself on my Honda 200 3 wheeler. 10 years old, tearing ass through cotton fields with no helmet. Rode my bike behind the mosquito truck spraying DDT. Ahh, the 80s.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Walker: When I was a kid we all rode in the bed of a pickup truck.

/gasp!

Same. Also can't believe I didn't kill myself on my Honda 200 3 wheeler. 10 years old, tearing ass through cotton fields with no helmet. Rode my bike behind the mosquito truck spraying DDT. Ahh, the 80s.


There it is. Good times  
bringatrailer.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A video of three kids sitting in an open boot on a moving car in Hyderabad...

That's not called a "boot." That's called "the wayback," and I'd wager that the majority of adults in the Gen X or older generations rode in a car exactly like (or begged to) at some point during their childhood. Although, in most cases, the hatchback would be closed.
 
tuxq
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
they're in a country that doesn't even paint lines on the road
I just don't think this is the worst thing these kids are going to experience today
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is perfectly normal in many parts of the world. It shouldn't be, but when clean drinking water and basic sanitation are societal challenges, seatbelts and helmet laws fall down the list of priorities.

But enough about Mississippi.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: When I was a kid we all rode in the bed of a pickup truck.

/gasp!


Me too, and I turned out purple monkey dishwasher.
 
Creoena
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: When I was a kid we all rode in the bed of a pickup truck.

/gasp!


I traveled from Vermont to Maine and back in the back of a pickup truck by myself when I was like 5.  I thought it was the best thing ever.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't visit Peru, most kids just crawl around the car as you drive or sit one someone's lap.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: When I was a kid we all rode in the bed of a pickup truck.

/gasp!


While daddy was drinkin' beer and smoking Lucky Strikes up front, no doubt
 
tuxq
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Exile On Beale Street: Walker: When I was a kid we all rode in the bed of a pickup truck.

/gasp!

Same. Also can't believe I didn't kill myself on my Honda 200 3 wheeler. 10 years old, tearing ass through cotton fields with no helmet. Rode my bike behind the mosquito truck spraying DDT. Ahh, the 80s.

There it is. Good times  [bringatrailer.com image 850x566]


ahh... my first 2nd degree burn. I still remember it like it rolled over yesterday.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That road doesn't look like it is strewn with potholes. In America, the kids would be flung out because of the conditions of our roads.
 
tuxq
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Don't visit Peru, most kids just crawl around the car as you drive or sit one someone's lap.


have you been to the teen vogue sex tips thread yet?
I don't know if I'd give that bit of information to some of the folks here
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meh.  I've seen worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hell, I've been both a passenger and a driver of worse!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Exile On Beale Street: Walker: When I was a kid we all rode in the bed of a pickup truck.

/gasp!

Same. Also can't believe I didn't kill myself on my Honda 200 3 wheeler. 10 years old, tearing ass through cotton fields with no helmet. Rode my bike behind the mosquito truck spraying DDT. Ahh, the 80s.

There it is. Good times  [bringatrailer.com image 850x566]


Almost died on one of those on the beach once. Good times!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Exile On Beale Street: Exile On Beale Street: Walker: When I was a kid we all rode in the bed of a pickup truck.

/gasp!

Same. Also can't believe I didn't kill myself on my Honda 200 3 wheeler. 10 years old, tearing ass through cotton fields with no helmet. Rode my bike behind the mosquito truck spraying DDT. Ahh, the 80s.

There it is. Good times  [bringatrailer.com image 850x566]

Almost died on one of those on the beach once. Good times!


Flipped one in my teens.  Good times!
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When I was a kid we would ride sitting up on the back of the seat in the convertible. I remetone time the parents said sit down for a minute, the police are going by.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There are no more drive ins
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Should they ride like that?  No they shouldn't.

Does nothing happen when they do? Mostly.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Don't visit Peru, most kids just crawl around the car as you drive or sit one someone's lap.


Some people just don't value their children at all.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We rode in the very back of the Chevy station wagon looking at the people following us. I don't believe there were  seat belts
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No seat belts, car stops fast and as a kid it's forehead meet metal dashboard.

The entire seatbelt deal seems so fake when you look as a school bus.

Do seatbelts save lives? Yes. It should be a choice though. Not a mandate. Let Darwin decide. I bet Trump never would've been elected.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unrestrained- someone complains.

Restrained with duct tape- someone complains.

Not possible to win this one.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kids these days, I don't know
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
beyondmycontrol
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: A video of three kids sitting in an open boot on a moving car in Hyderabad...

That's not called a "boot." That's called "the wayback," and I'd wager that the majority of adults in the Gen X or older generations rode in a car exactly like (or begged to) at some point during their childhood. Although, in most cases, the hatchback would be closed.


1978, dad's Chevy Vega wagon, hatchback open, legs dangling over the rear bumper.  I'll never let my kids have that type of fun.
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: When I was a kid we all rode in the bed of a pickup truck.

/gasp!


I did, too. All the time and I turned out fine! But...sometimes kids didn't. 
My wife's cousin and best friend was 10 when he died. Coming home from pheasant hunting with his brothers. 3 in the cab, Matt wanted to ride in the back. They hit loose gravel and went in the ditch. An innocuous fender-bender ended up being a fatal accident.

Lots of people in our little 1500-person town changed their perspective on riding in the back of a pickup after that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ZOMG its the 70s
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Meh.  I've seen worse.
[Fark user image 425x305]
Hell, I've been both a passenger and a driver of worse!


drjekel_mrhyde: There are no more drive ins


Huh?  One just opened near me.  Three screens!  I do see new ones opening now and then in the Charlotte, NC area, too.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Meh.  I've seen worse.
[Fark user image 425x305]
Hell, I've been both a passenger and a driver of worse!


This worse?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazedHatter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Eh, I feel like the emphasis on Safety has been out of hand for a long time.  I don't know anyone in my age group that hasn't ridden in the back of a station wagon or pickup truck basically unsecured.  It's just a thing that used to happen, and while I get the idea of keeping kids safe, I dunno... I think I'd feel like I missed out without those childhood experiences.  Man, riding in a pickup truck bed is FUN.  It just is.
 
mod3072
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the 70's...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
muphasta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: A video of three kids sitting in an open boot on a moving car in Hyderabad...

That's not called a "boot." That's called "the wayback," and I'd wager that the majority of adults in the Gen X or older generations rode in a car exactly like (or begged to) at some point during their childhood. Although, in most cases, the hatchback would be closed.


We had a 1974 LTD wagon, thing was a giant boat!! During the summer, my mom would pick up her sisters and their kids in the family truckster. My mom, female cousin, and one aunt would occupy the front seat, my sister, another female cousin, and the other aunt would occupy the back seat, and all my male cousins and I would be in the "wayback". This was probably the cheapest LTD wagon available as there was no carpet in the wayback, just sheetmetal. On the way to the mall, it was no big deal, but this being 1980 and short shorts were the style... and the hot sun getting that sheet metal piping hot... position in the wayback was critical on the way home. 
There were 5 of us vying for the shaded area, which really didn't matter as the first turn would send us skidding towards the hot section, singeing our little cheeks as we slid to the other side of the car.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's no point in mentioning all the times I rode in a truck bed and didn't get hurt.

But one time my friend Steve was.. and his dad swerved to miss another hillbilly and Steve was ejected and split his skull open.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We rode in the back of a VW bus with no seats and no restraints.  It's not safe but it's not child abuse.  Get off your farking high horse people.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

