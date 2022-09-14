 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Bangles, Toto Coelo, and Lene Lovich. No, not those songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #393. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMMING NOTE:

we're doing construction in the station. this may or may not affect the show. i say affect it because it will be happening to studio walls and junk, and that obviously is great for live radio. so there is a chance that next week you'll hear some reruns. this was supposed to happen this weekend when it's slow but it's slowly creeping into adjacent times. and unfortunately due to life and late notice i can't just slap a couple show recordings together (because life).

if you have a requested rerun from the last six months or so, let me know and i'll try to grab it.

and now that i've typed this up, things will probably go swimmingly and i'll be live next week. which of course is why i did this in the first place.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello hello.
I am currently at the "where the fark is everything" stage of moving.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I be here until 11 or so, because, sportsball. If I'm here later than that it's b/c my boss is late from returning from the Yakuza. I mean Yakima.

PS: The Kid Moxie album I finally received is farking awesome.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello hello.
I am currently at the "where the fark is everything" stage of moving.


Hahhahaah oh dear. I know that feeling. Been living at my dad's (now mine) house for the past year, and keep on looking for things that I don't actually have...

I hope that your temp move is like a lovely hotel stay with fluffy robes and little fancy soaps. Can't wait to see final photos of the new place! Squeeeeeee.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.


I heard that I missed sprouts yesterday? The pre-fab and green kind...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Can't wait to see final photos of the new place! Squeeeeeee.


You & me both.
I'm going to be spending some time with a jack hammer to dig up a floor very soon.
Oh joy
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Can't wait to see final photos of the new place! Squeeeeeee.

You & me both.
I'm going to be spending some time with a jack hammer to dig up a floor very soon.
Oh joy


Lots of Merzbow and Einstürzende Neubauten in your future playlists?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

I heard that I missed sprouts yesterday? The pre-fab and green kind...


I wouldn't say you "missed" it :p
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Can't wait to see final photos of the new place! Squeeeeeee.

You & me both.
I'm going to be spending some time with a jack hammer to dig up a floor very soon.
Oh joy


I used one of those once. Once.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: NeoMoxie: Can't wait to see final photos of the new place! Squeeeeeee.

You & me both.
I'm going to be spending some time with a jack hammer to dig up a floor very soon.
Oh joy

Lots of Merzbow and Einstürzende Neubauten in your future playlists?


Can't go wrong w/ Neubauten. Also kudos on the proper use of the umlaut!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

I heard that I missed sprouts yesterday? The pre-fab and green kind...

I wouldn't say you "missed" it :p


Well, it was 2 types of missed. The good kind and the bad kind.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: NeoMoxie: Can't wait to see final photos of the new place! Squeeeeeee.

You & me both.
I'm going to be spending some time with a jack hammer to dig up a floor very soon.
Oh joy

I used one of those once. Once.


I've never used one. Going to have to hire one.
Whoever poured the cement for the existing living room floor filled the space between the concrete joists & panels with any old tat they could find. Bits of brick, polystyrene, screwed up paper, glass. I even found bottle caps in there. Bit like this
iili.ioView Full Size

Thing is, with floor heating, there needs to be insulation between the the cement top layer & the concrete panels otherwise we end up losing heat to the garage & basement level.
So all that's got to come up & yours truly will be getting stuck in with a jack hammer before I clean it all out and lay the insulation ready for the new floor to be poured.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Pista: NeoMoxie: Can't wait to see final photos of the new place! Squeeeeeee.

You & me both.
I'm going to be spending some time with a jack hammer to dig up a floor very soon.
Oh joy

I used one of those once. Once.

I've never used one. Going to have to hire one.
Whoever poured the cement for the existing living room floor filled the space between the concrete joists & panels with any old tat they could find. Bits of brick, polystyrene, screwed up paper, glass. I even found bottle caps in there. Bit like this
[iili.io image 500x375]
Thing is, with floor heating, there needs to be insulation between the the cement top layer & the concrete panels otherwise we end up losing heat to the garage & basement level.
So all that's got to come up & yours truly will be getting stuck in with a jack hammer before I clean it all out and lay the insulation ready for the new floor to be poured.


Have big fun with that!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Can't wait to see final photos of the new place! Squeeeeeee.

You & me both.
I'm going to be spending some time with a jack hammer to dig up a floor very soon.
Oh joy


...but the piledriver man drive me berserk...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Pista: NeoMoxie: Can't wait to see final photos of the new place! Squeeeeeee.

You & me both.
I'm going to be spending some time with a jack hammer to dig up a floor very soon.
Oh joy

I used one of those once. Once.

I've never used one. Going to have to hire one.
Whoever poured the cement for the existing living room floor filled the space between the concrete joists & panels with any old tat they could find. Bits of brick, polystyrene, screwed up paper, glass. I even found bottle caps in there. Bit like this
[iili.io image 500x375]
Thing is, with floor heating, there needs to be insulation between the the cement top layer & the concrete panels otherwise we end up losing heat to the garage & basement level.
So all that's got to come up & yours truly will be getting stuck in with a jack hammer before I clean it all out and lay the insulation ready for the new floor to be poured.


Better call the guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Heyyyyyy! NeoMoxie! So good to see you...

Feeling better? So glad.

So. Tell me...
What are your thoughts on "Battlestar Galactica..."?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Pista: NeoMoxie: Can't wait to see final photos of the new place! Squeeeeeee.

You & me both.
I'm going to be spending some time with a jack hammer to dig up a floor very soon.
Oh joy

I used one of those once. Once.

I've never used one. Going to have to hire one.
Whoever poured the cement for the existing living room floor filled the space between the concrete joists & panels with any old tat they could find. Bits of brick, polystyrene, screwed up paper, glass. I even found bottle caps in there. Bit like this
[iili.io image 500x375]
Thing is, with floor heating, there needs to be insulation between the the cement top layer & the concrete panels otherwise we end up losing heat to the garage & basement level.
So all that's got to come up & yours truly will be getting stuck in with a jack hammer before I clean it all out and lay the insulation ready for the new floor to be poured.


My dad has some stories from the house I grew up in. I vaguely recall some railway spikes holding some lumber together.

I'd be jealous of the heated floor if I was still living in a place where I needed such things.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:
Better call the guy.
[Fark user image 425x387]

I did call a guy & got a quote for the job.
That's why I'm hiring the tools to do it myself & a dumpster to put all the rubble in.
Target is to do it on Friday though. I am pretty sick of lugging junk around & general upheaval for a little bit & need to just be still for at least a day.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Present

reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
HOLY FRIJOLE!!!!

Toto Coelo !?!??!!

My favorite "Party's Over - Leave Now" Track in the Galaxy!!!!!

I'ma gonna put on my black trash bag now...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes denizens!

And a special welcome back to NeoMoxie
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
On a side note, I left KUCI open on the laptop when I went to bed last night. When I awoke this morning there was some pretty dang groovy late night stuff playing! Sort of goff EDM.  Recommend, if that's your bag.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As I figured, the boss is running late from his Yakuza meeting. I'm here until 11:30 then
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

djslowdive: As I figured, the boss is running late from his Yakuza meeting. I'm here until 11:30 then


Hopefully the meeting isn't at Nakatomi tower?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

perigee: HOLY FRIJOLE!!!!

Toto Coelo !?!??!!

My favorite "Party's Over - Leave Now" Track in the Galaxy!!!!!

I'ma gonna put on my black trash bag now...


We'd actually chosen you as the chief coconut milker, should the occasion arise. 
Fingers crossed :P
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

djslowdive: As I figured, the boss is running late from his Yakuza meeting. I'm here until 11:30 then


Fark user imageView Full Size

11:30 - as in, at night?

Oh. Just realized. East Coast Ingoramous, here...
 
