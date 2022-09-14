 Skip to content
(MSN)   Dairy Queen refuses to reinstate Trump as president even though the petitioner was wearing his ceremonial rainbow wig and brandishing a gun   (msn.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they're wearing clown outfits and not brownshirts.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's easy to laugh at this but once again, we really need to be stressing Civics in K-12 education.  Even just the basics of the election system would go a long way.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really should have tried Burger King.

Maybe Jack in the Box?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He clearly misunderstood the role Dairy Queen plays in American government.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess the $120 bribe just wasn't enough to sway them
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said he was working to "restore Trump to President of the United States," according to court papers.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: At least they're wearing clown outfits and not brownshirts.


You can still tell the difference?  Props, man. I gave up ages ago.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could King Charles and/or The Burger King do it?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said that Stawovy claimed he "talked to God"

It's Okay to talk to God.  You worry though if the person says that God talks back.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally useless without pictures.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
look protocol is important and you can't half ass it. there is a reason why we made the checklist.

if you don't bring the porpoise liver and autographed picture of zsa-zsa gabor the rest of that stuff is useless.  tell him to come back when he has his shiat together and you'll see what you can do for him.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apropos of nothing....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Access to Mental healthcare needs to be improved in this country
 
sunsawed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rare Trump Fast Food Arrest Trifecta in play.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should red flag every conservative gun owner in the nation.
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they turn him upside down when they arrested him?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meatsim1: Access to Mental healthcare needs to be improved in this country


What makes you think he'd access it if he could? What makes you think he couldn't have at any point in his life?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: Police said that Stawovy claimed he "talked to God"

It's Okay to talk to God.  You worry though if the person says that God talks back.


Well, no. Since there is no "God", talking to one would just be a sign of mental deficiency. The sooner we classify religious belief as a mental disorder in the DSM, the better.

That said, these people are literally clowns.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rotsky: It's easy to laugh at this but once again, we really need to be stressing Civics in K-12 education.  Even just the basics of the election system would go a long way.


I doubt that would do much.  "The loser concedes gracefully to the winner" is not difficult, unless someone tries to not understand.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: At least they're wearing clown outfits and not brownshirts.


'Clownshirts'?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I just assumed this happened in Florida. Even reading the word "Pennsylvania", I just automatically thought Florida.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rotsky: It's easy to laugh at this but once again, we really need to be stressing Civics in K-12 education.  Even just the basics of the election system would go a long way.


Clearly you didn't RTFA.

Dude needs Haldol, not civics.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: Police said that Stawovy claimed he "talked to God"

It's Okay to talk to God.  You worry though if the person says that God talks back.


All these guys say they talk to god. And I'm thinking maybe we all should just stop listening to what that psychopath has to say.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: He clearly misunderstood the role Dairy Queen plays in American government.


It is the 4th branch of government, someone slept during civics class I see.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: He clearly misunderstood the role Dairy Queen plays in American government.


The Constitution clearly states that in cases of contended elections, electors from Dairy Queen get to decide the POTUS.

Study it out.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regan's strategy of emptying the mental hospitals has really worked out for the Republicans in the long run; it's probably the margin that's keeping them in power.
 
Slide10000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah christ.  This is only the beginning of the crazy, isn't it?
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delmont!!!

That's me!  Or close enough!  Kindergarten was there and then I was off to White Valley Elementary but they closed it after the 4th grade and sent us to Export to finish 5th and 6th grade before Junior High at

where did  you all go

hey i was talking

I READ YOUR POSTS!!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dairy Queen refuses to reinstate Trump as president even though the petitioner was wearing his ceremonial rainbow wig and brandishing a gun."

Did he mention he wanted breakfast, not lunch?
 
Carn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he would have petitioned his local McDonalds but the McFlurry machine was still broken.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is what happens when boomers start reading millennial's memes
they don't understand the need for hyperbole due to a deeply apathetic personality

he literally put on the clown world wig and called trump king
jesus christ
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said that Stawovy claimed he "talked to God" and was a "prophet" and would "kill all the Democrats because Trump was still president."

Another pro-lifer.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Meatsim1: Access to Mental healthcare needs to be improved in this country

What makes you think he'd access it if he could? What makes you think he couldn't have at any point in his life?


If you had ever tried to access mental health care in the US, your question would really be rhetorical.....
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Huh. I just assumed this happened in Florida. Even reading the word "Pennsylvania", I just automatically thought Florida.


Initially I saw this story reported on the Miami Herald and thought the same thing

Also various news organizations are reporting this MAGA nut job was saying it trump needed to be reinstated immediately as "President King"
 
deeyablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have consulted Robert's Rules of Frosties.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a funny headline Subby. I can see why this was greenlit as a Repeat.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truly galaxy brain individuals we're dealing with.

/Trump voters. Not all bigots, mentally ill, and violent thugs, but #1 with bigots, the mentally ill, and violent thugs.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rotsky: It's easy to laugh at this but once again, we really need to be stressing Civics in K-12 education.  Even just the basics of the election system would go a long way.


Motherfarker is 61 years old and clearly insane. Unless you have a time machine to go impose whatever fixes you deem necessary to his public school in *maths* 1970 or thereabouts, there's not much that adding a civics class to modern schools will do to prevent situations like this.
Instead you should use that time machine to go make sure Reagan's assassination was successful so we can hopefully avoid the worst of "trickle down" and the dissolution of mental asylums.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meatsim1: Access to Mental healthcare needs to be improved in this country


Even if  you did, they'd all just become Scientologists.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't allow him bail.  Clearfield will make him an election judge.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks how I imagined:
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't need the wig. Everyone knows that Trump supporters are clowns.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Totally useless without pictures.


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Whar rainbow wig whar?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoodRich White Man: HotWingConspiracy: Meatsim1: Access to Mental healthcare needs to be improved in this country

What makes you think he'd access it if he could? What makes you think he couldn't have at any point in his life?

If you had ever tried to access mental health care in the US, your question would really be rhetorical.....


I know plenty of people that have done it without issue outside of some paperwork. This notion that it simply doesn't exist is stupid.
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rotsky: It's easy to laugh at this but once again, we really need to be stressing Civics in K-12 education.  Even just the basics of the election system would go a long way.


Why do you think the GQP has been hamstringing education these past few decades?

They don't want the masses to understand the basics of the election system....among many other things.

This is all they want the people to know.

(A) Show up at voting both.
(B) Pull lever for R candidate to save 'Murica from soshalisms
(C) If R candidate doesn't win.....RIGGED ELECTION!!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't have to be clinically insane to support Donald Trump.

But it sure helps.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy people shouldn't have guns, but Republicans fight against this....cause they're all crazy.
 
