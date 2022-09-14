 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   A major scandal has vibrated the Chess world as a champion is accused of cheating using AI and remote-controlled anal beads   (metro.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Repeat, Chess, World Chess Championship, Viswanathan Anand, Garry Kasparov, Vladimir Kramnik, FIDE, Veselin Topalov, Candidates Tournament  
•       •       •

379 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2022 at 12:50 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
May he cast the first stone...
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
🎵 One night in Bangkok makes a hard man humble... 🎵

/I get my kicks above the waistline...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Remote-Controlled Anal Beads" is the name of my AC/DC-Sex Pistols cover band.
 
Creoena
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So THAT'S what the Astros switched to.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
rook key mistake.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ICYMI: https://m.fark.com/comments/12553138?from_page=default_fark
 
Lillya
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's got quite the end game
 
thisispete
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sometimes you've just got to beat the bishop.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Watson:  Holmes, how did that chess player cheat?

Holmes: It's alimentary, my dear Watson.
 
boog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: 🎵 One night in Bangkok makes a hard man humble... 🎵

/I get my kicks above the waistline...


Everything except Yul Brynner.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, everyone is abuzz with the rumors?
 
funzyr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Remote-Controlled Anal Beads" is the name of my AC/DC-Sex Pistols cover band.


RC*lightning bolt*AB
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You could just cut out the middle man by shoving the whole computer up there.
 
Bondith
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: 🎵 One night in Bangkok makes a hard man humble... 🎵

/I get my kicks above the waistline...


Something something bars, temples, massage parlours, something something muddy river.

/who's controlling the game anal beads?
 
rdnjr1234
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can someone demystify this for me?  Do vibrating anal beads give someone super mental powers?  How does one 'cheat' at chess with a sex toy?

No diagrams please...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was it given away when he'd go, "King's knight to B4 OH GOD YES YES I'M COMING!!!!!!" and then fart, making a squirty little rattle sound?
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Niemann sounds like en pissant
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If all those pieces serve double duty, I'm wearing a hazmat suit next time I play that guy chess...
 
Tempted
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Borrowed from the Pol tab:  "Every accusation is an admission."
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rdnjr1234: Can someone demystify this for me?  Do vibrating anal beads give someone super mental powers?  How does one 'cheat' at chess with a sex toy?

No diagrams please...


Presumably, there would be a Morse code like series of pulses that would indicate King to Queens bishop, or something. How you got your chess AI talking to your anal beads, that's the part that impresses me.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.