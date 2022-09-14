 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Teen Vogue)   Get naked. What's the key to having great sex? Let Teen Vogue show you the ways... wait, let who?   (teenvogue.com) divider line
73
    More: Spiffy, Sexual arousal, Sexual intercourse, Human sexuality, Human sexual behavior, sexual desires, Asa Seresin's already-classic piece, potent societal messages, sexual orientation  
•       •       •

1826 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 14 Sep 2022 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Masturbate.

/decent article! Yay teenvogue!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One time after particularly great sex.
I left a Hershey Bar and a 100 dollar bill on the SO's bedside table.

Next morning he left 3.50 and some change on mine.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nunez pron
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a random weird article to post to fark under spiffy. Also slightly creepy.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... communication, experimentation, and no judgements? Yeah, that sounds pretty good.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teen

🧐
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't you have a seat over there, subby....
 
dletter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to guess most of us on Fark are way over the age where we should be participating in this article in any way legally.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Nunez pron


Think it's a Pomelo.  I'm not sure Nunes is really open to that kind of diversity.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: I'm going to guess most of us on Fark are way over the age where we should be participating in this article in any way legally.


Raising sex positive kids?
Serving as mentor to nieces and nephews?

Why you guys always gotta go there?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Matt Gaetz submit this?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warnings against sending nude pics to "PrinceAndru69" or "MattyG_DC" strangely absent
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: One time after particularly great sex.
I left a Hershey Bar and a 100 dollar bill on the SO's bedside table.

Next morning he left 3.50 and some change on mine.


so, a hooker?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this going to get nuked out of existence like the teen vogue anal sex article did?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Nunez pron


Porn of Nunez or porn forNunez?

The first is nightmare fuel; the second is the picture menu at Jamba Juice.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
teen vogue
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dletter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: dletter: I'm going to guess most of us on Fark are way over the age where we should be participating in this article in any way legally.

Raising sex positive kids?
Serving as mentor to nieces and nephews?

Why you guys always gotta go there?


I will agree, that your first two are good things.

The answer to your 3rd thing is... Fark.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this case Farkers are only considering 18 &19 year old teens
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me old fashioned, but I get all my sex advice from Good Whoreskeeping.
 
bittermang [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You stupid farking assholes realize one of the reasons they're able to run roughshod over women's reproductive rights is because there is no sex education in America? No, you're too busy making paedophile jokes.

Share this article with someone you love, and let's fix this stupid world already.

Stupid farking men.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laugh if you must, but over the past 8 years or so Teen Vogue has been offering better journalistic and informative articles than CNN and FOX combined, and they've been more fearless and less ball-fondling than the New York Times, LA Times, or Washington Post.

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/donald-trump-is-gaslighting-america

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/racism-united-states-donald-trump-not-only-problem

This explains it:

https://qz.com/866305/the-true-story-of-how-teen-vogue-got-mad-got-woke-and-began-terrifying-men-like-donald-trump/
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we weren't mature enough for Teen Vogue?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Lambskincoat: Nunez pron

Think it's a Pomelo.  I'm not sure Nunes is really open to that kind of diversity.


He tried farking a pomelo once, but was dissatisfied and made "hotdog down a hallway" type comments afterwards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
educated:

Why you guys always gotta go there?

you new?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: I'm going to guess most of us on Fark are way over the age where we should be participating in this article in any way legally.



I mean it's all about who wrote it to me. Being posted on fark, i assume this is just a way to be in the loop on the changing times. can't know if the kids are alright these days if you don't listen to em and know what their cultural POVs are shaping up to be.

But if the author is say also a teen, just one with a little more xp on em than their peers, cool this seems a good voice for it to the audience.

And if it is someone like this,
Fark user imageView Full Size

then ya gotta find myself glad for the level of enlightenment and earnest professionalism going on there.


But  yeah I'll admit it's kind of narrow range of comfort i'd have on who initiates this particular conversion with a teenager.
It's all relative as we know.
The same exact actions taken by two different people can be the difference between a helper and creeper.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Masturbate.

/decent article! Yay teenvogue!


Yes, that was actually a decent article. Teen Vogue has had some surprisingly good articles over the past few years. I remember one point during the Trump years they were the only outfit doing any actual journalism.

Isn't that weird? Frickin Teen Vogue leading the way.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: You stupid farking assholes realize one of the reasons they're able to run roughshod over women's reproductive rights is because there is no sex education in America? No, you're too busy making paedophile jokes.

Share this article with someone you love, and let's fix this stupid world already.

Stupid farking men.


no sex education?
how old are you?
I'm 37 and we had sex ed several times growing up, in public school, in a not-so-liberal part of the south.
On top of that, there's a ton of reputable websites with a ton of good information.

And your name is listed as Matthew on your profile, so tip that fedora to m'lady and ride your white horse into the yonder, sir whiteknight69
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: You stupid farking assholes realize one of the reasons they're able to run roughshod over women's reproductive rights is because there is no sex education in America? No, you're too busy making paedophile jokes.

Share this article with someone you love, and let's fix this stupid world already.

Stupid farking men.


Fark user imageView Full Size


and smile more.

\ducks
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Laugh if you must, but over the past 8 years or so Teen Vogue has been offering better journalistic and informative articles than CNN and FOX combined, and they've been more fearless and less ball-fondling than the New York Times, LA Times, or Washington Post.

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/donald-trump-is-gaslighting-america

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/racism-united-states-donald-trump-not-only-problem

This explains it:

https://qz.com/866305/the-true-story-of-how-teen-vogue-got-mad-got-woke-and-began-terrifying-men-like-donald-trump/


Agreed, thanks for the links
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't just stand there, let's get to it.
Strike a pose. There's nothing to it

Vouge.
/Is a sex manual.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: I'm going to guess most of us on Fark are way over the age where we should be participating in this article in any way legally.


Yeah, it's not like any of us are single fathers who have a daughter entering their teens or anything, to be weirdly specific.

/who has two thumbs and is a single father with a daughter entering her teens?
//this guy
///glad my mom lives with us
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: You stupid farking assholes realize one of the reasons they're able to run roughshod over women's reproductive rights is because there is no sex education in America? No, you're too busy making paedophile jokes.

Share this article with someone you love, and let's fix this stupid world already.

Stupid farking men.


Username checks.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, "me time" doesn't have to be a euphemism for touching yourself.

Not since the '80s. Nowadays it's called "self care."
 
anticontent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see a problem with teens learning about sex. Me and my gf were getting it on at 16. If you think your kids aren't banging, you're wrong.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BoothbyTCD: dletter: I'm going to guess most of us on Fark are way over the age where we should be participating in this article in any way legally.

Yeah, it's not like any of us are single fathers who have a daughter entering their teens or anything, to be weirdly specific.

/who has two thumbs and is a single father with a daughter entering her teens?
//this guy
///glad my mom lives with us


good luck to you. I have 1 teenage son and its rough. Just remember to communicate like adults and listen. Also remind your child that you were young once and you get they are going to be a moran sometimes and you love them. Also remind them that there were 0 cell phones back in the day so our moran crap wasn't documented.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: WilderKWight: Laugh if you must, but over the past 8 years or so Teen Vogue has been offering better journalistic and informative articles than CNN and FOX combined, and they've been more fearless and less ball-fondling than the New York Times, LA Times, or Washington Post.

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/donald-trump-is-gaslighting-america

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/racism-united-states-donald-trump-not-only-problem

This explains it:

https://qz.com/866305/the-true-story-of-how-teen-vogue-got-mad-got-woke-and-began-terrifying-men-like-donald-trump/

Agreed, thanks for the links


Fairly amazing you people are - as always - griping about Trump in a fkn TEEN VOGUE thread.

Is there any subject you folks won't thread shiat about Trump in? Do you recognize your obsession is unhealthy and most likely transference?

JFC SHUT UP ALREADY. Or at least stay in the Pol tab.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: Fairly amazing you people are - as always - griping about Trump in a fkn TEEN VOGUE thread.

Is there any subject you folks won't thread shiat about Trump in? Do you recognize your obsession is unhealthy and most likely transference?

JFC SHUT UP ALREADY. Or at least stay in the Pol tab.


Is it "sensitive time"?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Shryke: Wine Sipping Elitist: WilderKWight: Laugh if you must, but over the past 8 years or so Teen Vogue has been offering better journalistic and informative articles than CNN and FOX combined, and they've been more fearless and less ball-fondling than the New York Times, LA Times, or Washington Post.

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/donald-trump-is-gaslighting-america

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/racism-united-states-donald-trump-not-only-problem

This explains it:

https://qz.com/866305/the-true-story-of-how-teen-vogue-got-mad-got-woke-and-began-terrifying-men-like-donald-trump/

Agreed, thanks for the links

Fairly amazing you people are - as always - griping about Trump in a fkn TEEN VOGUE thread.

Is there any subject you folks won't thread shiat about Trump in? Do you recognize your obsession is unhealthy and most likely transference?

JFC SHUT UP ALREADY. Or at least stay in the Pol tab.


To be fair, the person talked about in this thread most likely to have sex with a teen is Trump. A trafficked teen, but a teen nonetheless.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Welp....

/zip
 
pueblonative
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size


Hi gais, what's going on here

/ironically came late to this thread.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Shryke: Wine Sipping Elitist: WilderKWight: Laugh if you must, but over the past 8 years or so Teen Vogue has been offering better journalistic and informative articles than CNN and FOX combined, and they've been more fearless and less ball-fondling than the New York Times, LA Times, or Washington Post.

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/donald-trump-is-gaslighting-america

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/racism-united-states-donald-trump-not-only-problem

This explains it:

https://qz.com/866305/the-true-story-of-how-teen-vogue-got-mad-got-woke-and-began-terrifying-men-like-donald-trump/

Agreed, thanks for the links

Fairly amazing you people are - as always - griping about Trump in a fkn TEEN VOGUE thread.

Is there any subject you folks won't thread shiat about Trump in? Do you recognize your obsession is unhealthy and most likely transference?

JFC SHUT UP ALREADY. Or at least stay in the Pol tab.


Triggered!

We were giving teen Vogue legitimacy and appreciating their level of journalism. But all you saw was Trump.

Lol here's a pic for you

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Did Matt Gaetz submit this?


or Roy Moore?
 
anticontent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Shryke: Wine Sipping Elitist: WilderKWight: Laugh if you must, but over the past 8 years or so Teen Vogue has been offering better journalistic and informative articles than CNN and FOX combined, and they've been more fearless and less ball-fondling than the New York Times, LA Times, or Washington Post.

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/donald-trump-is-gaslighting-america

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/racism-united-states-donald-trump-not-only-problem

This explains it:

https://qz.com/866305/the-true-story-of-how-teen-vogue-got-mad-got-woke-and-began-terrifying-men-like-donald-trump/

Agreed, thanks for the links

Fairly amazing you people are - as always - griping about Trump in a fkn TEEN VOGUE thread.

Is there any subject you folks won't thread shiat about Trump in? Do you recognize your obsession is unhealthy and most likely transference?

JFC SHUT UP ALREADY. Or at least stay in the Pol tab.


Oh my, a wild snowflake has appeared!
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Why don't you have a seat over there, subby....


Robust, comprehensive sex education is one of the best ways to stop the sexual abuse of kids.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dletter: educated: dletter: I'm going to guess most of us on Fark are way over the age where we should be participating in this article in any way legally.

Raising sex positive kids?
Serving as mentor to nieces and nephews?

Why you guys always gotta go there?

I will agree, that your first two are good things.

The answer to your 3rd thing is... Fark.


Sometimes I fantasize that farkers as a whole will stop thinking of pedophilia as a punchline and see the benefit of raising sexually knowledgeable teenagers. If for no other reason than to assist the younger farkers coming up.

Doesn't "get me there" but it is comforting to think about.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"TEN TIPS TO DRIVE YOUR HS QUARTERBACK WILD"
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why can't they just learn about it by the dashboard lights, like I did?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: "TEN TIPS TO DRIVE YOUR HS QUARTERBACK WILD"


1. Tell him his ass looks fat in that uniform.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Somaticasual: Why don't you have a seat over there, subby....

Robust, comprehensive sex education is one of the best ways to stop the sexual abuse of kids.


And reduce STD transmission, and reduce the number of abortions.

You'd think the Derpers would be all for it.
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.