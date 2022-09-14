 Skip to content
(Joe (UK))   Well that's just unfortunate, although to be fair, no-one who speaks German could be evil   (joe.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"To be fair I was born Austrian"
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, grow up.
Most educated folks speak at least German. It's practically Hebrew, sharing many words.
I started reading der Spiegel in 8th grade.
Because ... Boobies.

Buncha cream puffs, whining about an old monarch.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just salty about a WWII veteran.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There are more important things happening in the US than some head of state of foreign country unsurprisingly dying.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnphantom: There are more important things happening in the US than some head of state of foreign country unsurprisingly dying.


The contrast w/ Gorbachev is striking. He changed the world more in 7 years than she did in 70.
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For those of you who don't sprech Deutsch, 'Die' in German is pronounced 'dee' and is the feminine form of the word 'the'. German nouns have three genders: der (masculine), die (feminine), das (neutral), and every noun in German is assigned a gender. Which frankly is a worthless goddamn pain in the ass to memorize all of them.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Germans have the perfect word for this type of publicity...

"Machensieeinenschlechtenwitzineinerschlagzeileummehrzeitschriftenzuverkaufen"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nytmare: For those of you who don't sprech Deutsch, 'Die' in German is pronounced 'dee' and is the feminine form of the word 'the'. German nouns have three genders: der (masculine), die (feminine), das (neutral), and every noun in German is assigned a gender. Which frankly is a worthless goddamn pain in the ass to memorize all of them.


People called monarchs, they go, the crypt?
 
Pert
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nytmare: For those of you who don't sprech Deutsch, 'Die' in German is pronounced 'dee' and is the feminine form of the word 'the'. German nouns have three genders: der (masculine), die (feminine), das (neutral), and every noun in German is assigned a gender. Which frankly is a worthless goddamn pain in the ass to memorize all of them.


"What's stranger still is the mix up in between languages. "Queen" in German is "Königin", so if anything the headline should be either "Die Königin" or "The Queen"."

Suspicious.
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
funniest joke
Youtube U4VjZKPjxnE
 
sleze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She already did, didn't you get the memo?
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trocadero: johnphantom: There are more important things happening in the US than some head of state of foreign country unsurprisingly dying.

The contrast w/ Gorbachev is striking. He changed the world more in 7 years than she did in 70.


To be fair, the queen was seen in the news daily. Gorby was one of those Oh, was he still alive?
 
johndalek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fine. She died.  You happy now??
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't Mention the War! | Fawlty Towers | BBC Comedy Greats
Youtube yfl6Lu3xQW0
 
guinsu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trocadero: johnphantom: There are more important things happening in the US than some head of state of foreign country unsurprisingly dying.

The contrast w/ Gorbachev is striking. He changed the world more in 7 years than she did in 70.


Her job wasn't to change anything, but to maintain the status quo. Gorbachev came in knowing that wasn't an option and did his best.
 
Cormee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is fark auto-approving any articles that mention Queen Elizabeth?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sleze: [i.imgflip.com image 706x500]


You know Hetemeel.com is still up, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
