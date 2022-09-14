 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   "Excuse me, can you tell me what aisle the stain-remover is located?"   (wesh.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, suspect Derrick Charles Emery, arrest report, pocket knife, birthday party celebration Monday night, sheriff's office, Davenport man, him.The arrest report, early Tuesday morning  
•       •       •

1668 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2022 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1, and fark you for making me laugh at this.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...it all began at a birthday party celebration Monday night at an apartment on Charo Parkway...

The guy just misunderstood. It's "cuchi cuchi" not "cut you, cut you."

/Why yes, I *am* old.
//TIL Charo is apparently still alive
///Slasher thread
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To soon to talk about Knife control?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: To soon to talk about Knife control?


Too smart.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floridaman keeps his pocket knife in a fanny pack.  Genius or fashion icon, who can know?
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still read that - every time - as Pubix.

Which is what my father used to call Rubik's Cube.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Charo


She's available. Age is in dispute. Somewhere between 71-81.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: To soon to talk about Knife control?


Always time to talk about it.
The first clue is right there in the article:
Both were able to be treated and stabilized without surgery.
While a knife, like any tool, can be dangerous, it's much more difficult to hurt or kill someone with only a knife than say, a gun. This is obvious when you consider that nobody would choose a knife to defend themselves instead of a gun.
Also, knives (again, like other tools, or any other dangerous thing, like cars) have other uses than hurting or killing. We have to use knives and all those other dangerous things in life - that's why they are regulated to a degree. Like cars or any other dangerous thing. And Republicans aren't fighting those regulations at all. They only fight regulations on guns.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG.  Are we going to talk about the fact that he had the knife stored in his fanny pack OR NOT.

So many stabbings lately.  The face of violence is changing.  It's not guns anymore.  It's knives.  Maybe in fanny packs.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We only have non-hyphenated stain remover, but it's over here on the endcap.
Right next to the prepositions, you drooling neanderthal.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only two? Why is this even news
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"It's okay. The blood's not mine."
 
fngoofy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Unobtanium: Charo

She's available. Age is in dispute. Somewhere between 71-81.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 201x251]


Fark user imageView Full Size

It's 81
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Red Shirt Blues: Unobtanium: Charo

She's available. Age is in dispute. Somewhere between 71-81.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 201x251]

[Fark user image 201x251]
It's 81


Who ya gonna believe. Documentation or some chick cuchi cuching her boobs at you?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rick and Morty - Quick Mysteries
Youtube 0fzcA3RSVTQ
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: +1, and fark you for making me laugh at this.


+2. I was initially guessing it was a different kind of stain, but still laughed.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I mean, where was he supposed to go?
 
