'Zombie' trees are trees that look alive on the outside but are totally dead on the inside.
34
    More: Florida, Root, zombie tree, Daytona Beach, Florida, Arborist Christopher Forrest, Volusia County, Florida, Emergency responders, The Daytona Beach News-Journal  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Right.
When was the last time you saw a Gen-Xer who was alive on the inside.  Go on, I will wait.
Whippersnappers claiming all the death.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gen X looks up from their drink.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent June and July marking trees in the forest with no top leaves.
They get cut for firewood.

Blow downs with leaves are not a priority.
Standing dead is.

They either get milled for furniture or building, or turned to firewood.
Chips, sawdust, goes on trails.
Trails get planted with clover.

I found a zombie close to the house. It is at least a cord and a half of oak. Maybe 2 cords, easy.

Hadn't seen it until there was a party and I noticed the top sticking up, barren.

A dead tree can put shoots out on the lower trunk, But that is a stress sign.
Best to Harvey that one now.

I also have a 300 foot, hollow sassafrass I need to cut and turn into hamster homes.
Wonder what that is worth?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not know Oak Trees start to decay after 30 years.

Good info.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomer humor.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the carpenter ants get in it's all over.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't Dead
Open Inside
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They want brains.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Braaaa-nches
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Right.
When was the last time you saw a Gen-Xer who was alive on the inside.  Go on, I will wait.
Whippersnappers claiming all the death.


Dead? Alive? Who cares?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, every few years a hurricane knocks all of them down. Usually onto your house
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An oak just came down on city property by the bus stop around the corner. Big crack, big boom. Tree Debris everywhere for a couple days until the city came around. Lucky it was by a bus stop without night service so no one got hurt and no car damage.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually I'm dead on the outside too
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hollow, wooden and dead inside?

I didn't know John Kerry moved to FL
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All trees are dead on the inside. What's known as the "heartwood"? Dead. Its purpose is to provide support to the living part of the tree, much like 2x4's support a house. Normally it's protected by the living part of the tree but enough damage, stress, or disease to, on, or in a tree can cause the heartwood to rot. Eventually what's left isn't strong enough to hold the tree up and it falls down.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like corporate workers. Of which I'm one.
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: All trees are dead on the inside. What's known as the "heartwood"? Dead. Its purpose is to provide support to the living part of the tree, much like 2x4's support a house. Normally it's protected by the living part of the tree but enough damage, stress, or disease to, on, or in a tree can cause the heartwood to rot. Eventually what's left isn't strong enough to hold the tree up and it falls down.


Came here to say that. There's a reason you can date trees by their rings, it's only the outside ring that could be considered "alive" and actually doing something other than providing structural support.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: All trees are dead on the inside. What's known as the "heartwood"? Dead. Its purpose is to provide support to the living part of the tree, much like 2x4's support a house. Normally it's protected by the living part of the tree but enough damage, stress, or disease to, on, or in a tree can cause the heartwood to rot. Eventually what's left isn't strong enough to hold the tree up and it falls down.


Thank you for explaining it like we're 5... Honestly.

I learned something today. ON FARK?!

What is the world coming to.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: All trees are dead on the inside. What's known as the "heartwood"? Dead. Its purpose is to provide support to the living part of the tree, much like 2x4's support a house. Normally it's protected by the living part of the tree but enough damage, stress, or disease to, on, or in a tree can cause the heartwood to rot. Eventually what's left isn't strong enough to hold the tree up and it falls down.


Purpleheart is fantastic


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I did not know Oak Trees start to decay after 30 years.

Good info.


Only winter oak. Most oak trees live hundreds of years, but the ones in Florida top out at 30-50.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I did not know Oak Trees start to decay after 30 years.

Good info.


I don't think that is true.

They don't drop acorns until they are 30. My street is lined with oaks and they are all around 60.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: NewportBarGuy: I did not know Oak Trees start to decay after 30 years.

Good info.

Only winter oak. Most oak trees live hundreds of years, but the ones in Florida top out at 30-50.


So, nature has a lifecycle much like the people who go there to die?

That explains a lot.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muse - Dead Inside [Official Music Video]
Youtube I5sJhSNUkwQ
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: NewportBarGuy: I did not know Oak Trees start to decay after 30 years.

Good info.

I don't think that is true.

They don't drop acorns until they are 30. My street is lined with oaks and they are all around 60.


Winter oak is a fast growing oak species native to the south east. But yes, normally oak trees can live hundreds of years.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Natalie Portmanteau: NewportBarGuy: I did not know Oak Trees start to decay after 30 years.

Good info.

Only winter oak. Most oak trees live hundreds of years, but the ones in Florida top out at 30-50.

So, nature has a lifecycle much like the people who go there to die?

That explains a lot.


Yeah. Even the trees in Florida want to die.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxheck: pheelix: All trees are dead on the inside. What's known as the "heartwood"? Dead. Its purpose is to provide support to the living part of the tree, much like 2x4's support a house. Normally it's protected by the living part of the tree but enough damage, stress, or disease to, on, or in a tree can cause the heartwood to rot. Eventually what's left isn't strong enough to hold the tree up and it falls down.

Came here to say that. There's a reason you can date trees by their rings, it's only the outside ring that could be considered "alive" and actually doing something other than providing structural support.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Original comment is correct, but your addition to it is not. In the diagram above, the "sapwood" is alive. The "heartwood" is not.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I spent June and July marking trees in the forest with no top leaves.
They get cut for firewood.

Blow downs with leaves are not a priority.
Standing dead is.

They either get milled for furniture or building, or turned to firewood.
Chips, sawdust, goes on trails.
Trails get planted with clover.

I found a zombie close to the house. It is at least a cord and a half of oak. Maybe 2 cords, easy.

Hadn't seen it until there was a party and I noticed the top sticking up, barren.

A dead tree can put shoots out on the lower trunk, But that is a stress sign.
Best to Harvey that one now.

I also have a 300 foot, hollow sassafrass I need to cut and turn into hamster homes.
Wonder what that is worth?


Got a link on what to look for?

I've got some "maybes"
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Right.
When was the last time you saw a Gen-Xer who was alive on the inside.  Go on, I will wait.
Whippersnappers claiming all the death.


Nobody sees Gen-Xers.  They're the Forgotten Generation.
We skipped straight from boomers to millennials.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I also have a 300 foot, hollow sassafrass I need to cut and turn into hamster homes.



At 3-5 times the expected maximum height of a sassafrass, I hope you have called Guinness book or like National Geographic about that thing

/s
 
noitsnot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maxheck: pheelix: All trees are dead on the inside. What's known as the "heartwood"? Dead. Its purpose is to provide support to the living part of the tree, much like 2x4's support a house. Normally it's protected by the living part of the tree but enough damage, stress, or disease to, on, or in a tree can cause the heartwood to rot. Eventually what's left isn't strong enough to hold the tree up and it falls down.

Came here to say that. There's a reason you can date trees by their rings, it's only the outside ring that could be considered "alive" and actually doing something other than providing structural support.


Actually the more I thought about this, the more suspicious I got that I might be wrong (and you be right).

Seems to be some confusion in information out there, but apparently sapwood is "mostly" dead (only about 10% living cells according to claims, take that with a grain of salt too).

I suppose the heartwood does nothing (structure only), the sapwood conducts fluids and possibly nutrients? And the outermost ring is alive and growing.

Additional evidence is that when a tree is wounded, the sapwood doesn't heal. The outermost ring and bark grow across the wound as years go by.

My reaction to your post was "the sapwood can't be dead, something has to conduct the circulation of water and nutrients from the roots and leaves, and the outermost ring can't be enough." But apparently the sapwood can fulfill that role and still be dead.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: When was the last time you saw a Gen-Xer who was alive on the inside.


I was gonna say.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

noitsnot: maxheck: pheelix: All trees are dead on the inside. What's known as the "heartwood"? Dead. Its purpose is to provide support to the living part of the tree, much like 2x4's support a house. Normally it's protected by the living part of the tree but enough damage, stress, or disease to, on, or in a tree can cause the heartwood to rot. Eventually what's left isn't strong enough to hold the tree up and it falls down.

Came here to say that. There's a reason you can date trees by their rings, it's only the outside ring that could be considered "alive" and actually doing something other than providing structural support.

Actually the more I thought about this, the more suspicious I got that I might be wrong (and you be right).

Seems to be some confusion in information out there, but apparently sapwood is "mostly" dead (only about 10% living cells according to claims, take that with a grain of salt too).

I suppose the heartwood does nothing (structure only), the sapwood conducts fluids and possibly nutrients? And the outermost ring is alive and growing.

Additional evidence is that when a tree is wounded, the sapwood doesn't heal. The outermost ring and bark grow across the wound as years go by.

My reaction to your post was "the sapwood can't be dead, something has to conduct the circulation of water and nutrients from the roots and leaves, and the outermost ring can't be enough." But apparently the sapwood can fulfill that role and still be dead.


Sapwood is alive UNTIL it turns into heartwood.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: Myrdinn: Right.
When was the last time you saw a Gen-Xer who was alive on the inside.  Go on, I will wait.
Whippersnappers claiming all the death.

Nobody sees Gen-Xers.  They're the Forgotten Generation.
We skipped straight from boomers to millennials.


Yep. It's bizarre.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I also have a 300 foot, hollow sassafrass I need to cut and turn into hamster homes.
Wonder what that is worth?


I'm just going to assume that you typed one too many zeros there.

And given that the tallest known sassafrass tree (at 100 feet) is 21 feet in circumference, I think you'd be turning a hollow 300-footer into homes for elephants, not hamsters...
 
