Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really don't know why Putin bothers going to the trouble of discreetly offing people who he feels offend him.  He could just send them to the front lines and Ukraine will handily take care of them for him.  It's not like he doesn't need the cannon fodder.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
poster.keepcalmandposters.comView Full Size


Suck it ruskies
Suck it long and suck it hard
Like your leader
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call 120 dead Orcs?

A good start.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AdAway won't even let Yahoo pages load anymore btw.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians are making America's Viet Nam look like the Battle of Midway.

I wonder if the Ukrainians have the nads to try and get back the Crimea. I think the Orcs have already evacuated all the major ships.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I really don't know why Putin bothers going to the trouble of discreetly offing people who he feels offend him.  He could just send them to the front lines and Ukraine will handily take care of them for him.  It's not like he doesn't need the cannon fodder.


The Uriah gambit is too Jewish for him?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been over 6 months and Ukraine is still capable of airstrikes.  Great work, Vlad.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP

horrorobsessive.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I really don't know why Putin bothers going to the trouble of discreetly offing people who he feels offend him.  He could just send them to the front lines and Ukraine will handily take care of them for him.  It's not like he doesn't need the cannon fodder.


aveleyman.comView Full Size
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
"Zed's dead?!?"
"No, it's Zedd"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [poster.keepcalmandposters.com image 600x800]

Suck it ruskies
Suck it long and suck it hard
Like your leader


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: The Uriah gambit is too Jewish for him?


Could be, but I think right now he's a little preoccupied dealing with his Urea gambit problem.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LewDux: SpectroBoy: [poster.keepcalmandposters.com image 600x800]

Suck it ruskies
Suck it long and suck it hard
Like your leader

[Fark user image 259x194]


Putin isn't going to sleep with you
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Mi-8 helicopter and kill over 120 Russian soldiers

How farking big was this helicopter?!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Mi-8 helicopter and kill over 120 Russian soldiers

How farking big was this helicopter?!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Another Russian plan
Putin's a dope of a man
A terrible blow but that's how it goes
And Zed is on the corner now
If you wanna be a flunky, wow
Remember Zed is dead
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Have they considered making their monsters grow?
 
hoover1066
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: InfoFreako: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Mi-8 helicopter and kill over 120 Russian soldiers

How farking big was this helicopter?!

[Fark user image 509x638]


Post of the month, game over. Well played Sir :-)
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Mi-8 helicopter and kill over 120 Russian soldiers

How farking big was this helicopter?!


They killed the entire clown brigade.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: InfoFreako: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Mi-8 helicopter and kill over 120 Russian soldiers

How farking big was this helicopter?!

[Fark user image 509x638]


That has to be Brad Williams.  Has to be.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Mi-8 helicopter and kill over 120 Russian soldiers

How farking big was this helicopter?!


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
