(Metro)   Terrible toddler takes terrifying doll everywhere she goes, making other kids cry is her terrifying mission   (metro.co.uk) divider line
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict many future Fark headlines from her.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Future Farker for sure.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Better article from paywalled Washington Post has this part:

On Aug. 25, Beard took her daughter to Disney World, and naturally, Creepy Chloe came along. Beard decided to dress her daughter in a Haunted Mansion cast member costume to make her doll seem less out of place. Creepy Chloe wore a princess dress.
"I thought it was appropriate," said Beard, who runs a nonprofit called Unicorn Hugs, which supports sick children by introducing them to horses dressed as unicorns.

Although Beard figured people might be surprised - and maybe even frightened - by her daughter's doll, the last thing she expected was for strangers to swoon over it.

As they ate breakfast at the Grand Floridian Cafe, the pastry chef - who is apparently a Halloween enthusiast - made Briar a special spooky cupcake and a chocolate placard for the Haunted Mansion.
"She was just gushing," Beard said of the pastry chef. "We were blown away."
After breakfast, they went to the Haunted Mansion - a popular attraction at the Magic Kingdom park - where tourists and staff "just lost their minds over her," Beard said, adding that they were also invited to go backstage to explore the "secret" servants' quarters. Briar "was just beaming."

https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2022/09/03/creepy-doll-toddler-brittany-beard/
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That kid is so metal.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good on this kid for her Lydia Deetz/Wednesday Addams outlook. Who wants to be a normal boring person anyway?
 
McDerth [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Should use it as a teaching moment to other kids "Don't be scared of something just because it's different"
Or am I being too hopeful?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the rise and fall of conky
Youtube vcsm6QO-MWE
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Interesting choice to make a doll of someone with harlequin ichthyosis (don't google this if you're squeamish), but props to the kid for not being afraid of it I suppose
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like the setup for a horror movie.

Also, does that doll have greyscale?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

McDerth: Should use it as a teaching moment to other kids "Don't be scared of something just because it's different"
Or am I being too hopeful?


The sad part is that the article itself is the real reaction...
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Waiting for a Karen to berate the Mom and tell her to take away the doll.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My daughter has a Homer Simpson plushie that she absolutely loves.  We didn't actually even give it to her, she stole it from my wife's home office one day.  We were at a store one day and she was carrying it, the clerk said, "I've seen a lot dolls and I've seen a lot of unicorns, never seen a little girl carrying a Homer Simpson."  She truly is my kid.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do not google harlequin baby.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tarl3k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That kid is my hero. ;)
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: Interesting choice to make a doll of someone with harlequin ichthyosis (don't google this if you're squeamish), but props to the kid for not being afraid of it I suppose


They got it at a Halloween pop-up shop.  It was meant as a creepy prop for edgelords and -ladies.  This girl took it as her default stuffie.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's always one kid.

OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wessoman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: Waiting for a Karen to berate the Mom and tell her to take away the doll.


All it would take is for mom to install a small button on the back of the dolls head that lights up it's eyes and says "I'm gonna put MY EVIL into YOU!!".

Any Karen will lose the flip in their hairstyle after hearing that.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That kid is going places.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When my goddaughter was 4, I got her this
If you hugged it it said things like "why did you leave me under the bed" and "she's coming for you, you better hide." in a really creepy voice.

She loved that thing.  Though she insisted I put a bandaid on one of its gaping head wounds.
 
danvon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: There's always one kid.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 542x639]


In the one I saw, Catherine's greatest fear was Dylan.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Olympus - Red-eyed baby
Youtube mWMpc1IxFFU



a classic
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As a toddler my daughter received a baby doll as a gift. It was a normal looking baby doll that cried and made other standard baby sounds.

However, the crying and other sounds were pretty clearly recordings of old Asian man making baby noises. I noped it right into the trash.

Though I kind of regret tossing it now. It could have been quite the conversation piece.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just make sure the doll is set correctly
