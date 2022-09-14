 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Neptune punishes Ulysses for attacking the cannibal cyclops while he slept   (bbc.com) divider line
17
    More: Stupid, Associated Press, Dozens of US states, United States House of Representatives, safe-harbour, Iowa House of Representatives, level of immunity, State Senate, United States Congress  
•       •       •

669 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2022 at 11:05 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
David Little - Cyclops (1981)
Youtube 2a6deYT1yZE
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pieper Lewis, 17, was also ordered to pay $150,000 (£130,350) to Zachary Brooks' family over his murder in 2020 in Des Moines. She was 15 at the time.

"Pay your rapist's family $150,000 you horrible person" seems a little weird, but welcome to America Gilead.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Pieper Lewis, 17, was also ordered to pay $150,000 (£130,350) to Zachary Brooks' family over his murder in 2020 in Des Moines. She was 15 at the time.

"Pay your rapist's family $150,000 you horrible person" seems a little weird, but welcome to America Gilead.


Judge indicated that restitution is required in this case, perhaps since she isn't going to prison?
Sounds like something that needs reform. That won't happen until Reynolds and a chunk of the Legislature are gone.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where is the governor? This is a case that begs to be commuted. Also the judge is an ass.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.gofundme.com/f/vxgt7q?qid=90fc3fc6ff91a12f6ec0fe0a6b123436

Good news.
 
Two16
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wonder what the judge thinks of the Medusa v. Poseidon decision.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Where is the governor? This is a case that begs to be commuted. Also the judge is an ass.


Tell me you don't know about the governor of Iowa without telling me.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Where is the governor? This is a case that begs to be commuted. Also the judge is an ass.


The judge probably knows Iowa law better than you or I. He says he has no choice. Apparently it's either jail time or restitution. She should never have pleaded guilty but it's too late to fix that.

As bigdog says, the governor needs to step in now.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Death penalty is useful in certain situations.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But is Uranus okay?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 724x462]

https://www.gofundme.com/f/vxgt7q?qid=90fc3fc6ff91a12f6ec0fe0a6b123436

Good news.


In a civilized country, this wouldn't be necessary.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hell's Bells, if the rapist were still alive, would they have made her marry him?
 
patrick767
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked. But the prosecution had argued that Brooks was asleep at the time, and therefore not an immediate threat.

JFC. Seems like if someone's raped and sexually trafficked you, and they're still holding you and likely to keep doing it, you sure as fark should get a freebie on killing them.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The judge didn't have an option. She had to pay some kind of restitution under the law. She's only doing five years' probation and then she's free.

The difficulty in the case was that the rapist-trafficker was asleep (and potentially no threat to her)(even though she was only 15) so without the restitution there was probably an issue of 2nd degree murder being raised by the prosecution, who sound like real winners here. It seems like the judge did the best he could under the circumstances, deciding that two years in lockup was a reasonable sentence for killing a pimp and trafficker.

This is the really irksome part:

Dozens of US states have adopted so-called "safe-harbour" laws that offer victims of trafficking some level of immunity, but a bill passed by the Iowa House of Representatives has stalled in the State Senate after law enforcement groups raised concerns.

Gotta love those law enforcement concerns, I tell you what.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: But is Uranus okay?


The klingons are in a tight orbit.
 
tuxq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dude.
F*CK Iowa.
And F*CK Iowa's laws. What a sh*thole.
 
tuxq
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tuxq: Dude.
F*CK Iowa.
And F*CK Iowa's laws. What a sh*thole.


I guess I should clarify because out of context this could go either way.

I am 110% for the legalization of justified homicide against rapists and sex traffickers. That extra 10% is just to cover the brutality that could and should be used against rapists/sex traffickers. Dangling them off a bridge by their feet to be struck by semi-trucks over and over until they expire would be warmly welcomed.

I hope this clarifies my stance.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.