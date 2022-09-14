 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   King Charles III's epic reaction to fan's beer request   (news.com.au) divider line
16
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

828 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2022 at 8:05 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mission accomplished. The subjects are amused.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FFS. I know it's not news, but I'm not sure that's even fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is all part of the royal PR system to gain acceptance for KC III.

Truth is he's a grumpy, entitled and not very bright man in his 70s who has lived a life of extreme privilege

Watch the video in this article for a better impression of who he is
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/sep/13/oh-god-i-hate-this-king-charles-expresses-frustration-over-leaking-pen
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
hilariously quick-witted

Uhhhhhhh, ok.   I knew they were willing to set the bar really low for the royals but I dinna know the bar could go that low.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There will probably be a follow-up video showing King Chuck & his new mate hoisting a few pints at the pub, getting rat-arsed then stealing a policeman's hat outside the chippy on the stagger home.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
content.api.newsView Full Size

Oi, this blokes a right proper poonhound.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
content.api.newsView Full Size

They come in pints?!?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [content.api.news image 768x768]
Oi, this blokes a right proper poonhound.


Cheers, mate
 
King Charles III
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jamspoon: This is all part of the royal PR system to gain acceptance for KC III.

Truth is he's a grumpy, entitled and not very bright man in his 70s who has lived a life of extreme privilege

Watch the video in this article for a better impression of who he is
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/sep/13/oh-god-i-hate-this-king-charles-expresses-frustration-over-leaking-pen


What can I say? I'm a grumpy drunk. And I'm pissed all the time. You would be too if the beer was free.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"A beer you say? well, that sounds just lovely.  I'll have a pint of Boddingtons, and some Kool-Aid please for my little friend here.  She's still not quite old enough to give her alcohol (at least not in public, wink wink). And she has a very busy day scheduled with my Royal brother Andy and his good buddy Jeffrey.  Cheers!"

                                              
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What? Where?
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not the first person I would choose to have a beer with.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: FFS. I know it's not news, but I'm not sure that's even fark.

[Fark user image 299x168]


Ya know, I'd hate to go though life being as morose and snarky as a lot of the folks around here. Jesus man that was most definitely Fark. Shiat it was so Fark I'm sitting here trying to figure out what Charlies Fark handle is.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

King Charles III: jamspoon: This is all part of the royal PR system to gain acceptance for KC III.

Truth is he's a grumpy, entitled and not very bright man in his 70s who has lived a life of extreme privilege

Watch the video in this article for a better impression of who he is
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/sep/13/oh-god-i-hate-this-king-charles-expresses-frustration-over-leaking-pen

What can I say? I'm a grumpy drunk. And I'm pissed all the time. You would be too if the beer was free.


Is it good to be the king? I'm asking for a friend.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

King Charles III: jamspoon: This is all part of the royal PR system to gain acceptance for KC III.

Truth is he's a grumpy, entitled and not very bright man in his 70s who has lived a life of extreme privilege

Watch the video in this article for a better impression of who he is
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/sep/13/oh-god-i-hate-this-king-charles-expresses-frustration-over-leaking-pen

What can I say? I'm a grumpy drunk. And I'm pissed all the time. You would be too if the beer was free.


Welp found it.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Every time I hear "King Charles" I think these:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.