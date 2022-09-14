 Skip to content
(Rochester First)   Rochester General Hospital is on lockdown due to a potential threat to the staff. I know the bills are no joke, but damnation people. Smitty's daughter is on site, so he's just trying to keep from worrying   (rochesterfirst.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smitty here. Woke to this, and so far, the threat was on social media, and someone claimed they wanted to shoot some doctors and nurses. And now, if I hear sirens, my heart rate goes through the roof. I know my girl is going to be smart, and do what's right, but I still worry.

Jeebus...who threatens a f*cking hospital?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd wager there are more Rochesters in the US than there are Springfields.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is Jerry Jacks or Cesar Faison on the loose again?
 
bittermang
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Smitty here. Woke to this, and so far, the threat was on social media, and someone claimed they wanted to shoot some doctors and nurses. And now, if I hear sirens, my heart rate goes through the roof. I know my girl is going to be smart, and do what's right, but I still worry.

Jeebus...who threatens a f*cking hospital?


People already insane from a pandemic that were called to arms by a traitor.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Smitty here. Woke to this, and so far, the threat was on social media, and someone claimed they wanted to shoot some doctors and nurses. And now, if I hear sirens, my heart rate goes through the roof. I know my girl is going to be smart, and do what's right, but I still worry.

Jeebus...who threatens a f*cking hospital?


The world has no shortage of fools and madmen. A similar thing happened to me in 1996 when some asshole called in copycat bomb threats in Georgia during the Olympics.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Smitty here. Woke to this, and so far, the threat was on social media, and someone claimed they wanted to shoot some doctors and nurses. And now, if I hear sirens, my heart rate goes through the roof. I know my girl is going to be smart, and do what's right, but I still worry.

Jeebus...who threatens a f*cking hospital?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Going to make those ER wait times even longer now.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Jeebus...who threatens a f*cking hospital?


Lately it's smoothbrains worried about "groomers" who are abusing kids by arbitrarily swapping their genders. I think. I don't know, I don't really speak moron, so I'm never entirely sure what the MAGAts are on about.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Captain Tauriello added that if you have a scheduled appointment at the hospital, you are still welcome to enter the hospital. Hospital staff said that there be no visitors to the hospital."

Argh, matey.  'Tis already Talk Like a Pirate Day again?
 
farkingnotworking [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
hubiestubert:

Hubie! I'm so sorry for the scary morning wake up. Im guessing it's just a 13 year old with a few proxies, but I know that kind of thinking doesn't really help while lockdown is underway. Hang in there. Xoxox
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Captain Tauriello added that if you have a scheduled appointment at the hospital, you are still welcome to enter the hospital. Hospital staff said that there be no visitors to the hospital."

Hospital.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Captain Tauriello added that if you have a scheduled appointment at the hospital, you are still welcome to enter the hospital. Hospital staff said that there be no visitors to the hospital."

Hospital.


What is it?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: Gaythiest Elitist: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Captain Tauriello added that if you have a scheduled appointment at the hospital, you are still welcome to enter the hospital. Hospital staff said that there be no visitors to the hospital."

Hospital.

What is it?


It's a big building with lots of patience but that's not important right now.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

holdmybones: The Smails Kid: Gaythiest Elitist: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Captain Tauriello added that if you have a scheduled appointment at the hospital, you are still welcome to enter the hospital. Hospital staff said that there be no visitors to the hospital."

Hospital.

What is it?

It's a big building with lots of patients but that's not important right now.


Sigh.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: Gaythiest Elitist: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Captain Tauriello added that if you have a scheduled appointment at the hospital, you are still welcome to enter the hospital. Hospital staff said that there be no visitors to the hospital."

Hospital.

What is it?


It's a big building full of doctors and sick people, but that's not important right now
 
The Brains
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ever see the movie John Q?

That's the world we live in. Now as we speak I am trying to get one foot in another country where they have a real healthcare system, but...

What if my wife needs life saving treatment that the insurance company won't pay for?

Granted, I will keep my wrath focused on the insurance company rather than the hospital. But if Corporate America thinks that people are just going to go die politely on their friend's couch, well... fark that.

I don't really have any other reasons to stay alive. Kill the one thing keeping me from going nuts and yeah, it'll probably be a bad day for some insurance company suits.
 
The Brains
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Captain Tauriello added that if you have a scheduled appointment at the hospital, you are still welcome to enter the hospital. Hospital staff said that there be no visitors to the hospital."

Argh, matey.  'Tis already Talk Like a Pirate Day again?


Corporate America fetishizes people of color to try to make up/hide the legacy of Jim Crow, redlining, etc
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: hubiestubert: Jeebus...who threatens a f*cking hospital?

Lately it's smoothbrains worried about "groomers" who are abusing kids by arbitrarily swapping their genders. I think. I don't know, I don't really speak moron, so I'm never entirely sure what the MAGAts are on about.


There's a large number of people whom Facebook have convinced that hospitals are actively harming their relatives.  Combine that with virtually no treatment for mental illness, and you get a lot of unhinged angry people.  They've been screwed alright, but it's Wall Street screwing them over, not the hospital.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Is Jerry Jacks or Cesar Faison on the loose again?


we had wine, we had fun, we had seasons in the... oh, JERRY Jacks... never mind.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Jeebus...who threatens a f*cking hospital?


An anti-vaxer conspiracy nut who is really late to the program?
 
funzyr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Smitty here. Woke to this, and so far, the threat was on social media, and someone claimed they wanted to shoot some doctors and nurses. And now, if I hear sirens, my heart rate goes through the roof. I know my girl is going to be smart, and do what's right, but I still worry.

Jeebus...who threatens a f*cking hospital?


I hope everyone comes out safely
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hopefully everyone's evil twin has amnesia, and will forget to carry out anything they planned.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yikes! My brother is a doctor in Rochester (though not at the same hospital, I checked & he's ok).

That was something scary to wake up to.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1. Geez, hubie, toes&fingers crossed for your daughter.

2. Everyone else: someone get Luke and Laura on the phone.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My daughter is safe, a little bored, but she's handling it with grace, but I swear every time I hear a siren--and I live in the city now, so that's a lot more often than I picked up on before--it spikes a whole new flurry of typing to her. Can't go down there, can't sit still. Hopefully, they'll find this jackhole, but in the meantime...

Thanks for the good will, and...maybe we post some silliness to while away the time? Looks like they're aiming for early afternoon to get things opened back up, with increased security.
 
xanxan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Is Jerry Jacks or Cesar Faison on the loose again?


It's probably Helena Cassadine.
 
