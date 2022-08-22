 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 203 of WW3: UKR has recaptured 8,000 square km of land since start of month. US concerned Orcs might try to "stir the pot" between Armenia and Azerbaijan to create a distraction. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
42
    More: News, Ukraine, Russian occupation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, northeastern region of Kharkiv, President of Ukraine, military operations, Putin loyalists, Russia  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2022 at 8:00 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
8000 square kilometers is 2.5 Rhode Islands. More! More Rhode Islands!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia cancels sending units to Ukraine due to mass refusals of the military to participate in combat operations-GUR

In units and formations that are located on the territory of the Russian Federation, they cancel the planned sending of personnel to Ukraine. The reason is a massive refusal to participate in combat operations.

This is reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine.

Military personnel who write reports for dismissal due to refusal to continue participating in military operations in Ukraine are dismissed from service without taking into account any benefits.

The occupation forces also decided to significantly reduce the time for rehabilitation of military personnel after injuries and contusions. The wounded in hospitals are purposefully simplified diagnoses, do not perform previously planned operations and offer to return to the war in Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who let the dogs in? I mean, I know it's Woofday Wednesday and all, but you have to watch them. They got into the tray of bacon and eggs. It's gonna be fruit and oatmeal today. Maybe they're just trying to tell us something. Coffee is about perked. Good morning.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explanation, next post

Ursula von der Leyen goes to Kiev

The head of the European Commission will travel to the Ukrainian capital today and meet with Vladimir Zelensky.
She wrote about this on her Twitter page.

She also announced the introduction of Ukraine into the free European roaming zone.

"We will enable Ukraine to maximize its potential. Building on the success of solidarity paths to ensure smooth access to the single market , " von der Leyen wrote.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EU cancels paid roaming for Ukraine

This will allow Ukrainians across the EU and at home to use the services of mobile operators and not pay for calls from abroad.

"We will enable Ukraine to maximize its potential. Building on the success of solidarity paths to ensure smooth access to the single market, " said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

This means that Ukrainians will be able to travel to the EU and not pay roaming charges even after the end of the war.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia has spent more than $300 million on bribing politicians and parties around the world

Since 2014, Russia has secretly transferred more than $ 300 million to political parties in more than 20 countries to influence domestic political processes. In this way, Moscow tried to strengthen specific parties and undermine democracy in these countries.

Such Russian interference has been documented, particularly in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and Albania. However, not all cases of money transfers have been identified and in fact the amount may be significantly higher. Highlight mine, we covered the crypto last night.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CSTO is bursting at the seams

Fighting resumed on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia this morning. Armenia calls on the Collective Security Treaty Organization to provide military assistance. But the CSTO sends only a certain commission to Yerevan "to assess the situation."

And this morning, shootouts began between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Both countries are also members of the CSTO.

If Moscow does not intervene, this will lead to the collapse of the Organization and the drift of Central Asian states into the sphere of influence of Turkey. And Moscow can't afford to interfere, because it can't fight a war on two or maybe more fronts.

The CSTO is a military-political international organization that includes Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. It was created on the initiative of the Russians in 1992 as an alternative to NATO.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine expects the United States to deliver powerful NASAMS air defense systems: what is their special feature?

The United States will purchase two batteries of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems for Ukraine. This is a Norwegian medium-range air defense system. The system can shoot down planes, helicopters, drones, and missiles.

It is this system that the White House and Washington have been protecting since 2005.

Ukraine will have to wait from several months to a year for NASAMS. Their transfer will be carried out under strict secrecy.   (Is a code for, "We've already sent them?")
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Powerful shelling of Donetsk region: the head of the OVA showed the consequences of night arrivals

That night, the Russians fired in all areas of the region where the front line passes.

Communities in the Volnovakha district, Avdiivka, Ocheretinskaya community, Mirnograd, Kramatorsk, Nikolaevka, Toretsk came under fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the settlements were significantly destroyed.

Every night in the Donetsk region is restless. Civilians must leave the area. This is a matter of life and death!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Russian army to compensate for its losses: prison inmates and people with addictions are being recruited-General Staff

The military leadership of the Russian Federation continues to search for those willing to fight among prisoners, in particular in the colonies of the Tula region. Recruiters promise convicts to remove their criminal records in exchange for 3 months of service, and for repeat offenders, the service period will be 6 months.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff.

Recruitment of "reservists" to the 3rd Army Corps continues. Among the recruited personnel - people with drug and alcohol addiction. (So pretty much any average russian)

In Gorlovka, local "military enlistment offices" were assigned to recruit 6 thousand people by September 19. The search and detention of men continues in the city, which in turn causes mass discontent among local residents.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Dnipropetrovsk

The enemy shelled the Nikopol district three times during the night. Gativ from heavy artillery. Fired 75 shells. There were no casualties or injuries.

Nikopol itself was attacked twice. Up to 20 buildings, several gas pipelines and power lines were damaged in the city. Almost 3,000 families were left without electricity.

📍 Mykolaiv

Mykolaiv was heavily shelled at night. Residential buildings were damaged.

Emergency crews and utility workers are currently working on the ground. Some streets are being cleared for public transport.

📍 Daughter

On September 13, the Russians killed 5 civilians of Donetsk region - in Bakhmut. Another 16 people were injured.  (damn it, they killed 5 daughters)
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelensky is Alive!!!
terrigen-cdn-dev.marvel.comView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Russia cancels sending units to Ukraine due to mass refusals of the military to participate in combat operations-GUR

In units and formations that are located on the territory of the Russian Federation, they cancel the planned sending of personnel to Ukraine. The reason is a massive refusal to participate in combat operations.

This is reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine.

Military personnel who write reports for dismissal due to refusal to continue participating in military operations in Ukraine are dismissed from service without taking into account any benefits.

The occupation forces also decided to significantly reduce the time for rehabilitation of military personnel after injuries and contusions. The wounded in hospitals are purposefully simplified diagnoses, do not perform previously planned operations and offer to return to the war in Ukraine.


Translation: The word is finally getting around the orc military:
- going to Ukraine is almost always a one-way trip
- their government cannot be trusted to actually provide the money the troops were promised
- The Kremlin propaganda about Ukrainians torturing russian POWs to death is backfiring on the Kremlin in the aftermath of Ukraine's Midway moment

Endemic corruption in russia is violating Rule #1 for Autocrats- make sure the military is on your side. farking over the rank-and-file soldiers always leads to poor results, but so-called 'strongman' autocrats generally try to keep the military mostly content with their lot. In Best Korea, for example, military personnel live much better than most of the population. Despite his KGB disdain for the military, even Pootie-Poot needs those soldiers to be happy-ish. But any measures taken to induce military-age men to join up (during a war russia is losing) are less than useless if the middlemen in the process reflexively steal the money for themselves. Note a lot of those 'middlemen' are actually senior military personnel, stealing from their own troops. Corruption in russia has become an autonomic process like breathing- it happens without any conscious input.

Vladimir the Incompetent- like all autocrats- has his own praetorian guard which is not part of the actual military. But their numbers are insufficient to carry out the not-a-war themselves. More importantly to him, if he sends them into combat, there would be nobody to protect him.

It turns out the systemic corruption which has vastly enriched the Malevolent Midget of Moscow is preventing him from succeeding in the not-a-war he started. Russia is destroying itself as a result of millions of people making millions of decisions for immediate profit at the expense of long-term viability over the last four decades. Now that he faces the consequences of his own actions (and inactions), the Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief may finally be starting to realize the nature of the corner he's painted himself into. He's already desperate, but all his usual avenues of escape from consequences are rapidly closing as he looks for them.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: The occupation forces also decided to significantly reduce the time for rehabilitation of military personnel after injuries and contusions. The wounded in hospitals are purposefully simplified diagnoses, do not perform previously planned operations and offer to return to the war in Ukraine.


Overlooked this in my response.

Sending the walking wounded back to the front lines is generally considered a desperation move. The hospitals in-theater are full (according to intercepted orc phone calls), and the Demented Dwarf in the Kremlin does not want the non-military populations of Moscow and Petrograd to learn how badly the not-a-war is going, so the wounded aren't getting medevaced to hospitals inside russia.

Russia is press-ganging Ukrainians from Donetsk and Luhansk into the russian military. They're using similar methods inside russia (excluding Moscow and Petrograd). They're scraping the jails and prisons for able-bodied troops. They've raised the maximum age for enlistment to 50. They've tried hiring foreign nationals to come fight for them. They're deliberately under-diagnosing wounded troops and sending them back into combat. These are all signs of a desperate military.

The manpower shortage was already a crisis for the orcs. Most Western analysts have made note of it over the last six months, but it seems even the worst-case manpower scenarios were far too optimistic.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some more good news should be reported today.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fasahd: However, not all cases of money transfers have been identified and in fact the amount may be significantly higher.

It's basically a given that russia bought the GOP. The fact that their campaign donations dried up the moment sanctions ramped up just underlines it. Here's hoping we start to see these republican quislings rounded up and arrested for their crimes against the USA.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: Some more good news should be reported today.


Hang in there Bro. Pooti is hanging by a thread. Luka can't make it long without him.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fasahd: Ukraine expects the United States to deliver powerful NASAMS air defense systems: what is their special feature?


An uncanny ability to tell the difference between Butter and I Can't Believe it's not Butter?
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The rational response to the current charlie-foxtrot would be for russia to save what  they can. Pull everything out of Ukraine, back inside russia's 1991 borders. Retreating back to russia would be a disaster, but a mitigated one. Russia would still have enough troops and equipment to protect russia if they started pulling out now. Continuing to fight under the current circumstances is not rational. That would further degrade russia's ability to protect itself.

But russian culture and Pootie-Poot's ego will not allow him to give those orders. If he orders a general withdrawal from his not-a-war, he'll be out of power within weeks. if he doesn't do so, the military disaster in Ukraine will become an epic disaster of biblical proportions, crippling russia for decades and possibly breaking up the federation. One choice is better for russia (and everyone else), but bad for Vladimir the Incompetent. The only alternatives will be worse for russia AND for the Malignant Midget of Moscow. A patriot would take one for the team- lose his hold on power and try to avoid getting killed in the aftermath. Nothing in his personal history suggests the Deranged Dwarf of the Kremlin is capable of making the right choice.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bloobeary: fasahd: However, not all cases of money transfers have been identified and in fact the amount may be significantly higher.

It's basically a given that russia bought the GOP. The fact that their campaign donations dried up the moment sanctions ramped up just underlines it. Here's hoping we start to see these republican quislings rounded up and arrested for their crimes against the USA.


"When life looks like easy street, there is danger at your door."
Just when things look cool, in steps this guy...
An Unusual $1.6 Billion Donation Bolsters Conservatives
 
Oneiros
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

A hiking / climbing fundraiser for Ukraine: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sofiia-volovyk?utm_term=AJv7zJqPw

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Pinhole camera kit: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Art auction (sept 4 closing): https://fightwithart.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fasahd: The CSTO is bursting at the seams

Fighting resumed on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia this morning. Armenia calls on the Collective Security Treaty Organization to provide military assistance. But the CSTO sends only a certain commission to Yerevan "to assess the situation."

And this morning, shootouts began between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Both countries are also members of the CSTO.

If Moscow does not intervene, this will lead to the collapse of the Organization and the drift of Central Asian states into the sphere of influence of Turkey. And Moscow can't afford to interfere, because it can't fight a war on two or maybe more fronts.

The CSTO is a military-political international organization that includes Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. It was created on the initiative of the Russians in 1992 as an alternative to NATO.


So, damned if they do, damned if they don't.
 
Shock434
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Hey Xi, mind throwing me a rope? No, not an anchor..."

Xi and Putin to discuss Ukraine war at meeting - Kremlin - BBC News
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: fasahd: The CSTO is bursting at the seams

Fighting resumed on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia this morning. Armenia calls on the Collective Security Treaty Organization to provide military assistance. But the CSTO sends only a certain commission to Yerevan "to assess the situation."

And this morning, shootouts began between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Both countries are also members of the CSTO.

If Moscow does not intervene, this will lead to the collapse of the Organization and the drift of Central Asian states into the sphere of influence of Turkey. And Moscow can't afford to interfere, because it can't fight a war on two or maybe more fronts.

The CSTO is a military-political international organization that includes Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. It was created on the initiative of the Russians in 1992 as an alternative to NATO.

So, damned if they do, damned if they don't.


Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of assholes.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for September 3 to September 9. It was a busy week with Ukraine's counteroffensive in the Kharkiv Oblast retaking huge chunks of territory.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fasahd: Zelensky is Alive!!!
[terrigen-cdn-dev.marvel.com image 383x218]


And taking selfies with the troops in Izyum:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: And taking selfies with the troops in Izyum:


I don't think I've ever seen greatness thrust upon anyone to this degree.  Adults shouldn't have heroes but damn.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pfarrer once again with some incredibly optimistic assertions:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: fasahd: Zelensky is Alive!!!
[terrigen-cdn-dev.marvel.com image 383x218]

And taking selfies with the troops in Izyum:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x490]
[Fark user image image 600x493]


I assume any serious contenders for the Ukrainian presidency are gonna sit out the next election.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Direct hit 🔥

boom
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Putin is scapegoating the Russian MoD with Kremlin sources and milbloggers blaming ill-informed military advisors. They might even be right, after a fashion.

Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 13

Authors:Kateryna Stepanenko, Karolina Hird, Katherine Lawlor, George Barros, and Frederick W. Kagan

Key Takeaways:

-The Kremlin has recognized its defeat in Kharkiv Oblast, the first defeat Russia has acknowledged in this war. The Kremlin is deflecting blame from Russian President Vladimir Putin and attributing it instead to his military advisors.

-The Kremlin is likely seeking to use the defeat in Kharkiv to facilitate crypto mobilization efforts by intensifying patriotic rhetoric and discussions about fuller mobilization while revisiting a Russian State Duma bill allowing the military to send call-ups for the regular semiannual conscription by mail. Nothing in the Duma bill suggests that Putin is preparing to order general mobilization, and it is far from clear that he could do so quickly in any case.

-The successful Ukrainian counter-offensive around Kharkiv Oblast is prompting Russian servicemen, occupation authorities, and milbloggers to panic.

-Russia's military failures in Ukraine are likely continuing to weaken Russia's leverage in the former Soviet Union as Russia appears unwilling to enforce a violated ceasefire it brokered between Armenia and Azerbaijan or to allow Armenia to invoke provisions of the Russia-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization in its defense.

-Ukrainian troops likely continued ground attacks along the Lyman-Yampil-Bilohorivka line in northern Donetsk Oblast and may be conducting limited ground attacks across the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast.

-Russian and Ukrainian sources indicated that Ukrainian forces are continuing ground maneuvers in three areas of Kherson Oblast as part of the ongoing southern counter-offensive.

-Russian troops made incremental gains south of Bakhmut and continued ground attacks throughout Donetsk Oblast.

-Ukrainian forces provided the first visual evidence of Russian forces using an Iranian-made drone in Ukraine on September 13.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Russian Main Effort - Eastern Ukraine

Fark user imageView Full Size


Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks in Donetsk Oblast on September 13 and made marginal gains around Bakhmut. Russian milbloggers claimed that Wagner Group fighters took control of Mykhailivka Druha, a small settlement along the T0513 highway 10km southwest of Bakhmut.[38] Russian news outlet Izvestiaclaimed that Russian troops reached the suburbs of Bakhmut and occupied positions in the industrial zone on Bakhmut's eastern outskirts.[39] Russian troops also continued localized ground attacks north and northwest of the Donetsk City area and conducted routine shelling along the Bakhmut and Avdiivka-Donetsk City frontlines.[40]

Russian sources are increasingly voicing concern that Ukrainian troops are pulling forces southwest of Donetsk City and near the eastern Zaporizhia Oblast frontline. A member of Zaporizhia's occupation administration, Vladimir Rogov, claimed that the accumulation of Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhia direction is "colossal" and unprecedented.[41] Russian milbloggers further claimed that Ukrainian troops are amassing near Vuhledar (45km southwest of Donetsk City), where they stated fighting is ongoing.[42] ISW cannot independently confirm if Ukrainian forces are indeed in this area, but the Russian milblogger discourse about the area southwest of Donetsk City indicates a pervasive sense of nervousness over perceived Russian vulnerabilities in Donbas and southern Ukraine.
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: fasahd: Russia cancels sending units to Ukraine due to mass refusals of the military to participate in combat operations-GUR

In units and formations that are located on the territory of the Russian Federation, they cancel the planned sending of personnel to Ukraine. The reason is a massive refusal to participate in combat operations.

This is reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine.

Military personnel who write reports for dismissal due to refusal to continue participating in military operations in Ukraine are dismissed from service without taking into account any benefits.

The occupation forces also decided to significantly reduce the time for rehabilitation of military personnel after injuries and contusions. The wounded in hospitals are purposefully simplified diagnoses, do not perform previously planned operations and offer to return to the war in Ukraine.

Translation: The word is finally getting around the orc military:
- going to Ukraine is almost always a one-way trip
- their government cannot be trusted to actually provide the money the troops were promised
- The Kremlin propaganda about Ukrainians torturing russian POWs to death is backfiring on the Kremlin in the aftermath of Ukraine's Midway moment

Endemic corruption in russia is violating Rule #1 for Autocrats- make sure the military is on your side. farking over the rank-and-file soldiers always leads to poor results, but so-called 'strongman' autocrats generally try to keep the military mostly content with their lot. In Best Korea, for example, military personnel live much better than most of the population. Despite his KGB disdain for the military, even Pootie-Poot needs those soldiers to be happy-ish. But any measures taken to induce military-age men to join up (during a war russia is losing) are less than useless if the middlemen in the process reflexively steal the money for themselves. Note a lot of those 'middlemen' are actually senior military personnel, stealing from their own troops. Corruption in russia has become an autonomic process like breathing- it happens without any conscious input.

Vladimir the Incompetent- like all autocrats- has his own praetorian guard which is not part of the actual military. But their numbers are insufficient to carry out the not-a-war themselves. More importantly to him, if he sends them into combat, there would be nobody to protect him.

It turns out the systemic corruption which has vastly enriched the Malevolent Midget of Moscow is preventing him from succeeding in the not-a-war he started. Russia is destroying itself as a result of millions of people making millions of decisions for immediate profit at the expense of long-term viability over the last four decades. Now that he faces the consequences of his own actions (and inactions), the Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief may finally be starting to realize the nature of the corner he's painted himself into. He's already desperate, but all his usual avenues of escape from consequences are rapidly closing as he looks for them.


He's not only sealed his own doom, but that of Russia for generations to come. One day children will read a book about Russian military might and be confused, as if being told that once Belgium had an empire.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: fasahd: Zelensky is Alive!!!
[terrigen-cdn-dev.marvel.com image 383x218]

And taking selfies with the troops in Izyum:

[Fark user image 600x490]
[Fark user image 600x493]


i'm not even kidding, this brought tears to my eyes.

Glory to Ukraine!
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Russians delivered more heavy equipment to support Ukraine's armed forces:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fano: He's not only sealed his own doom, but that of Russia for generations to come. One day children will read a book about Russian military might and be confused, as if being told that once Belgium had an empire.


they actually did...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Russian mil-bloggers and Twitter bots are PISSED

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: fasahd: Zelensky is Alive!!!
[terrigen-cdn-dev.marvel.com image 383x218]

And taking selfies with the troops in Izyum:

[Fark user image 600x490]
[Fark user image 600x493]


He has risen to the occasion and then continued rising. Ukraine is so lucky they elected him.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The war is going so poorly for the Russians that ISW has removed the section for the Kharkiv region from their coverage of Russian efforts. Biggest nuggets is that Russian milbloggers are convinced that Ukraine is massing forces for a push south into Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainian Counter-offensives

Eastern Ukraine: (Vovchansk-Kupyansk-Izyum-Lyman Line)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ukrainian forces continued to consolidate gains in eastern Kharkiv Oblast on September 13 and are likely conducting ground attacks in northern Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian forces likely hope to take advantage of recent gains in Sviatohirsk (just south of the Kharkiv-Donetsk Oblast border 20km northwest of Slovyansk) to move east on Russian positions in Lyman, where Russian sources claim Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and BARS Special Combat Reserve forces are repelling Ukrainian attacks.[23] Russian sources also stated that Ukrainian forces are fighting around Bilohorivka (30km east of Lyman) in an attempt to pressure Russian defenses in western Luhansk Oblast and in the Lysychansk-Severodonetsk area.[24]

Ukrainian forces may be threatening Russian positions along the Oskil River, which Russian mibloggers have identified as the new frontline.[25]A Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian troops forded the Oskil River at Borova (about 30km northeast of Izyum and near the Kharkiv-Luhansk Oblast border), indicating that Ukrainian forces are continuing localized ground assaults to threaten Russian positions behind the Oskil River.[26] Russian troops are unlikely to be strong enough to prevent further Ukrainian advances along the entire Oskil River because they do not appear to be receiving reinforcements, and Ukrainian troops will likely be able to exploit this weakness to resume the counter-offensive across the Oskil if they choose.

Southern Ukraine: (Kherson Oblast)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ukrainian forces continued counter-offensive operations in Kherson Oblast on September 13. Ukrainian and Russian sources indicated that Ukrainian forces conducted ground attacks in three main areas along the Kherson-Mykolaiv frontline; northern Kherson Oblast just south of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border; western Kherson Oblast along the Inhulets River; and northwest of Kherson City. A Russian source reported that Ukrainian troops are consolidating positions in Olhyne (5km south of the Dnipropetrovsk-Kherson Oblast border) and preparing for attacks along the Arkhanhelske line toward Novopetrivka (5km south of Olhyne).[27]

Russian sources additionally discussed Ukrainian ground maneuvers in western Kherson Oblast near the Inhulets River, with multiple sources claiming that Ukrainian troops launched attacks on Davydiv Brid.[28]A Russian source claimed that Ukrainian troops are regrouping near Sukhyi Stavok (10km southwest of Davydiv Brid) in order to attack toward Bruskynske, which lies along the T2207 highway that is supporting Russian positions in Davydiv Brid.[29] Ukrainian military officials also reported that Russian troops attempted to attack toward Bezimenne, just south of Sukhyi Stavok, indicating that fighting is occurring within the Sukhyi Stavok pocket.[30]

Ukrainian and Russian sources both discussed fighting northwest of Kherson City in the Ternovi Pody area. Ukraine's Southern Operational Command stated that Russian troops attempted to attack along the Ternovi Pody-Lyubomirivka line, about 30km northwest of Kherson City.[31] Russian milbloggers claimed that fighting is ongoing near Ternovi Pody as Ukrainian troops attempt to move south toward Chornobaivka and the Kherson City area.[32] Advisor to the Ukrainian President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, claimed that Ukrainian troops took control of Oleksandrivka, 33km northwest of Kherson City.[33]

Ukrainian forces are additionally continuing an operational-level interdiction campaign to target Russian military, logistical, and transportation assets in southern Ukraine to support ground maneuvers along the Kherson-Mykolaiv frontline. The Ukrainian General Staff noted that Ukrainian aviation conducted 11 strikes against concentrations of Russian manpower and equipment throughout the day on September 13.[34] Ukraine's Southern Operational Command stated that Ukrainian troops continued fire missions against Russian military and logistics assets throughout Kherson Oblast.[35] Social media footage from within Kherson City indicates that Ukrainian troops struck the suburbs of Kherson City on September 13 as part of the wider interdiction campaign.[36]

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) did not comment on Ukrainian actions in Kherson Oblast at all on September 13, despite an apparent uptick in Russian milblogger coverage of the offensive compared to the last few days.[37]

Russian Supporting Effort-Southern Axis

Russian forces did not conduct any confirmed ground assaults in western Zaporizhia Oblast on September 13 and continued routine shelling along the line of contact in Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts.[43] A Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian troops are preparing to attack from Orikhiv in the direction of Tokmak, indicating continued concern in the Russian information space regarding attempted Ukrainian advances all along the southern axis.[44]
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Russian mil-bloggers and Twitter bots are PISSED

[Fark user image 595x477]


and their tears are delicious.
 
mederu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzia is begging for Negotiations and continue to Run from Ukraine
Youtube 24qFCm5rAtY

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Polish Hussar: The Russians delivered more heavy equipment to support Ukraine's armed forces:

[Fark user image 600x707]


It's gonna suck being a russian POW and getting in the back of the same truck you rode in on, only this time with Ukrainian driver. Okay, well it could happen. They have to move them somehow.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.