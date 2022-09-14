 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Fifty bottles of gin stolen from bar. Police staking out tonic and lime suppliers   (ginraiders.com) divider line
9
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
Gin Soaked Boy - Tom Waits
Youtube 8F_yYwX0sQk
/everyone should have this album
 
Mr. Shabooboo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SquonkBot
You take one down and pass it around?
 
nyan9mm
And the website is called Gin Raiders. Not Gin Raters, which is what they claim they do. Not Gin Lovers, or Gin Drinkers, Or Gin Collectors, but Gin Raiders. Very suspicious.
 
Sumo Surfer
2 oz dry gin
1 oz lemon juice
1/2 oz simple syrup
club soda, to top
lemon wheel
 
ArcadianRefugee
Gin + Fresca.
 
johnphantom
Gin + Fresca.


Gin and juice (grapefruit).

//used to steal that much liquor every week
 
Rattrap007
SquonkBot: You take one down and pass it around?


Did one happen to fall?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
