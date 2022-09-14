 Skip to content
(Daily Inter Lake)   Decoy cop car faces mandatory retirement after legendary career foiling would-be speeders, will likely need avenging by partner after being gunned down just days shy of pension   (dailyinterlake.com) divider line
14
Klyukva
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The real big brain move is when they leave a decoy in the same place long enough for everyone to start ignoring it then one day replace it with a real police car. After that people always slow down for the decoy just in case.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*Enhance* *Enhance*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Decoy. cops have cars?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/still targets for farkhate
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Put a ticket-generating camera on that car and i'll bet that all of a sudden, there IS room in the budget for those repairs...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't go in there.  Your partner was crushed into a cube by the Dispinoza crime family!
"NOOOOOOOOO!!!"
Here comes the Dent Doctor
"Doctor!  Is this about my cube?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Avenge me!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Put a ticket-generating camera on that car and i'll bet that all of a sudden, there IS room in the budget for those repairs...


How hard is it to get parts for a 27-year-old police cruiser?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: REDARMYVODKA: Put a ticket-generating camera on that car and i'll bet that all of a sudden, there IS room in the budget for those repairs...

How hard is it to get parts for a 27-year-old police cruiser?


Also, how many repairs could a car that essentially never moves need?
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Car last heard saying "I'm getting too old for this shiat"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Beep beep, beep beep, yeah!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow, ad placement. Words fail me.
 
Idealist1984
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Too expensive to repair" a car that didn't have to run. Reading between the lines, I'm assuming it kept getting vandalized, and that the headline "Police powerless to stop kids with rocks and spray paint" didn't project the image that the public relations officer was looking for.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is it the one that was in Avondale Estates near Atlanta for years and years?

/DNRTFA
 
