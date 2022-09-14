 Skip to content
(Wine Spectator)   Napa mourns the passing of winemaker Fred Franzia, who confusingly has nothing to do with boxed wine but is best known for popularizing "two buck Chuck"   (winespectator.com) divider line
5
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus needed him for a project.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Slapping the bag for Frank.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My 'rents love them some two buck chuck moscato. Tastes like bland apple cider to me, but whatever.
 
T-Boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Actually there is a connection to the box wine, but the family sold the box product to Coca Cola many years ago.
 
