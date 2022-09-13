 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 10 Boston)   Explosion reported at Northeastern University, Caltech seen leaving the scene   (nbcboston.com) divider line
27
    More: News, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Northeastern University, Police, University, Constable, Green Line, Rock music, Massachusetts State Police  
•       •       •

537 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2022 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wait! Where's Buzz and did they feed him beans today?
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My explosion was at Northeastern, two package bombs
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

zedster: My explosion was at Northeastern, two package bombs


My bad,*
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Is this related to any science projects???"
6:16 PM · Sep 13, 2022


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size

/Wanted for questioning
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Plausible, but
Caltech Pumpkin Drop 2016
Youtube NGKYOG98j7M
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's the goddamn AI, the machines are taking over!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Someone is upset they didn't get accepted....
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
MIT was more into explosive pranks than Caltech.

https://www.boston.com/sports/college-sports/2018/11/16/mit-hacks-harvard-yale-balloon-prank-1982/
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All they're saying on the local news now is nobody knows what the hell is going on.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like this maybe took place at the Behrakis Health Sciences Center, so my completely uninformed guess is that this is one of those anti-trans bombings that the MAGAs have been threatening for a while.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fnordfocus: Looks like this maybe took place at the Behrakis Health Sciences Center, so my completely uninformed guess is that this is one of those anti-trans bombings that the MAGAs have been threatening for a while.


Oops. Actually across the street at Holmes Hall that houses the Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program. So still blaming MAGA with absolutely no evidence.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They're doing all the press conferences now with the BPD, Northeastern University Police, Michelle Wu.  One dude got kinda blown up, but it was minor injuries and he's stable in the hospital right now.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fnordfocus: Looks like this maybe took place at the Behrakis Health Sciences Center, so my completely uninformed guess is that this is one of those anti-trans bombings that the MAGAs have been threatening for a while.


One of the twits asked if Libs of TikTok had made any statements about NE
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A bomb in a "package"? I guess some idiot didn't get the memo detailing that post 9/11 every piece of mail touched by the USPS gets photographed when picked up and again before it goes out for delivery. If that bomb did go through the mail whoever sent it probably already has FBI eyeballs on them and can expect an arrest warrant to be served sometime before dawn, preferably via battering ram.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh look my box of supplies came."

💥:::BOOM:::💥

SUPPLIES!!!
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Miss me yet?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll teach you to steal my Amazon deliveries, college boy.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: All they're saying on the local news now is nobody knows what the hell is going on.


Accurate info at any time.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How's NEU fit for CCTVs?
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: How's NEU fit for CCTVs?


Would it matter? All it should show is the postie delivering. Unless the terrorist was stupid enough to go to the campus and put it in the internal mail.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

corq: Plausible, but
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/NGKYOG98j7M?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Caltech is the incubator for my dorky interns...  I am most fond of the crazy ones.

/ok, they're all crazy
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They were targeting the gender and sexuality studies wing there acccording to students at the college.

This is directly related to the Qanon right wing agitator bullshiat te: transgender children.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: fnordfocus: Looks like this maybe took place at the Behrakis Health Sciences Center, so my completely uninformed guess is that this is one of those anti-trans bombings that the MAGAs have been threatening for a while.

One of the twits asked if Libs of TikTok had made any statements about NE


but don't dare call them agitators of stochastic terrorism.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Geordiebloke: ArcadianRefugee: How's NEU fit for CCTVs?

Would it matter? All it should show is the postie delivering. Unless the terrorist was stupid enough to go to the campus and put it in the internal mail.


I always count on stupid.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.