(SoraNews24)   Hey Boo Boo, apparently Japan has giant ninja bears   (soranews24.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came for the ninja bear. I stayed for the robot wolf.

It's time I write a script I can sell to Asylum!
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the town can hire seven wandering ninja game wardens.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Got nuthin'
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/FredSchultz35/status/1569426785544114176?t=vA34Mwwd7mrYrESW3xqlmg&s=19
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They should put peaches out as a trap. Ninjas can't resist peaches.
Peaches - The Presidents of the United States of America
Youtube wvAnQqVJ3XQ
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lets pause for a moment and imagine racoons the size of bears.

Utterly horrifying.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Lets pause for a moment and imagine racoons the size of bears.

Utterly horrifying.


Binturongs?
 
